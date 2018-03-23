Clinton student dies in crash in rural Wapella

The Clinton community is grieving Friday after the death of a 17-year-old student in a car accident the day prior.

Spencer Toohill was identified by DeWitt County coroner Randy Rice on Friday morning as the individual who perished in a single-vehicle crash in rural Wapella on Thursday.

"You just don't have any words for it," Clinton athletic director Barry Gurvey said. "It's just a shock."

Toohill was listed as a scorekeeper for the 2017 Clinton baseball team. While the Maroon boys do not have a scheduled game today, the school's softball team is slated to play at Maroa-Forsyth.

The Clinton High School Twitter account on Friday announced the softballers have decided to play as planned, with Gurvey showing full support for the decision.

"Being in education for 20-plus years, unfortunately this has happened more than once," Gurvey said. "It'll help to play. It's therapeutic. It's not about winning or losing."

Clinton baseball was scheduled to play a doubleheader Saturday at Ridgeview, but the games have been postponed due to impending poor weather. It's not clear if the events would have gone on had the weather been fair.

On the squad's Twitter account Friday was a post reading, "Spencer is one of us and always will be. 'Alone we may be strong, but together we are stronger.' #ST." The tweet also contained a picture of six Clinton baseball hats with the initials "ST" written on them in marker.

Gurvey said the school is providing ministers, social workers and therapy dogs today to help with the grieving process.

The athletic director said he most recently spoke with Toohill after the teen's role in the latest school musical and described him as "just a good-hearted kid."