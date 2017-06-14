Parkland duo gets picked in MLB draft

CHAMPAIGN — One was pegged as a likely Major League Baseball draft pick before his sophomore season began at Parkland.

The other, not so much.

But both Brady Schanuel and Jordyn Muffley found out Wednesday they were selected in the MLB draft.

Schanuel, a right-hander and Belleville East product who posted a 10-1 record with a 2.31 earned run average and 130 strikeouts in 80 1/3 innings this season for the Cobras, went in the 20th round to the Phillies, a year after the Athletics took him in the 36th round.

“Brady came to us right around Christmas, and we definitely saw a jump in velocity,” Parkland coach Dave Garcia said. “He was bigger and he was stronger, so we knew his stock value for professional baseball was going up. We saw a lot more scouts show up as the year went on.”

Muffley lasted until the 24th round before the Rays selected the the Portage, Mich., native. Muffley hit .411 this spring for Parkland with 12 home runs and 80 RBI.

“As the season went on, Jordyn’s offensive numbers really started to climb,” Garcia said. “The better he played, the calmer he got. I couldn’t be happier for both Jordyn and Brady. They’re both great kids.”

Now, the duo will decide whether to start their pro careers early or continue playing in college.

Schanuel is signed with Iowa and Muffley is slated to play at Central Michigan.

“That’s a family decision where they’ll need to sit down and make the best decision for them,” Garcia said. “But they’ve earned these pro opportunities.”