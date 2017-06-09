Central's state title bid falls short
JOLIET — Down to their last out in the top of the seventh, Champaign Central baseball rallied — yet again — to force a 3-3 tie with Marian Catholic.
But Marian Catholic responded in the bottom of the seventh, with Christian Beal scoring the game-winning run on a throwing error to deal the Maroons a 4-3 loss in their Class 3A state semifinal game.
Central (30-10-1) will play at 9 a.m. Saturday in the third-place game against either Marmion Academy (21-16) or St. Viator (23-15).
Central trailed Marian Catholic 3-0 after three innings on Friday before John Staab’s program started to chip away, much like the Maroons have done during the program’s run to their first state tournament appearance since 1968.
An RBI single by Zak Hartleb in the top of fourth trimmed Central’s deficit to 3-1 and Cam Robinson followed that up two innings later with an RBI triple in the top of the sixth.
Still behind 3-2 in the top of the seventh, Patrick Beckemeyer started a two-out rally with a bunt single before Marshall Thompson doubled to right center to score Beckemeyer.
Robinson (11-3) suffered the loss, throwing 5 2/3 innings and giving up seven hits, while only two of the four runs he allowed were earned. Robinson was the only Central player with multiple hits, going 2 for 3.
