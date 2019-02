Photo by: Bradley Leeb Danville's Chuckie Robinson poses for a portrait at the Illinois Field as part of the 2013 News-Gazette All-Area Baseball Team. Sunday, June 2, 2013. Other Related Content Baseball POY: Robinson continues family tradition

Former News-Gazette All-Area Player of the Year Chuckie Robinson is making the most of his spring training opportunity with the Houston Astros.

The former Danville High star hit a three-run home run against the Mets on Sunday. Watch the video here.

The 24-year-old catcher was Player of the Year in 2012. He went on to play college baseball at Southern Miss.