Villa Grove plans to leave LOVC; more departures expected

In its fourth academic year, the two-division Little Okaw Valley Conference is facing major change. At least one school in the 12-institution league has filed for withdrawal, and more notifications could be on the way.

In a press release Tuesday, Villa Grove athletic director Noreen Acton announced her school submitted a letter to leave the LOVC, effective for the 2019-2020 school year. Reasons given for the action were “uncertainty of schools being able to field teams, low attendance at events and lack of natural rivalries.”

The letter did not indicate which conference Villa Grove, which co-ops with Heritage in multiple sports, might attempt to join. Acton, Villa Grove principal Stephen Killion and superintendent Norm Tracy could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Meanwhile, The Arcola Record-Herald on Sunday offered notification of a special Arcola School Board meeting Monday to discuss the school leaving the LOVC “at the end of this year.” The meeting’s minutes have not been posted among other minutes on the school district website, and Arcola athletic director Nick Lindsey, principal Lisa Sigrist and superintendent Tom Mulligan could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Okaw Valley principal Matt Shoaff is the LOVC president. Brooks Inman, Okaw Valley’s athletic director, said Tuesday multiple schools have submitted letters of withdrawal, indicating they came primarily from the Northwest Division schools. Inman declined to provide specific schools or a total number.

Prior to the 2014-15 school year, the LOVC consisted of Arcola, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Cerro Gordo/Bement, Martinsville, Tri-County and Villa Grove. From 2014-15 onward, they have been joined by Argenta-Oreana, Cumberland, Decatur Lutheran, Oblong, Palestine-Hutsonville and Sangamon Valley.

Arcola, Argenta-Oreana, ALAH and Cerro Gordo/Bement are in the Northwest Division, while Tri-County and Villa Grove are in the Southeast Division.