Class 1A, 2A baseball and softball pairings announced

Small-school postseason baseball and softball are a step closer to beginning after Wednesday's announcement of the regional pairings.

Below are the complete pairings, along with the sectional location for each regional. Class 3A and 4A baseball and softball pairings are due out next Wednesday, May 9.

CLASS 1A BASEBALL

Meridian Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Monday, May 14 Games

Game 1: (8) Arcola at (7) Tri-County, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (9) Meridian at (6) Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (1) Okaw Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 4: (4) Argenta-Oreana vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10 a.m.

Cissna Park Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Monday, May 14 Games

Game 1: (10) Grant Park at (9) St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (11) Donovan at (5) Iroquois West, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (2) Illinois Lutheran vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 4: (3) Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11:30 a.m.

St. Teresa Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (11) Judah Christian at (10) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 1: (2) Decatur Lutheran vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 3: (3) Mt. Pulaski vs. (5) St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Salt Fork Regional > Schlarman Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (8) Schlarman at (7) Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 2: (1) Salt Fork vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 3: (4) Milford vs. (6) Fisher, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.

Blue Ridge Regional > Illinois Wesleyan Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (9) Bloomington Cornerstone at No. 7 Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 2: (2) Heyworth vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 3: (3) Blue Ridge vs. (5) Roanoke-Benson, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Peoria Heights Regional > Illinois Wesleyan Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (10) Peoria Quest at (8) Peoria Heights, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 2: (1) LeRoy vs. Game 1 Winner, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 3: (4) Lexington vs. (6) Peoria Christian, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A BASEBALL

Paxton-Buckley-Loda Regional > Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (9) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at (7) Bloomington Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 2: (1) Tri-Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 3: (4) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (6) Olympia, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Tuscola Regional > Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (11) Marshall at (10) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Games

Game 2: (1) Tuscola vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Oakwood vs. (8) Casey-Westfield, 6:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional > Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional

Monday, May 14 Games

Game 1: (7) Unity at (6) Villa Grove/Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (9) Westville at (5) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (2) Monticello vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 4: (3) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10 a.m.

Hoopeston Area Regional > Bloomington Central Catholic Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (10) Watseka at (8) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 2: (2) Prairie Central vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 17 Game

Game 3: (3) St. Thomas More vs. (5) Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.

Riverton Regional > Pleasant Plains Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (9) Pana at (8) Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Games

Game 2: (1) Williamsville vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Shelbyville vs. (7) Riverton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A SOFTBALL

Morrisonville Regional > Effingham St. Anthony Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (9) Edinburg at (8) Lincolnwood, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Games

Game 2: (1) Villa Grove vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Morrisonville vs. (6) Pawnee, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Central A&M Regional > Effingham St. Anthony Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (10) Arcola at (7) Neoga, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 2: (2) Meridian vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (3) Central A&M vs. (5) Okaw Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Grant Park Regional > Dwight Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (9) Iroquois West at (8) Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 2: (1) Salt Fork vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (3) Grant Park vs. (5) Schlarman, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Fisher Regional > Dwight Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (8) Tri-County at (7) Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 2: (1) Fisher vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (4) Heyworth vs. (6) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Dwight Regional > Dwight Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (10) Tri-Point at (7) Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 2: (2) Dwight vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (4) St. Anne vs. (6) Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

LeRoy Regional > Dwight Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (10) Mt. Pulaski vs. (9) St. Teresa, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Games

Game 2: (2) Argenta-Oreana vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (3) LeRoy vs. (5) Blue Ridge, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A SOFTBALL

Tuscola Regional > Casey-Westfield Sectional

Tuesday, May 15 Games

Game 1: (2) Tuscola vs. (8) Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (3) Shelbyville vs. (7) Sullivan, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.

Vandalia Regional > Casey-Westfield Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (9) Vandalia at (6) Pana, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Games

Game 2: (1) Casey-Westfield vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. (5) Teutopolis, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Monticello Regional > Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (11) St. Thomas More at (9) Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Games

Game 2: (2) Maroa-Forsyth vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: (4) Monticello vs. (7) Oakwood, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

St. Joseph-Ogden Regional > Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectional

Monday, May 14 Games

Game 1: (8) Westville at (6) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

Game 2: (10) Hoopeston Area at (5) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 3: (1) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 4: (3) Unity vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.

El Paso-Gridley Regional > Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectional

Monday, May 14 Game

Game 1: (7) El Paso-Gridley at (6) Fieldcrest, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 2: (2) Olympia vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 3: (3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (5) Eureka, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 4: Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.

Bloomington Central Catholic Regional > Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Sectional

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 1: (1) Bloomington Central Cathoic vs. (9) Paxton-Buckley-Loda, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 2: (4) Tri-Valley vs. (8) Lexington/Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.

Prairie Central Regional > Beecher Sectional

Tuesday, May 15 Game

Game 1: (1) Kankakee McNamara vs. (8) Milford/Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 16 Game

Game 2: (3) Prairie Central vs. (5) Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 19 Championship

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.