UPDATED: Six local athletes sign with Division I programs

A quintet of local senior athletes signed Division I national letters of intent Wednesday to compete at the college level in their respective sports.

Champaign Central's Tim Finke inked with the Grand Canyon men's basketball team, Danville’s Shanice Garbutt put pen to paper for Illinois’ cross-country and track and field programs, Mahomet-Seymour’s Brooks Coetzee signed with the Notre Dame baseball team, Monticello’s Aliyah Welter will participate with Louisville’s track and field squad and St. Joseph-Ogden's Sam Mabry joined forces with the Eastern Illinois cross-country unit.

The five followed Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Logan Hall, who signed an NLI on Monday with Illinois’ cross-country and track and field teams.

Finke, who made a verbal commitment to Antelopes coach Dan Majerle's squad Tuesday, is a three-time All-Area first-teamer. He compiled 19.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game for the 2016-17 Maroons, who finished 19-10 and won a Class 3A regional championship.

Garbutt finished third at the 2017 Class 2A state cross-country meet with a time of 17:14 and seventh in the 2017 state 3A 3,200-meter run in a clocking of 10:48. She was an All-Area first-team track and field choice last season and a second-team cross-country selection in 2016.

Coetzee, a baseball All-Area first-team pick last season, hit .383 with a home run, 14 RBI and 12 stolen bases for a 19-13 Bulldogs squad.

Welter is the defending 2A state pole vault champion, clearing 12 feet, 9 inches for a 3-inch victory. She was named to the 2017 girls’ track and field All-Area first team as a result, the third time she’s received that honor.

Mabry ran for the SJ-O girls' cross-country team the day it won the 1A team state title in 2016 and missed the Spartans' runner-up performance this year with a foot injury. She was an All-Area second-team cross-country athlete in 2016.

Hall earned runner-up status at this year’s 1A boys’ state cross-country meet, his time of 14:30 just 5 seconds off the race winner. Hall is also the reigning 1A 3,200 state champ in 9:13 and took third in last season’s state 1,600 run with a time of 4:19. He netted boys’ track and field All-Area first-team status in 2017 and boys’ cross-country All-Area first-team honors in 2016.

Hall will join Oakwood product Jon Davis among the Illini. Davis, a sophomore at Illinois, will race for an individual NCAA cross-country championship Saturday in Louisville, Ky.