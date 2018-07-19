News-Gazette All-Area content from 2017-18 school year
We're getting close to starting another school year, which means prep sports are on the horizon. When area golf teams are able to kick off their respective campaigns come Aug. 9, things officially will be in full swing.
But there's still a bit of a void to fill as we wait for that day to arrive. So why not relive the 2017-18 high school sports journey? We've compiled the entirety of our 2017-18 All-Area coverage in one easy location for just that purpose.
- FALL SPORTS
FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: GCMS' Mitch McNutt
Coach of the Year: GCMS' Mike Allen
All-conference, all-county teams
VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Mica Allison
Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Stan Bergman
BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Athlete of the Year: ALAH's Logan Hall
Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Neal Garrison
GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Athlete of the Year: Danville's Shanice Garbutt
Coach of the Year: Unity's Kara Leaman
BOYS' SOCCER
Player of the Year: Urbana's Bennett Anderson
Coach of the Year: Urbana's Randy Blackman
All-conference, all-county teams
GIRLS' TENNIS
Player of the Year: Uni High's Lindsay Huang
Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Jim Tressler
BOYS' GOLF
Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Justin McCoy
Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Mike Osterbur
GIRLS' GOLF
Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alaina Bowie
Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Pat Hettermann
GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Ema Rajic
Coach of the Year: Centennial's Courtney Lehmann
- WINTER SPORTS
BOYS' BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Tim Finke
Coach of the Year: Judah Christian's Tom Cooper
All-conference, all-county teams
GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Schlarman's Anaya Peoples
Coach of the Year: Schlarman's Keith Peoples
All-conference, all-county teams
WRESTLING
Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Justin Cardani
Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andy Moore
BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Alex Shilts
Coach of the Year: Centennial's Courtney Lehmann
- SPRING SPORTS
BASEBALL
Player of the Year: Tuscola's Dalton Hoel
Coach of the Year: Tuscola's Duff Hoel
All-conference, all-county teams
SOFTBALL
Player of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling
Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Randy Wolken
All-conference, all-county teams
BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD
Athlete of the Year: Unity's Steven Migut
Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Todd Lafond
GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD
Athlete of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Atleigh Hamilton
Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Kelly Steffen
GIRLS' SOCCER
Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Meredith Johnson-Monfort
Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Joey Gruner
BOYS' TENNIS
Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Wade Baillon
Coach of the Year: Uni High's Dave Bergandine
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.