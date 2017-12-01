11 local schools to leave LOVC; new conference possible

Other Related Content Villa Grove, Heritage plan to leave LOVC; more departures expected

After a week’s worth of speculation, as well as submissions of withdrawal from two local schools, 13 other institutions have opted to leave the Little Okaw Valley Conference after the 2018-19 academic year.

Villa Grove and Heritage on Tuesday made their departures official. On Friday, the LOVC released a statement listing 13 more schools that have entered a withdrawal letter. Any institution that wished to leave the LOVC had to submit notification by today.

Local schools in that group are Arcola, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bement, Blue Ridge, Cerro Gordo, Kansas, Oakland and Shiloh. Other departing schools are Cumberland, Decatur LSA, Okaw Valley and Sangamon Valley, which leaves just Martinsville, Palestine, Oblong and Hutsonville as LOVC members after 2018-19.

ALAH principal Steffanie Seegmiller on Friday said Villa Grove and Arcola moving on from the LOVC “forced our hand” with regard to its own decision.

“It became apparent that our regular conference schedule would include the schools in the southern area,” Seegmiller said. “For transportation and costs, we just decided we needed to look elsewhere.” She also cited a need for “stable, consistent programming opportunities.”

Bement principal Doug Kepley echoed those concerns as an explanation for his school’s departure.

“(The LOVC) has been such a staple in the school, in our community and in the Central Illinois area,” he said Friday. “(But) we want to say with schools that are close travel-wise, close with relationships.”

Those explanations matche Villa Grove’s previously-stated reasons for withdrawal. In their press release, Villa Grove officials said “travel time for students and parents, uncertainty of schools being able to field teams, low attendance at events and lack of natural rivalries” led to the decision.

Seegmiller said a number of the departing LOVC members are in talks about forming a new conference for all sports. She did not specify which schools were involved in these discussions or how many there might be, but this falls in line with a statement made by Arcola superintendent Tom Mulligan on Monday.

Mulligan, at a special Arcola School Board meeting to discuss the school’s possible LOVC withdrawal, said “several” conference institutions were discussing the idea of a 10-team football league, while not necessarily limiting the league to 10 schools total.

The LOVC got its start in 1971 when Arcola, Arthur, Atwood-Hammond, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Oakland and Villa Grove left the Okaw Valley Conference to form their own league. Arthur eventually merged with Atwood-Hammond and Lovington, while Oakland, Kansas and Shiloh would form the Tri-County co-op.

By the 2013-14 school year, the LOVC counted all of the above schools plus Martinsville among its ranks. But beginning with the 2014-15 academic year, the conference split into two divisions that included 18 of the 19 schools currently involved. Blue Ridge is the exception, as it was set to become a football member next school year while playing other sports in the Heart of Illinois Conference.

“(The decision) was not made lightly,” Seegmiller said. “It was hashed around multiple times. To be honest with you, it’s what’s best for our students.”