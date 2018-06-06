Brewers draft former Champaign Central standout

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann Darrell Hoemann/for The News-Gazette Alec Barger-Central 33 baseball on Sunday, March 13, 2016. Other Related Content O''Neill happy to be picked

Alec Barger's ongoing rise through the ranks of organized baseball reached another high point — with this one occurring on the professional level.

The Milwaukee Brewers selected Barger, a 2016 Champaign Central graduate, in Wednesday's portion of the MLB draft. Barger was taken in the 16th round, 485th overall.

"It feels good," Barger said. "It's something I've worked for my whole life, and it's just a dream come true."

Barger recently concluded a season at Polk State College in Lakeland, Fla., which followed a single campaign at Northern Illinois. He was a News-Gazette All-Area first-team choice as a Maroons senior in 2016, as well as a two-time All-Big 12 Conference athlete.

Barger is the most recent Central alumnus to earn a position in the MLB draft. He follows in the footsteps of Dan O'Neill, a former Maroon and Illini who was nabbed by Philadelphia in the 1999 draft's 27th round.

"We were hopeful (Barger would be drafted)," Central baseball coach John Staab said. "We heard some things and thought it was a possibility. I'm just excited. I'm proud of him and happy for him."

Barger presently is committed to continue his college career at North Carolina State. He admitted Wednesday that he hadn't finalized a decision between going pro and staying at the amateur level.

"I still have some thinking to do," Barger said. "As of right now, I'm leaning toward going back to school."

Barger's Central tenure ended with three victories and a 1.10 ERA on the mound under Staab, as well as a .434 batting average with five home runs, 30 RBI and 24 stolen bases.

Though Barger was clearly a dual threat for the Maroons, Staab said he wasn't surprised his former pupil carved a collegiate path through pitching.

"He's one of those athletes that doesn't come around very often," Staab said. "I always thought his ticket would be his arm. As he got older, and certainly in college, it became more apparent if he was going to continue to play, it would be as a pitcher."

Perhaps that wasn't immediately clear to Barger, but his time spent with Northern Illinois and Polk State College has resulted in an evolved view of his role on the diamond.

"At Central, I was mostly a position player. I was just a kid that had a strong arm," Barger said. "Now, getting into college, I've realized my calling. I really just put forth all my efforts into pitching instead of playing both ways, and I think that really helped a lot."

In one season with Polk State, Barger posted a 7-3 ledger with a 3.56 ERA in 17 appearances to go along with 86 strikeouts and 16 walks.

Barger's baseball involvement hit a bit of a stumbling block as a freshman at Northern Illinois, where he said he wasn't truly happy. Connecting with head coach Al Corbeil and pitching coach Brad Cook at Polk State, though, eventually sent Barger's stock soaring to draft-quality heights.

"It transformed me into a starting pitcher when I'd usually been a reliever," Barger said. "After this year, I started really getting attention from scouts and schools, and it was something to see."

Regardless of whether or not Barger decides to compete for Milwaukee or N.C. State, he's not forgetting his roots at such a critical juncture of his athletic life. Especially considering he's the first Maroon baseballer to be drafted in nearly 20 years.

"That program has had some great history, and that's an old school," Barger said. "For my name to be the first one in however many years, that's truly a blessing."

