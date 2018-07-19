News-Gazette All-Area content from 2017-18 school year

We're getting close to starting another school year, which means prep sports are on the horizon. When area golf teams are able to kick off their respective campaigns come Aug. 9, things officially will be in full swing.

But there's still a bit of a void to fill as we wait for that day to arrive. So why not relive the 2017-18 high school sports journey? We've compiled the entirety of our 2017-18 All-Area coverage in one easy location for just that purpose.

FALL SPORTS

FOOTBALL

Player of the Year: GCMS' Mitch McNutt

Coach of the Year: GCMS' Mike Allen

Meet the first team: offense

Meet the first team: defense

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

Final area statistics

All-conference, all-county teams

VOLLEYBALL

Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Mica Allison

Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Stan Bergman

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

All-conference, all-county

BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY

Athlete of the Year: ALAH's Logan Hall

Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Neal Garrison

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY

Athlete of the Year: Danville's Shanice Garbutt

Coach of the Year: Unity's Kara Leaman

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

BOYS' SOCCER

Player of the Year: Urbana's Bennett Anderson

Coach of the Year: Urbana's Randy Blackman

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

Final area statistics

All-conference, all-county teams

First-team photo gallery

GIRLS' TENNIS

Player of the Year: Uni High's Lindsay Huang

Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Jim Tressler

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

BOYS' GOLF

Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Justin McCoy

Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Mike Osterbur

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

GIRLS' GOLF

Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alaina Bowie

Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Pat Hettermann

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Ema Rajic

Coach of the Year: Centennial's Courtney Lehmann

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

WINTER SPORTS

BOYS' BASKETBALL

Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Tim Finke

Coach of the Year: Judah Christian's Tom Cooper

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

Final area statistics

All-conference, all-county teams

First-team photo gallery

GIRLS' BASKETBALL

Player of the Year: Schlarman's Anaya Peoples

Coach of the Year: Schlarman's Keith Peoples

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

Final area statistics

All-conference, all-county teams

First-team photo gallery

WRESTLING

Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Justin Cardani

Coach of the Year: Monticello's Andy Moore

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

Final area statistics

First-team photo gallery

BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING

Athlete of the Year: Centennial's Alex Shilts

Coach of the Year: Centennial's Courtney Lehmann

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 5

Final area statistics

First-team photo gallery

SPRING SPORTS

BASEBALL

Player of the Year: Tuscola's Dalton Hoel

Coach of the Year: Tuscola's Duff Hoel

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

Final area statistics

All-conference, all-county teams

First-team photo gallery

SOFTBALL

Player of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Bailey Dowling

Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Randy Wolken

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 10

Final area statistics

All-conference, all-county teams

First-team photo gallery

BOYS' TRACK AND FIELD

Athlete of the Year: Unity's Steven Migut

Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Todd Lafond

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

All-Iroquois County team

First-team photo gallery

GIRLS' TRACK AND FIELD

Athlete of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Atleigh Hamilton

Coach of the Year: St. Joseph-Ogden's Kelly Steffen

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final area statistics

All-Iroquois County team

First-team photo gallery

GIRLS' SOCCER

Player of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Meredith Johnson-Monfort

Coach of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Joey Gruner

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

Final top 5

Final area statistics

All-Big 12 Conference team

First-team photo gallery

BOYS' TENNIS

Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Wade Baillon

Coach of the Year: Uni High's Dave Bergandine

Meet the first team

Complete All-Area team

First-team photo gallery