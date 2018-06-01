LIVE! Tuscola baseball at state

Video: VIDEO: Tuscola baseball set for state » more Videographer: Anthony Zilis/The News-Gazette Hear from Tuscola baseball players Andrew Erickson, Dalton Hoel, and Noah Pierce as they prepare for this weekend's Class 2A state tournament.Game highlights - Colin Likas.

Spring Valley Hall 2, Tuscola 1, FINAL

Tuscola baseball won't get the opportunity to play for a state championship on Saturday.

The Warriors allowed an eighth-inning run to Hall on an RBI single by Trez Rybarczyk and couldn't push across any runs in the bottom half of the inning to fall in a Class 2A state semifinal game on Friday night at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria.

Logan Tabeling struck out 13 in 7 2/3 innings for Tuscola, which had its 14-game win streak snapped against the Red Devils.

Hall (29-3) will face Teutopolis (30-6) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the 2A state championship game, while Tuscola will face Herscher (33-8) at 3 p.m. in the third-place game.

Tuscola will bring home its third state trophy in the last decade on Saturday after placing fourth in 1A in 2008 and finishing second in 1A in 2012.

Tuscola 1, Spring Valley Hall 1, End of seventh inning

And extra innings are upon us at Dozer Park in downtown Peoria.

Tuscola had its first hit since the third inning when Cade Kresin singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh for the Warriors, but Tuscola couldn't do much more.

Logan Tabeling has led Tuscola all night, with the sophomore right-hander striking out 13 in the first seven innings. He'll head back to the mound to start the top of the eighth.

Tuscola 1, Spring Valley Hall 1, End of sixth inning

Logan Tabeling and the Tuscola baseball team couldn't get out of a sixth-inning jam without allowing a run.

Hall put runners on first and third with no out before Tabeling struck out the next two batters, but Hall's Jimmy DeAngelo roped a single to center to bring in Hall's first run of the game in the top of the sixth.

Tuscola couldn't answer in the bottom of the sixth, going down in order, and Hall comes to bat in the top of the seventh with the game tied.

Tuscola 1, Spring Valley Hall 0, End of fifth inning

A pitcher's duel has broken out in Dozer Park between Tuscola's Logan Tabeling and Spring Valley Hall's Ty Rybarczyk, with a spot in Saturday's state title game on the line.

Neither offense has managed much off either pitcher, with Rybarczyk having set down seven in a row and Tabeling has seven strikeouts on the night.

The IHSA announced tonight that a schedule change for Saturday's games is in affect because of potential rain on Saturday.

If Tuscola holds on for the win, the Warriors would play Teutopolis (30-6) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in the Class 2A state title game instead of the 5 p.m. game that was initially set.

The 2A third-place game is slated for 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The 1A state title game between Aurora Christian and Valmeyer is slated for a 9 a.m. first pitch on Saturday, with the 1A third-place game between Ottawa Marquette and Goreville set for 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Tuscola 1, Spring Valley Hall 0, End of third inning

With long games taking place throughout the day on Friday at Dozer Park in Peoria, the Tuscola baseball team's Class 2A state semifinal game against Spring Valley Hall started more than three hours after its scheduled 5 p.m. start.

But the 8:15 p.m. start and long layoff doesn't appear to be affecting Tuscola starter Logan Tabeling.

The right-handed sophomore has shut Hall down through the first three innings.

And Tuscola took the first lead by plating the first run of the game in the bottom of the third.

Dalton Hoel, Lucas Kresin and Andrew Erickson all supplied two-out singles in the third, with Erickson bringing in Hoel to give Tuscola an early lead.

If the Warriors (37-3) can get by the Red Devils, Tuscola would play Teutopolis (30-6) at 5 p.m. on Saturday in the state championship game.

Teutopolis, the defending 2A state champion, knocked off Herscher 5-4 in eight innings on Friday in the first 2A state semifinal game.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Argenta-Oreana 3, FINAL

Despite a late rally, Argenta-Oreana lost its Class 1A state semifinal game in the Bombers' state tournament debut.

Trailing 5-1 after five innings, A-O plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth on a double by Tatiana Garcia to score Camilyn Newbanks and then cut into the Hatchets' lead again when pinch runner Keely Meador stole third base and scored on an error, but A-O couldn't do more the rest of the way.

Garcia went 1 for 3 with two RBI and Newbanks went 2 for 3 with a run scored to lead the Bombers' offense.

Lydia Hays (8-6) suffered the loss, throwing 3 1/3 innings and giving up four runs (only one earned) on six hits. Cassi Newbanks tossed 3 2/3 innings of relief, allowing one unearned run on one hit and striking out five.

The Bombers (19-9) will play Spoon River Valley (18-3) at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the third-place game at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 5, Argenta-Oreana 1, End of fifth inning

A-O couldn't prevent Windsor/Stew-Stras from taking the lead after the Hatchets scored five runs in the top of the fourth.

W/S-S scored three runs on a walk and four hits that didn't leave the infled at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria before Mackezni Tabbert hit a two-run home run off A-O pitcher Cassi Newbanks, who relieved Lydia Hays in the fourth.

Maggie Millington came through with a two-out single in the bottom of the fourth and Newbanks set down W/S-S in order in the top of the fifth, but A-O's offense continues to struggle against Illinois commit Calla Roney. The right-hander struck out the side in the fifth for the Hatchets.

Argenta-Oreana 1, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0, End of third inning

The double by Camilyn Newbanks is the only hit for A-O so far against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg pitcher Calla Roney, a junior who is committed to play at Illinois and who has retired eight straight A-O hitters.

The Bombers have given up four hits to the Hatchets, but have kept W/S-S off the scoreboard so far at the EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Argenta-Oreana 1, Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 0, End of first inning

The Bombers are on the board first. After holding the Hatchets scorless in the top of first, A-O's Lydia Hays scored the Bombers' first-ever run at the state tournament following a double from Camilyn Newbanks and an RBI groundout from Tatiana Garcia.

PREGAME, ARGENTA-OREANA SOFTBALL: 12:30 P.M.

Welcome to the LIVE! report for Argenta-Oreana softball and Tuscola baseball at their respective state tournaments. We're starting with the Bombers at EastSide Centre in East Peoria, as they're set to take on Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg in a short while during the second Class 1A softball semifinal.

Should A-O (19-8) win this game against W/S-S (26-4), the Bombers will take on Goreville in Saturday's title game, held at 12:30 p.m. inside EastSide Centre.

Goreville defeated Spoon River Valley 1-0 in Friday's first 1A state semifinal game.

This is the Bombers' first appearance in the state semifinals. Earlier in the postseason, they captured their first IHSA playoff hardware of all time. So while it may seem like it's all gravy from here for A-O, it's clear they're looking for more.

Driving forces for the Bombers will be Camilyn Newbanks (.659 batting average) at the dish and behind the plate, as well as Lydia Hays (8-5, 4.86 ERA) and Cassi Newbanks (10-3, 3.04 ERA) in the circle.

Later on today, we'll have Tuscola baseball's Class 2A state semifinal tilt with Spring Valley Hall from Peoria's Dozer Park. The Warriors (37-3) are making their third showing at state and will take on the Red Devils (28-3) at 5 p.m. this evening for a spot in the state final against either Herscher or reigning champion Teutopolis.

Check in here for updates from both of today's local contests, starting of course with A-O softball against W/S-S.