Maroons suffer heart-breaking loss

JOLIET — The comeback seemed almost inevitable.

The final play was nearly unthinkable.

In the end, Champaign Central’s unbelievable run for a possible state championship finished with a 4-3 loss to Marian Catholic in the Class 3A state semifinals on Friday morning at Silver Cross Field in a game that included the Maroons’ third straight multi-run comeback, but a game-ending errant throw to third base on a double steal with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning.

“I knew our team had the potential to come back on them,” Central shortstop Patrick Beckemeyer said. “It was really tough to go out that way.”

The Maroons (30-10-1) will try to rally and end their season with a win during the third-place game at 9 a.m. today against Marmion (21-17). Marian Catholic (24-15) advances to play St. Viator (24-15) at noon today for the state championship.

For Central third baseman Marshall Thompson, the drop from utter euphoria on Friday to gut-wrenching misery was especially intense.

After the left-handed hitting Beckemeyer reached first on a bunt with two outs in the top of the seventh inning and Central trailing 3-2, Thompson pulled a pitch to deep right field, where it looked as if Marian Catholic right fielder Wyell Woods would make a catch.

But Woods couldn’t hold on and dropped the fly ball, allowing Beckemeyer to score all the way from first and tie the game at 3.

With the game still tied at in the bottom half of the inning, two Marian Catholic runners reached base on a double and a walk with one out, prompting Central coach John Staab to pull starter Cam Robinson.

The right-hander went 6 2/3 innings, scattering seven hits and giving up all four runs, but only two were earned.

On reliever Dom Erlinger’s first pitch, the two Marian Catholic runners broke for a delayed double steal.

An on-point throw from Central catcher Isaac Heaton likely would have resulted in an out at third base, but the ball slipped by Thompson on a short-hop at third, allowing Marian Catholic’s Christian Beal to score the walk-off run.

“It went from an all-time high to an all-time low,” Thompson said. “We were all fired up. We came back (and) we got the run we needed. I don’t think anyone expected us to put one up after the first two batters go down. We got it. Then that last play, it hurts. I don’t know how else to explain it. You practice for these moments your whole life, and then it ends like that. It’s not a good feeling.”

After Robinson allowed three runs in the second inning and four hits in the first two, Staab was nearly ready to pull the junior from the game with Erlinger standing by.

Then, Robinson mowed down nine of the next 10 batters.

He also provided a double that led to Central’s first run in the top of the fourth that trimmed Marian Catholic’s lead to 3-1 and drove in the second run with a triple to center field in the top of the sixth, pulling the Maroons to within a run at 3-2.

“He was coming out flat with things and not hitting his spots,” Staab said. “But to Cam’s credit, he kept battling. I told him when I took the ball from him in the seventh, ‘I’m just real proud of you.’”

In a year that began with modest expectations compared to previous seasons, Central was on the brink of its first state championship appearance since 1940.

But in the end, those once unimaginable hopes were extinguished on one disastrous play.

“You’re up there thinking you’re one run from the state championship,” Robinson said. “Then, it just tears your heart out. But that’s what baseball does to you.”