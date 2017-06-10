Central finishes fourth in state

JOLIET — The hits didn’t happen frequently.

And the lone run Champaign Central scored on Saturday during its 7-1 loss in the Class 3A third-place game happened in the bottom of the seventh inning.

But despite ending the season with two consecutive state tournament losses at Silver Cross Field, Central coach John Staab wasn’t angry or bitter with the season-ending loss.

Sure, the Maroons (30-11-1) would have liked to have ended their season with the program’s first-ever state championship, but a fourth-place finish is the best for Central since the program placed second in 1940, the first year of the state tournament.

“It’ll sink in over time,” Staab said. “I started to think about it a little bit (Friday night). It was a tough loss (against Marian Catholic in the semifinals), and we were real close to playing in the championship.”

Marian Catholic, who defeated Central 4-3 during Friday’s state semifinal game in walk-off fashion, went on to place second after losing the 3A state title game 10-8 to St. Viator on Saturday afternoon.

“For this group, to do what they did this year, it’s a special group,” Staab said. “We’re bringing back hardware.”

Patrick Beckemeyer drove in Central’s only run with an RBI single in the seventh, one of two hits for Beckemeyer and four hits for the Maroons against the Cadets (22-17), who received a combined complete game from Brandon McPherson and Eric Lundell.

Marmion staked itself to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and added to it with three more runs in the third to take a 5-0 lead the Maroons could never chip away at.

Still, the moment and the accomplishment of what Central achieved this season wasn’t lost on Staab immediately after the final out.

“It’s a dream season, for sure,” he said. “I’m sure I’ll appreciate it more the further away I get. It’s a fun-loving group. A bunch of gamers that never quit and really just bought into the process. It’s been quite a ride.”



Rodeffer bids farewell at state

Longtime Champaign Central assistant coach Kerry Rodeffer’s situation as he walked to the first base coaches’ box in the bottom of the seventh inning of Saturday’s game was a unique one for a retiring coach.

Rodeffer was able to take in the moment because he knew his coaching career would end with the final out.

“All the way on up through the whole playoff process, you don’t know when your last game is,” Rodeffer said. “And when we got here, I knew exactly how it was and kind of could get prepared for it.”

That’s just one of the ways this postseason was special for Rodeffer, who came in with Staab.

“It was about the best thing that can happen to you I guess,” Rodeffer said of the state run. “If you’ve got to go out, you’d rather go out at the state tournament … It’s hard to say goodbye. It’s not necessarily the games themselves. It’s the relationship you build with the players and the other coaches and the cameraderie. It’s just something that’ll touch your heart and stay with you for the rest of your life.”



Changing with the times

This weekend’s trip to state wasn’t Staab’s first ever.

After all, as a high schooler at Remsen St. Mary’s in Iowa, his team won three straight state championships his freshman through his junior seasons.

Since then, though, he hadn’t made state, aside from several trips at the middle school level as coach at St. Matthew in Champaign.

“We just kind of grew up thinking that’s how it is,” Staab said. “But then you get older and you coach and you play, and you realize it’s a pretty rare thing.”

Since he took over at Central in 2002, Staab’s coaching style has evolved. And for this year’s team, that’s a good thing.

“Ten years ago, this team would not have functioned well at all just because of the way our coaching style was,” Rodeffer said. “It used to be our way or the highway. You’ve got to change with the times a little bit … The purity of the game never changes, but you’ve got to adjust with the personalities a little bit, and John’s done a great job of doing that. Because if you don’t do a great job at it, you’re not going to be in it that long.”

Staab’s newfound approach helped the Maroons reach their first state semifinals since 1968.

“I think I might have lost it as a younger coach just because they’re more carefree, more loose, and I’m more kind of a business type, nose to the grindstone,” he said. “But I’ve kind of left the reins off them a little bit, for better or for worse, and it’s worked out.”

Based on pure talent, this team wouldn’t have been Staab and Rodeffer’s pick to make state out of all of the 18 Champaign Central teams they’ve coached together.

But based on chemistry, their answer might be different.

“In a way absolutely not, but in another way, yeah,” Rodeffer said. “Because you always want teams that are loose and free-going and stuff like that, and these guys are about as loose as you can be. Nothing affects them, nothing fazes them. As I told them a couple of weeks ago (in the locker room), ‘There’s nobody that gave you a chance to get this far aside from the people sitting right here.’ This one’s a unique group. I don’t think anybody would have given us much of a chance at the start of the season or even midway through the season.”



Erlinger: ‘Definitely a little weird’

Dom Erlinger began warming up early in the second inning of Friday’s state semifinal game against Marian Catholic. In the end, he didn’t pitch until the seventh.

The senior right-hander didn’t record an out after relieving starter Cam Robinson, didn’t allow an earned run, and he only threw one pitch before throwing again on Saturday.

That’s because Marian Catholic chose to attempt a delayed double steal on Erlinger’s first and only pitch, after which an errant throw from home plate allowed the game’s winning run to score.

“That was just a very weird occurrence,” Erlinger said. “It’s never happened to me before, and I doubt it’ll happen again. Especially warming up since the second, that took a little extra mental toughness to stay focused for that long because every inning I was on the verge of getting in, but I never got in because Cam did such a great job. As soon as he got in trouble, he started finishing people off. That was definitely a little weird.”



Comeback kids from the start

Central’s historic state run almost stopped before it even started.

Against Mattoon on May 25 in a Mount Zion Regional semifinal game, the Maroons trailed 3-1 with two outs in the seventh inning before an error by the third baseman gave them new life in an eventual 4-3 win in eight innings.

“If we would have lost that, we would have thought, ‘Hey, we had a good season,’ but it would have been really disappointing,” said Cade Sestak, who started and suffered the loss in Saturday’s game. “But I think that whole game, we just kind of thought we could come back at the end, and fortunately we did, and that’s kind of been our attitude the whole way.”

The Maroons then came back in the sectional final against Chatham Glenwood, defeating the Titans 9-7 last Saturday, and did the same in their 13-6 super-sectional victory against Mascoutah.

“To start the postseason off with a game like that and to come back and have someone basically give us the game, that just let the whole team know that we’re never out of the game,” Sestak said. “And I think that was a big moment for us.”

Central came back from a 3-0 deficit on Friday against Maryland pitching recruit Mark DiLuia to tie the game at 3-3 in the seventh before losing in the bottom of the inning in walk-off fashion.

“It was obviously disappointing right after,” Sestak said, “but we had an awesome team on the ropes. We were down 3-0 to a Maryland commit and came back and just didn’t have it at the end. I think everyone was disappointed but happy with our performance.”



Already thinking about next year

Next year’s group of Maroons loses plenty of talent but still brings some back.

Robinson, who tied the Maroons’ program wins record with 11 victories this season, returns at the top of the pitching rotation along with Zak Hartleb. Robinson and Hartleb will lead the group of returning starters, which also includes sophomore second baseman Jake Cochrane.

This year’s run gives the Maroons confidence that they can do it again.

“I think we can do the same thing. If everyone doubted us this year, why not do it next year, too,” said Hartleb, the son of Illinois baseball coach Dan Hartleb. “We’ve got guys coming back who can develop and get better, and if we continue to do things right and play good defense, we have a chance.”