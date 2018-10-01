Centennial announces 2019 Athletics Hall of Fame class

Other Related Content Decorated group headlines Centennial's inaugural Hall of Fame class

CHAMPAIGN -- Eleven individuals will be inducted into the Centennial High School Athletics Hall of Fame next year, Unit 4 Schools announced Monday.

This is the second group selected to the Chargers' hall. It indclues a variety of athletes, with one alumnus from 1970 and another from 2010.

Former Illini Rayvonte Rice and Mikel Leshoure are among the choices. Rice was chosen for his hoops exploits, while Leshoure will be inducted for his efforts in both football and basketball.

Also among the picks are Paralympic volleyball star Nichole Millage and former NFL punter Reggie Hodges. Below is the complete list of fomer Chargers who will join the institution's Athletics Hall of Fame, along with their year of graduation.

- Ed Jenkins, football (1970)

- Steve Ward, football/basketball/baseball (1972)

- Matt Herges, baseball (1988)

- Nichole Millage, volleyball/softball (1995)

- Kindal Shores, tennis (1996)

- Candy Phillips, track and field (1996)

- Reggie Hodges, football/basketball (2000)

- Michael Alexandrov, swimming (2003)

- Annie Parrett, basketball (2003)

- Mikel Leshoure, football/basketball (2008)

- Rayvonte Rice, basketball (2010)

The induction ceremony will occur Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, at the Regent Ballroom in Savoy. An recognition event for the 11 individuals will take place the day prior at Centennial High School.