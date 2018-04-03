Monday's highlights: Unity baseball scores triumph

DECATUR — Jake Crouse and Kyle Miller both picked up RBI hits, and the Unity baseball team rallied from an early two-run deficit to outlast St. Teresa 8-4 on Monday afternoon.

The Rockets (3-5) knotted the game at 2 with a two-run third inning, pulled ahead in the fourth and tacked on a combined five insurance runs in the sixth and seventh.



Knights blanked by Fieldcrest. Blue Ridge softball sufferred a a 10-0 loss at Fieldcrest on Monday. Macy Baird and Georgia Manuel had a hit each for the Knights (5-4).



Raiders fall. Iroquois West baseball committed three errors, leading to an nine-run third inning for Gardner-South Wilmington, and the Raiders suffered a 16-2 loss on Monday.

Alexis Ramirez led IW (1-5) with two hits in three at-bats. The Raiders and Panthers were tied at 2 after the first inning before G-S W pulled away, thanks to IW’s mistakes.