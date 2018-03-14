Tuesday's highlights: Viking boys second in Big 12 indoors

Image Gallery: HS Girls Soccer: Judah vs. Urbana » more Judah's Kathryn Limentato(16) and Urbana's Breanna Donald(3) in a prep soccer game at Judah's Field of Dreams in rural Champaign on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

In boys' track and field

Big 12 Meet

■ At Bloomington. Danville placed second with 64 points at the 10-team conference meet, the best finish among local schools at the Shirk Center. Bloomington ran away from the field to claim the team title with 142 points.

Justin Moultrie was one of three individuals for Danville to win their respective events as Moultrie placed first in the shot put with a toss of 46 feet, 10 inches. Phillip Hall of Danville won the 800-meter run with a time of 2 minutes, 5.17 seconds, and teammate Sincere Davis edged Hall for first in the 1,600. Davis crossed the finish line in 4:36.93, while Hall was second in 4:36.94. The Vikings also received a first-place effort from the 1,600 relay in 3:34.82.

Urbana’s Christian Phillips led the Tigers by winning the 60-meter dash in 7.09 seconds. Urbana wound up sixth in the team standings.

Antonio Buchanan paced Centennial by finishing second in the high jump at 6-2 as the Chargers finished seventh in the team race. Central finished eighth as Kai Baumgartner (19-8, long jump) and Kevin Logue (44-9, shot put) both placed third.



In baseball

■ Decatur Lutheran 17, Judah Christian 1. Decatur Lutheran’s offense overwhelmed Judah Christian, with pitcher Cole Hettsmansberger taking the loss. Hettsmansberg also knocked in the lone run for the visiting Tribe (0-1).



■ St. Thomas More 11, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 10. The host Sabers (1-0) rallied for an extra-innings win in nine innings to knock off the Blue Devils (1-0) in nonconference action in the season opener for both programs.



In girls’ soccer

St. Teresa Tournament

■ Danville 3, Pana 2. The Vikings registered their second win in as many days to open the season and did so in dramatic fashion. After both teams played to a 2-2 tie through regulation, Danville converted three penalty kicks in a shootout and limited Pana to only one in securing the win. Kayla Liggett scored both of Danville’s goals in regulation off two assists from Lauren Ellis. Ellis, Emma Martin and Emma Towne each made a penalty kick in the shootout for Danville (2-0), while Mary Emma York finished with four saves in regulation and two saves in the shootout.



■ Charleston 4, Monticello 0. The Sages (0-1) couldn’t muster a goal in their season opener, falling short against the Trojans.



Nontournament

■ Urbana 1, Judah Christian 0. In the season opener for both teams, the visiting Tigers (1-0) prevailed behind a goal from America Moreno Dunn against the Tribe (0-1).



In softball

■ Maroa-Forsyth 11, Rantoul 1. The host Eagles never took off against the Trojans and dropped their home opener in five innings. Gillian Gawenda had one of six hits for Rantoul (1-1) and drove in the lone run for the Eagles. Madisyn Walton added a double for Rantoul.