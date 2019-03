2019 baseball, softball and girls' soccer schedules/results

BASEBALL

Arcola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at Windsor 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Martinsville 10 a.m.

April 10 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Neoga 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.



Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Willamsville 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Fisher 11 a.m.

March 25 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Taylorville 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. LeRoy 10 a.m.

April 15 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Clinton 10 a.m.



Armstrong-Potomac

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

March 13 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Neoga 10 a.m.

April 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.



Arthur Okaw Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 23 at Calumet Christian 1 p.m.

March 25 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Meridian Noon

April 6 vs. Pana* 2 p.m.

April 9 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Crossroads Christian 11 a.m. (DH)

April 18 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Kankakee Trinity 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 25 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Hammond Baptist TBA (DH)

April 27 at Kankakee Grace 11 a.m. (DH)

April 30 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Morrisonville 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Families of Faith Noon (DH)

May 7 ICC Tournament TBA

May 10 ICC Tournament TBA

May 11 ICC Tournament TBA

*At Meridian



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 12 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Watseka 10 a.m.

March 25 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Cissna Park 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Seeger (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 5 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Westville 4:30 p.m.



Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Hoopeston Area 11 a.m.

March 19 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 11 a.m.

April 1 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Georgetown-RF 10 a.m.

April 9 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Cornerstone 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Hartsburg-Emden 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Tri-Valley 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Midland 4:30 p.m.



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at North Clay 4:30 p.m.

March 18 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 19 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 20 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 21 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 27 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Peoria 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. St. Anthony 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m. (DH)

April 16 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Normal Community 10 a.m. (DH)

April 22 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Normal West 10 a.m. (DH)

April 29 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

May 3 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

May 7 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 17 Charger Round Robin+ TBA

May 18 Charger Round Robin+ TBA

*Florida Spring Break Trip

+Charger Round Robin, at Centennial



Cerro Gordo/Bement

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Decatur MacArthur 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Sullivan 10 a.m.

March 18 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 6 Windsor Tournament 11:15 a.m.

April 8 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. St. Teresa 10 a.m.

April 22 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 13 at Kankakee 4:30 p.m.

March 16 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 17 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 18 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 19 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 20 Florida Spring Break Trip* TBA

March 25 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Murphysboro Noon

March 31 at Louisville (Ky.) Ballard 2 p.m.

April 2 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Normal Community 10 a.m. (DH)

April 9 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Mt. Zion 4:15 p.m.

April 11 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Normal West 10 a.m.

April 16 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m. (DH)

April 23 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

April 29 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Peoria 10 a.m.

May 13 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

May 17 Charlie Due Tournament+ 4 p.m.

May 18 Charlie Due Tournament+ 9 a.m.

*Florida Spring Break Trip

+Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign



Cissna Park

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. GCMS 10 a.m.

March 26 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. BHRA 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Ridgeview 10 a.m.

April 8 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Hoopeston Area 10 a.m.

April 22 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Kankakee Trinity 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Schlarman 10 a.m.



Clinton

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. Midwest Central 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Heyworth 11 a.m.

March 19 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

March 23 vs. Ridgeview 11 a.m. (DH)

March 26 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Okaw Valley 9 a.m.

March 30 vs. St. Thomas More 11 a.m.

April 2 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Olympia* TBA

April 30 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Argenta-Oreana 10 a.m.

May 13 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 15 vs. Paris+ 4:30 p.m.

May 18 at Taylorville 10 a.m.

*Corn Crib, at Normal

+Millikin University, at Decatur



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 15 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Mattoon 11 a.m. (DH)

March 18 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Covington (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

April 9 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Normal Community 10 a.m. (DH)

April 16 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m.

May 4 at Peoria 1 p.m.

May 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Normal West 10 a.m. (DH)

May 14 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 16 at Terre Haute (Ind.) South 5:30 p.m.



Fisher

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Cissna Park 4 p.m.

March 20 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Argenta-Oreana 11 a.m.

March 26 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 10 HOIC Tournament* TBA

May 11 HOIC Tournament* TBA

*HOIC Tournament



Georgetown-Ridge Farm

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Tri-Valley 10 a.m.

March 25 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Childton (Wis.) 10 a.m. (DH)

April 1 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Blue Ridge 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Tri-County 10 a.m. (DH)

April 17 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 9 a.m. (DH)

May 7 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (NOT IN YET)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD



Hoopeston Area

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 15 Jacksonville Jamboree* TBA

March 16 at Blue Ridge 11 a.m.

March 18 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Herscher 11 a.m.

March 26 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Beecher 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Watseka 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 6 Tri-Valley Triangular+ TBA

April 8 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Unity 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville

+At Downs



Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Trinity 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Trinity 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Kankakee 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Grace Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 10 a.m.



Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Cornerstone 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Springfield Lanphier 4:30 p.m.

May 4 Panther Invitational* 9 a.m.

May 7 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

*Panther Invitational, at LeRoy



LeRoy

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Unity 4 p.m.

March 16 at Westville 11 a.m.

March 18 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Flanagan-Cornell 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Illini Central 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Decatur Lutheran Noon

April 1 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Argenta-Oreana 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Roanoke-Benson 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Hartsburg-Emden 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 27 Michael Collins Invite* TBA

April 29 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 4 Panther Invitational+ 9 a.m.

May 7 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 11 HOIC Festival^ TBA

*At Corn Crib, Normal

+Panther Invitational, at LeRoy

^HOIC Festival



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Oakwood 5 p.m.

March 15 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 5 p.m.

March 16 vs. St. Bede 11 a.m.

March 18 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Clinton 5 p.m.

March 23 vs. Urbana 11 a.m. (DH)

March 25 vs. Teutopolis 5 p.m.

March 26 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Lincoln 11 a.m. (DH)

April 1 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Effingham 11 a.m. (DH)

April 9 at Bloomington CC 5 p.m.

April 13 at Mt. Zion 11 a.m. (DH)

April 17 at St. Bede 5 p.m.

April 20 vs. Taylorville 11 a.m. (DH)

April 26 vs. Rochester 5 p.m.

April 29 vs. Centennial 5 p.m.

May 2 at St. Anthony 5 p.m.

May 4 vs. Mattoon 11 a.m. (DH)

May 6 vs. Prairie Central 5 p.m.

May 7 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

May 9 vs. Tri-Valley 5 p.m.

May 11 at Charleston 11 a.m. (DH)

May 13 vs. Normal Community 5 p.m.

May 16 vs. Bloomington 5 p.m.

May 17 Charlie Due Tournament* TBA

May 18 Charlie Due Tournament* TBA

*Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign Central



Milford

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Watseka 10 a.m.

April 22 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Anna-Jonesboro 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Carterville* 10 a.m.

March 16 vs. Murphysboro* 2 p.m.

March 18 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 9 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Herscher+ 11 a.m.

April 29 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

*At Rent One Park, Marion

+Michael Collins Invite, at Corn Crib, Normal



Oakwood

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

March 18 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Tuscola 10 a.m.

March 26 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at St. Thomas More 10 a.m.

April 9 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Attica (Ind.) 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Seeger (Ind.) 4:15 p.m.

April 22 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 24 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Paris 10 a.m. (DH)

May 1 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Ottawa Marquette 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Dwight 11 a.m. (DH)

April 1 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Tremont* 10 a.m.

April 13 vs. Manteno* Noon

April 16 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Bloomington CC 10 a.m. (DH)

May 6 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Herscher 10 a.m.

*At Kankakee



Prairie Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Wilmington 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Havana 10 a.m.

March 23 vs. Tremont Noon

March 25 at Coal City 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Metamora 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Manteno 2 p.m.

March 28 at Reed-Custer 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at GCMS 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Tuscola* Noon

April 2 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Herscher 11 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Chillicothe IVC 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Streator 10 a.m. (DH)

April 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Morton 10 a.m.

May 4 vs. Chillicothe IVC+ Noon

May 6 at Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Eureka 4:30 p.m.

*At Gibson City

+At Morton



Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Decatur Eisenhower 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Deschler (Ala.) 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Eufaula (Ala.) 11:30 a.m.

March 26 at Homewood (Ala.) 2 p.m.

March 27 at Chilton County (Ala.) 7 p.m.

March 30 at Urbana 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Westville* Noon

April 1 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Tuscola Showcase+ TBA

April 6 Tuscola Showcase+ TBA

April 8 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Decatur MacArthur 10 a..

May 13 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 14 vs. Normal West 4:30 p.m.

May 17 Charlie Due Tournament^ TBA

May 18 Charlie Due Tournament^ TBA

*At Urbana

+Tuscola Showcase

^Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign Central



Ridgeview (NOT OUT YET)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD



St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 15 Metro East PBR Classic* TBA

March 16 Metro East PBR Classic* TBA

March 19 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Morton 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Teutopolis 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Stillman Valley+ Noon

April 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Willamsville Noon

April 6 vs. Tremont^ 2 p.m.

April 8 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Chillicothe IVC 11 a.m. (DH)

April 23 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 4 SJ-O Invite# 9:30 a.m.

May 6 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Mattoon 5 p.m.

May 11 vs. Salt Fork 11 a.m. (DH)

May 13 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

*At Edwardsville

+At Teutopolis

^At Williamsville

#At St. Joseph



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Urbana 4 p.m.

March 12 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Stewartville (Minn.)* 4:30 p.m. (DH)

March 19 vs. Viera (Fla.)* 6 p.m.

March 21 vs. Hayfield (Minn.)* 1:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Passaic (N.Y.)* 9 a.m.

March 26 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Clinton 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Okaw Valley+ Noon

April 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Oakwood 10 a.m.

April 8 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Chillicothe IVC 3 p.m.

April 16 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Unity^ 6:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. St. Teresa 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Mahomet-Seymour 7 p.m.

*At Merritt, Fla.

+At Clinton

^At Dozer Park, Peoria



Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Paris 4:15 p.m.

March 13 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:15 p.m.

March 14 at Unity 4 p.m.

March 15 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 6 Tuscola Showcase* TBA

April 8 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Schlarman 4 p.m.

May 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at St. Joseph-Ogden 11 a.m.

*At Tuscola



Schlarman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Cissna Park 4 p.m.

March 14 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Ottawa Marquette 11 a.m. (DH)

March 27 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 29 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Salt Fork 4 p.m.

May 2 vs. Marshall 6:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Armstrong-Potomac 5 p.m.

May 11 at Cissna Park 10 a.m. (DH)



Sullivan

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 15 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 10 a.m.

March 19 at Neoga 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. St. Anthony 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Casey-Westfield 11 a.m.

March 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Tuscola Showcase* TBA

April 6 Tuscola Showcase* TBA

April 9 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Altamont 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Okaw Valley 10 a.m.

April 30 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Windsor 10 a.m.

May 6 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Pana 4:30 p.m.

*At Tuscola



Tri-County

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Paris 10 a.m. (DH)

March 25 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Neoga 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 10 a.m.

April 17 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.



Tuscola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Goreville 4 p.m.

March 16 at Cobden 10 a.m.

March 16 at Shawnee 2 p.m.

March 19 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Oakwood 10 a.m.

March 25 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at GCMS Noon

March 30 vs. Prairie Central* 2 p.m.

April 2 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Tuscola Showcase TBA

April 6 Tuscola Showcase TBA

April 9 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

*At Gibson City



Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Salt Fork 4 p.m.

March 15 vs. LeRoy 4 p.m.

March 16 at Urbana 10 a.m. (DH)

March 18 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Limestone Noon

March 23 vs. Chillicothe IVC* 2 p.m.

March 25 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Fisher 4:15 p.m.

March 28 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Centralia 5 p.m.

April 6 at Carterville 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Carbondale+ Noon

April 8 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Hoopeston Area 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Anthony 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. St. Thomas More^ 6:30 p.m.

April 29 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 10 a.m.

*At Bartonville

+At Carbondale

^At Dozer Park, Peoria



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at St. Thomas More 4 p.m.

March 14 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Unity 10 a.m. (DH)

March 19 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Mahomet-Seymour 11 a.m. (DH)

March 26 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Rantoul 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Westville 2 p.m.

April 6 vs. Normal West 10 a.m.

April 9 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m.

April 20 at Peoria 12:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Normal Community 10 a.m.

April 30 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m. (DH)

May 14 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.



Villa Grove/Heritage

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 12 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 13 at Salt Fork 4:15 p.m.

March 14 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Paris 11 a.m. (DH)

March 18 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Blue Ridge 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Neoga 10 a.m. (DH)

May 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Unity 10 a.m.



Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 12 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Beecher 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Grant Park 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Donovan 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at GCMS 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Milford 10 a.m.

April 23 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Herscher 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Momence 4 p.m.

May 10 at Grant Park 4:30 p.m.



Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. LeRoy 11 a.m.

March 18 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Rantoul* Noon

March 30 at Urbana 2 p.m.

April 1 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at South Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 15 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

*At Urbana

SOFTBALL

Arcola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

March 13 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at Stewardson-Strasburg 4:15 p.m.

March 21 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Neoga 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Martinsville 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 27 Martinsville Round Robin TBA

April 29 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.



Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Unity 11 a.m.

March 18 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at LeRoy 10 a.m.

March 25 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Williamsville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at St. Thomas More 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Central A&M, Fisher 9 a.m.

April 29 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Tri-City 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Riverton 4:30 p.m.



Armstrong-Potomac

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 6 A-P Tournament* TBA

April 8 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

*At Armstrong



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Decatur MacArthur 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at LeRoy 10 a.m.

April 22 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

May 11 Sullivan Invitational TBA



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 18 at Unty 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Covington (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Attica (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 17 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 26 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. St. Thomas More 4:15 p.m.



Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Decatur Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Midland 10 a.m.

March 25 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Georgetown-RF 10 a.m.

April 8 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Decatur Eisenhower 10 a.m.

April 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Tri-Valley 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 25 vs. Fenton 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament* TBA

April 2 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Manual 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Noon

April 8 at Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Normal West 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Peoria Notre Dame 11 a.m.

April 22 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Urbana 4 p.m.

May 9 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Springfield Southeast 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

May 13 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 14 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 16 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

*Rantoul Tournament



Cerro Gordo/Bement

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Decatur MacArthur 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at LeRoy 10 a.m. (DH)

March 19 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Tri-County 10 a.m.

March 25 vs. Stewardson-Strasburg 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 25 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. ALAH 10 a.m. (DH)

April 3 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Manual 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Noon

April 10 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

April 16 vs. Peoria Richwoods 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Bloomington 10 a.m.

April 22 at Decatur MacArthur 4 p.m.

April 25 at Normal West 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Decatur Eisenhower 10 a.m. (DH)

April 30 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m.

May 7 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Normal Community 10 a.m.

May 14 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 19 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.



Chrisman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Milford 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 12 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.



Clinton

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 16 vs. Fisher 11 a.m.

March 18 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Spring Slam* TBA

April 2 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 13 Tuscola Tournament+ TBA

April 15 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Clinton Tournament^ TBA

April 22 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Rochester 4:30 p.m.

May 18 at Normal U-High 10 a.m.

*Spring Slam, at University of Illinois-Springfield

+Tuscola Tournament

^Clinton Tournament



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 18 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Mother McAuley 10 a.m. (DH)

March 26 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Fenton 4 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament* TBA

April 5 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Normal West 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Westville 4 p.m.

April 15 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria Manual 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria 1 p.m.

April 22 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Terre Haute (Ind.) South 4 p.m.

May 4 at Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

May 6 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 14 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 15 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

*Rantoul Tournament



Fisher

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Urbana PPD.

March 12 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Clinton 11 a.m.

March 18 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 10 a.m.

April 8 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Okaw Valley 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Westville 1 p.m.

April 22 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Argenta-Oreana TBA

April 27 vs. Central A&M TBA

April 29 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 10 HOIC Tournament* TBA

May 11 HOIC Tournament* TBA

*HOIC Tournament



Georgetown-Ridge Farm

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Blue Ridge 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Paris 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at South Vermillion (Ind.) 5:30 p.m.

April 24 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at North Vermillion (Ind.) 9 a.m. (DH)

May 6 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (NOT IN YET)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD



Heritage

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament* TBA

April 1 vs. Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

April 5 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

*Rantoul Tournament



Hoopeston Area

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Prairie Central 10 a.m.

March 18 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

March 23 Jacksonville Jamboree* TBA

March 25 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Urbana 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Clinton Tournament+ TBA

April 22 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Watseka 10 a.m.

May 6 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Limestone 4 p.m.

*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville

+Clinton Tournament



Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Trinity 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Trinity 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Grace Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Schlarman* Noon

May 4 at LeRoy 2 p.m.

May 7 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

*At LeRoy



LeRoy

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Midland 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 10 a.m.

March 20 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Argenta-Oreana 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Central A&M 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Salt Fork Noon

April 1 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Midwest Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Flanagan-Cornell 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. ALAH 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Havana Noon

April 22 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Athens 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Delavan 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Iroquois West 10 a.m.

May 4 vs. Schlarman Noon

May 6 vs. Rantoul* 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 11 HOIC Showcase+ TBA

*At Rosemont

+HOIC Showcase



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Villa Grove 5 p.m.

March 22 vs. Herscher 5 p.m.

March 23 at Galesburg 11 a.m. (DH)

March 26 vs. Olympia 5 p.m.

March 27 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Lincoln 11 a.m. (DH)

April 2 vs. Rantoul 5 p.m.

April 4 vs. Heritage 5 p.m.

April 6 at Effingham 11 a.m. (DH)

April 8 vs. Centennial 5 p.m.

April 10 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Mt. Zion 11 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Champaign Central 5 p.m.

April 18 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Taylorville 11 a.m. (DH)

April 22 at Buffalo Tri-City 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Tri-Valley 5 p.m.

May 3 vs. Bloomington CC 5 p.m.

May 4 at Mattoon 11 a.m. (DH)

May 6 at Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Monticello 5 p.m.

May 9 vs. GCMS 5 p.m.

May 11 vs. Charleston 11 a.m. (DH)



Milford/Cissna Park

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at Donovan 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Chrisman 4 p.m. (DH)

April 12 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Watseka 10 a.m. (DH)

April 22 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Clifton Central 10 a.m.



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Decatur Eisenhower 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Charleston 11 a.m.

March 27 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 30 PORTA Spring Slam* TBA

April 1 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

May 8 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

*Petersburg PORTA Spring Slam, at University of Illinois-Springfield



Oakwood

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 20 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. PBL 10 a.m.

April 8 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 24 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 18 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Tuscola 10 a.m.

March 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Dwight 11 a.m. (DH)

April 2 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Oakwood 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.



Prairie Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Hoopeston Area 10 a.m. (DH)

March 18 at Herscher 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Robinson 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Newton 10 a.m.

March 23 at Robinson 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Reed-Custer 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Streator 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Eureka* Noon

April 1 vs. Seneca 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Beecher 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Lexington Noon

April 8 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Coal City 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Chillicothe IVC 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Clifton Central 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Woodland Noon

April 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Tri-Point 10 a.m.

May 11 vs. Havana Noon

*At Streator



Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 12 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Urbana 4 p.m.

March 14 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at GCMS 10 a.m.

March 16 vs. Decatur Eisenhower* 11:30 a.m.

March 18 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. St. Thomas More 6:30 p.m.

March 26 at Herscher 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Charleston 4 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament+ TBA

April 2 at Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Prairie Central 4 p.m.

April 6 vs. Normal U-High 10 a.m.

April 8 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Lockport 10 a.m. (DH)

May 6 vs. LeRoy^ 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 15 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 16 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

May 18 Taylorville Tournament# TBA

*At Gibson City

+Rantoul Tournament

^At Rosemont

#Taylorville Tournament



Ridgeview (NOT OUT YET)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD



St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 18 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Normal West 5 p.m.

March 23 at Chillicothe IVC Noon

March 27 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament* TBA

April 1 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Tri-Valley 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Bishop McNamara 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 12 Mattoon Tournament+ 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Herscher 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Mattoon 5 p.m.

April 17 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Clinton Invitational^ 9:30 a.m.

April 23 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Casey-Westfield 5 p.m.

April 29 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 4 SJ-O Triangular 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 10 Galesburg Tournament# TBA

May 11 Galesburg Tournament# TBA

May 13 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

*Rantoul Tournament

+Mattoon Tournament

^Clinton Invitational

#Galesburg Tournament



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 12 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Rantoul 6 p.m.

March 27 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Argenta-Oreana 10 a.m.

April 8 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at BHRA 4:15 p.m.

May 11 vs. Chillicothe IVC Noon



Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 30 LeRoy Triangular 10 a.m.

April 1 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Covington (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 5 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Unity 11 a.m.

April 15 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Marshall 11 a.m.

April 22 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Schlarman 4 p.m.

May 2 at Seeger (Ind.) 4 p.m.

May 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 4 SJ-O Triangular 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Tuscola 10 a.m.



Schlarman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at St. Teresa 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Salt Fork 4 p.m.

May 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Iroquois West* 10 a.m.

May 4 at LeRoy 11:30 a.m.

May 6 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

*At LeRoy



Sullivan

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

March 12 vs. Teutopolis 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Pana 4:30 p.m.

March 23 Sullivan Round Robin 10 a.m.

March 25 at Altamont 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Decatur MacArthur 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Neoga 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Okaw Valley 9 a.m.

April 29 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 11 Sullivan Invitational 10 a.m.



Tri-County (NOT COMPLETE)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 16 vs. Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.

March 18 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Negoa 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 10 a.m.

March 26 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.



Tuscola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 15 at Benton 11:15 a.m.

March 16 vs. Trico* 11 a.m.

March 16 vs. Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher 1 p.m.

March 18 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

March 23 vs. Marshall 10 a.m.

March 23 vs. PBL Noon

March 26 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 13 Tuscola Invitational+ TBA

April 15 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Teutopolis 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Neoga 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Salt Fork 10 a.m.

*At Benton

+Tuscola Invitatoinal



Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Argenta-Oreana 11 a.m.

March 18 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

March 21 Southern Warrior Classic* TBA

March 22 Southern Warrior Classic* TBA

March 23 Southern Warrior Classic* TBA

March 25 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Chillicothe IVC 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Benton 5 p.m.

April 6 at Carterville 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Carbondale+ Noon

April 8 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Salt Fork 11 a.m.

April 15 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Monticello 4:15 p.m.

April 24 vs. Urbana 6:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Shelbyville 10 a.m.

May 6 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Maroa-Forsyth 4 p.m.

May 11 at Casey-Westfield 11 a.m. (DH)

*At Murfreesboro, Tenn.

+At Carterville



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Fisher PPD.

March 13 at Rantoul 4 p.m.

March 16 vs. Springfield Southeast 10 a.m. (DH)

March 20 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Hoopeston Area 10 a.m. (DH)

April 1 at Charleston 4 p.m.

April 2 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Bloomington 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria 10 a.m.

April 23 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Unity 6:30 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria Richwoods 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Centennial 4 p.m.

May 9 vs. Normal West 4 p.m.

May 10 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Peoria Manual 10 a.m. (DH)

May 14 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.



Villa Grove

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Mahome-Seymour 5 p.m.

March 13 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 19 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 20 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 21 Tennessee tournament* TBA

March 26 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul tournament+ TBA

April 1 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 11 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

*At Tennessee

+Rantoul tournament



Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 12 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

March 14 at Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Grant Park 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

March 20 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 21 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Kankakee Grace 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Milford 10 a.m. (DH)

April 23 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Hoopeston Area 10 a.m.

May 6 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Momence 4 p.m.

May 10 at Grant Park 4:30 p.m.



Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 12 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.

March 18 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Fisher tournament* TBA

April 22 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Fountain Central (Ind.) 4 p.m.

May 8 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

*At Fisher

GIRLS' SOCCER

Arthur Okaw Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 28 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Charleston 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Centennial JV 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Danville First Baptist TBA

April 22 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Meridian 6 p.m.

April 29 at Champaign Central JV 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Springfield Lanphier Noon

May 6 vs. Danville First Baptist 4:30 p.m.



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 15 vs. Springfield SHG 6 p.m.

March 23 at Washington 12:30 p.m.

March 26 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 6 p.m.

March 30 vs. Dunlap 12:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

April 4 vs. Peoria 6 p.m.

April 8 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Danville 6 p.m.

April 11 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

April 13 vs. St. Teresa 12:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Urbana 6 p.m.

April 20 vs. Herscher 12:30 p.m.

April 23 at Champaign Central 6 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Normal West 6 p.m.

May 2 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

May 4 at Mt. Zion 10 a.m.

May 7 at Bloomington 6 p.m.



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Uni High 6 p.m.

March 28 at Springfield 6 p.m.

March 30 vs. Monticello 11:30 a.m.

April 2 vs. Danville 6 p.m.

April 4 at Normal West 6 p.m.

April 8 at Mattoon 6 p.m.

April 9 vs. Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

April 11 at Normal Community 6 p.m.

April 13 at Normal U-High 11:30 a.m.

April 15 vs. Charleston 6 p.m.

April 16 at Urbana 6 p.m.

April 23 vs. Centennial 6 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria 6 p.m.

April 26 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Peoria Manual 6 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington 6 p.m.

May 4 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 12:30 p.m.

May 7 at Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 St. Teresa Tournament* TBA

March 18 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Uni High 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Judah Christian 11 a.m.

April 2 at Champaign Central 6 p.m.

April 4 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

April 5 Judah Christian Tourney+ TBA

April 6 Judah Christian Tourney+ TBA

April 9 vs. Centennial 6 p.m.

April 11 at Normal West 6 p.m.

April 16 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

April 23 vs. Urbana 6 p.m.

April 30 at Bloomington 6 p.m.

May 2 vs. Peoria 6 p.m.

May 3 at Decatur Eisenhower 5 p.m.

May 7 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

*St. Teresa Tournament, at Decatur

+Judah Christian Tournament, at Champaign



Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 16 at Bloomington 11 a.m.

March 21 at First Baptist 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Danville 11 a.m.

April 2 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Judah Tribe Invite TBA

April 6 Judah Tribe Invite TBA

April 8 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Springfield Lanphier 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Peoria Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Limestone 11 a.m.

April 23 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Peoria 11 a.m.

April 29 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 6:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Metamora 6:30 p.m.

March 26 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Centennial 6 p.m.

April 1 at Urbana 6 p.m.

April 2 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Urbana Invitational* TBA

April 6 Urbana Invitational* TBA

April 9 vs. Lincoln 5 p.m.

April 11 vs. Mattoon 6:30 p.m.

April 13 at Bloomington 10 a.m.

April 16 vs. Taylorville 5 p.m.

April 18 vs. Mt. Zion 6:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Charleston 6:30 p.m.

April 25 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Taylorville 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Morton 6:30 p.m.

May 4 at Champaign Central 12:30 p.m.



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 St. Teresa Tournament* TBA

March 18 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 19 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Champaign Central 1:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 8 at Taylorville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Decatur Eisenhower 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Chillicothe IVC 5 p.m.

April 30 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

*St. Teresa Tournament



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

March 14 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 23 at Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

March 26 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Warrensburg-Latham 10 a.m.

April 3 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 6 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 8 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Normal U-High 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Williamsville 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at St. Teresa 5 p.m.

May 2 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

May 3 Quincy ND Showcase+ TBA

May 4 Quincy ND Showcase+ TBA

*Urbana Tournament

+Quincy Notre Dame Showcase



Uni High

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

March 13 vs. Champaign Central 6 p.m.

March 15 at Urbana 6 p.m.

March 26 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m

March 28 at Danville 6 p.m.

April 2 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Bloomington CC 10 a.m.

April 9 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at St. Teresa 5 p.m.

April 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Charleston 10 a.m.

April 22 vs. Springfield Lanphier 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 13 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 15 vs. Uni High 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 6 p.m.

April 4 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 6 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 9 vs. Bloomington 6 p.m.

April 11 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

April 16 vs. Champaign Central 6 p.m.

April 18 at Centennial 6 p.m.

April 22 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Danville 6 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

April 30 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

May 2 at Normal West 6 p.m.

May 4 at Charleston 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Decatur MacArthur 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Peoria 5:30 p.m.

*Urbana Tournament