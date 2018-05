Class 3A, 4A baseball and softball pairings unveiled

Other Related Content Class 1A, 2A baseball and softball pairings announced

Large-school baseball and softball teams learned their postseason alignments Wednesday when the IHSA released regional pairings.

Champaign Central and Danville will host baseball regionals, while Urbana and Mahomet-Seymour will welcome in softball teams for regional action.

Here's a complete look at local Class 3A and 4A teams' postseason pairings:

Class 3A baseball

Champaign Central Regional

MONDAY, MAY 21 GAME

Game 1 — (9) Centennial at (8) Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 23 Game

Game 2 — (1) Mt. Zion vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Thursday, May 24 Game

Game 3 — (4) Champaign Central vs. (7) Mahomet-Seymour, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 26 Championship

Championship — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 1 p.m.



Charleston Regional

MONDAY, MAY 21 GAME

Game 1 — (10) Urbana at (6) Charleston, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 GAME

Game 2 — (2) Effingham vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 24 GAME

Game 3 — (3) Mattoon vs. (5) Paris, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 26 CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.



Normal U-High Regional

MONDAY, MAY 21 GAME

Game 1 — (9) Clinton at (7) Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 GAME

Game 2 — (2) Normal U-High vs. Winner Game 1, 5 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 24 GAME

Game 3 — (3) Washington vs. (6) Streator, 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 26 CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Class 4A baseball

Danville Regional

TUESDAY, MAY 22 GAMES

Game 1 — (1) Moline vs. (8) Danville, 4 p.m.

Game 2 — (4) Minooka vs. (6) Bradley-Bourbonnais, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 26 CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 1 p.m.



Class 3A softball

Urbana Regional

MONDAY, MAY 21 GAME

Game 1 — (10) Champaign Central at (7) Urbana, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 22 GAME

Game 2 — (2) Mt. Zion vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 GAME

Game 3 — (3) Mattoon vs. (6) Centennial, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 25 CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.



Mahomet-Seymour Regional

MONDAY, MAY 21 GAME

Game 1 — (10) Springfield Southeast at (6) Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 22 GAME

Game 2 — (2) Rochester vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 23 GAME

Game 3 — (3) Mahomet-Seymour vs. (5) Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 26 CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Class 4A softball

Normal West Regional

MONDAY, MAY 21 GAME

Game 1 — (9) Danville at (8) Pekin, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 22 GAMES

Game 2 — (2) Normal Community vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3 — (3) Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. (5) Normal West, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 26 CHAMPIONSHIP

Championship — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.