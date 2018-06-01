LIVE! A-O softball, Tuscola baseball at state

Video: VIDEO: Tuscola baseball set for state » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Hear from Tuscola baseball players Andrew Erickson, Dalton Hoel, and Noah Pierce as they prepare for this weekend's Class 2A state tournament.Game highlights - Colin Likas.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Argenta-Oreana 3, FINAL

Despite a late rally, Argenta-Oreana lost its Class 1A state semifinal game in the Bombers' state tournament debut.

Trailing 5-1 after five innings, A-O plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a double by Tatiana Garcia to score Camilyn Newbanks and then cut into the Hatchets' lead again when pinch runner Keely Meador stole third base and scored on an error, but A-O couldn't do more the rest of the way.

Garcia went 1 for 3 with two RBI and Newbanks went 2 for 3 with a run scored to lead the Bombers' offense.

Lydia Hays (8-6) suffered the loss, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up four runs (only one earned) on six hits. Cassi Newbanks tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out five.

The Bombers (19-9) will play Spoon River Valley (18-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the third-place game at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Argenta-Oreana 1, End of fifth inning

A-O couldn't prevent Windsor/Stew-Stras from taking the lead after the Hatchets scored five runs in the top of the fourth.

W/S-S scored three runs on a walk and four hits that didn't leave the infled at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria before Mackezni Tabbert hit a two-run home run off A-O pitcher Cassi Newbanks, who relieved Lydia Hays in the fourth.

Maggie Millington came through with a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth and Newbanks set down W/S-S in order in the top of the fifth, but A-O's offense continues to struggle against Illinois commit Calla Roney. The right-hander struck out the side in the fifth for the Hatchets.

Argenta-Oreana 1, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0, End of third inning

The double by Camilyn Newbanks is the only hit for A-O so far against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg pitcher Calla Roney, a junior who is committed to play at Illinois and who has retired eight straight A-O hitters.

The Bombers have given up four hits to the Hatchets, but have kept W/S-S off the scoreboard so far at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Argenta-Oreana 1, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0, End of first inning

The Bombers are on the board first. After holding the Hatchets scorless in the top of first, A-O's Lydia Hays scored the Bombers' first-ever run at the state tournament following a double from Camilyn Newbanks and an RBI groundout from Tatiana Garcia.

PREGAME, ARGENTA-OREANA SOFTBALL: 12:30 P.M.

Welcome to the LIVE! report for Argenta-Oreana softball and Tuscola baseball at their respective state tournaments. We're starting with the Bombers at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, as they're set to take on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in a short while during the second Class 1A softball semifinal.

Should A-O (19-8) win this game against W/S-S (26-4), the Bombers will take on Goreville in Saturday's title game, held at 12:30 p.m. inside EastSide Centre.

Goreville defeated Spoon River Valley 1-0 in Friday's first 1A state semifinal game.

This is the Bombers' first appearance in the state semifinals. Earlier in the postseason, they captured their first IHSA playoff hardware of all time. So while it may seem like it's all gravy from here for A-O, it's clear they're looking for more.

Driving forces for the Bombers will be Camilyn Newbanks (.659 batting average) at the dish and behind the plate, as well as Lydia Hays (8-5, 4.86 ERA) and Cassi Newbanks (10-3, 3.04 ERA) in the circle.

Later on today, we'll have Tuscola baseball's Class 2A state semifinal tilt with Spring Valley Hall from Peoria's Dozer Park. The Warriors (37-3) are making their third showing at state and will take on the Red Devils (28-3) at 5 p.m. this evening for a spot in the state final against either Herscher or reigning champion Teutopolis.

Check in here for updates from both of today's local contests, starting of course with A-O softball against W/S-S.