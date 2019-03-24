Saturday's highlights: Powell breaks school, meet records

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: Mahomet-Seymour vs. Urbana » more Photo by: Rick Danzl Urbana Jake Welbes dives back to first base in the first game of a doubleheader at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Saturday March 23, 2019.

In baseball

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6-4, Neoga 0-3. Brady Borntreger hurled seven innings of six-hit ball to guide the host Knights (4-3) past a non-league foe in Game 1 before sweeping the doubleheader later. Borntreger punched out 11 for ALAH and was supported by two hits and two RBI from Scott McClain, as well as two hits apiece from Logan Brough and Cody Miller. In Game 2, Lucas Otto drove in a run for the Knights to back 41/3 innings of five-strikeout ball from Dario Ayala.

■ Calumet (Ind.) Christian 4-3, Arthur Okaw Christian 2-13. The Conquering Riders (1-2) bounced back from a first-game setback to split against their nonconference opponent at Indianapolis. Jack Mudd struck out six over three innings for AOC in the opener. In a five-inning second bout, Michael Miller bashed a triple and recorded two RBI for the Conquering Riders, who netted two more RBI apiece from Mudd and Peyton Trier.

■ Clinton 5-11, Ridgeview 1-1. The host Maroons (2-1) allowed just four hits across both nonconference bouts in topping the Mustangs (0-2) twice. Drew Stacey struck out 10 in Game 1 and Michael Oswald another 11 in the nightcap for Clinton, which earned five hits and four RBI from Matthew Overton on the day. Jalen Duncan scored Ridgeview’s first-game run.

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 13-13, Cissna Park 5-2. The visiting Falcons (3-0) outpaced the Timberwolves (2-2) twice in a non-league double dip. Nathan Garard bashed a two-run homer and finished with four RBI in Game 1 for GCMS, which received three hits, three runs and three RBI from Layne Harden and four innings of three-strikeout pitching from Daniel Jones. Rudy King and Dawson Savoree both accounted for a Cissna Park RBI. The Falcons used a 10-run sixth inning to end Game 2 early, with Cade Elliott driving in and scoring three runs to key the offense and Garard punching out five over 41/3 innings on the mound. Damian Renteria struck out six batters in five innings for the Timberwolves.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 10-5, Urbana 0-1. Strong pitching and a home run from Jordan Veldman in each non-league game lifted the Bulldogs (4-0) past the Tigers (0-4) in both halves of a doubleheader. C.J. McKinney and Zack Chalk combined for a three-hitter in Game 1, with McKinney fanning eight for M-S. The Bulldogs’ Ben Greenberger punched out 10 foes in the second bout.

■ Paris 10-12, Tri-County 0-2. The visiting Titans (0-4) couldn’t get their bats going in a non-league doubleheader setback. Kenzal Lloyd’s two hits and one RBI in the second game marked the top Tri-County performance.

■ Tuscola 16, Oakwood 5. Jalen Quinn, Cade Kresin, Ryan Bartley and Cameron Ochs each drove in two runs as the visiting Warriors (7-1) dispatched the Comets (2-2) in nonconference action. Bartley and Will Little each collected three hits for Tuscola, which saw Logan Tabeling cross home plate three times. Elijah Harden and Ian Ruch both brought home two runs for Oakwood.

■ Watseka 5-2, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 4-10. Nick Albright brought home Ty Berry with a two-out single in the bottom of the seventh, lifting the host Warriors (3-1) past the Blue Devils (4-3) in walk-off fashion during the first half of a doubleheader. Watseka, which jumped out to a 3-0 edge over its nonconference enemy after one inning, saw Shane McDivitt post three RBI to pace the offense. BHRA’s Dawson Dodd and Ethan Edwards both drove in a run. In Game 2, BHRA responded with two RBI from Eric Watson and two runs scored by both Dodd and Cameron Douglass. Berry and Ben Lyznicki each plated a run for Watseka in the second round.



In softball

Southern Warrior Classic

■ Siegel (Tenn.) 14, Centennial 0. The Chargers (0-4) mustered just one hit, from Jadyn Mattfolk, as they stumbled to a five-inning loss in their fourth tournament contest.



Nontournament

■ Arcola 23, Chrisman 3. The host Purple Riders plated 13 runs in the first inning to pull away from the Cardinals (0-2) in nonconference action. Taylor Spelman and KayLee Hohlbauch both knocked in four runs for Arcola, which netted three RBI from Hallee Gauna and four hits from Ariana Warren. Ashley Francis drove in a run for Chrisman.

■ Argenta-Oreana 12-1, LeRoy 3-12. The visiting Bombers (3-2) cruised by the Panthers (4-3) in Game 1 before LeRoy returned the favor in non-league play. In the first tilt, Camilyn Newbanks cleared the fence once among four hits and drove in four runs for A-O, which landed three RBI apiece from MaKennah and Michelle Hollon. Hailie Hahn supported her own one-hit complete game in the second event with a two-RBI effort, and Molly White also put up two RBI for the Panthers.

■ Blue Ridge 20, Midland 4. The visiting Knights (5-0) jumped out to a 15-0 lead after just half an inning and didn’t look back in a non-league success. Lexi Young (four hits, four RBI), Ashlyn Voyles (three hits) and Elise Swanstrom (three hits) were at the forefront for Blue Ridge.

■ Charleston 6, Monticello 0. Taylor Wunderlich recorded nine strikeouts in a complete-game effort for the host Sages (3-3), but they couldn’t put any runs across versus a non-league enemy.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 12-6, Galesburg 5-7. The visiting Bulldogs (2-2) produced all their first-game runs in the last three innings to surpass a non-league enemy before falling short in the nightcap. Samantha Tamburo’s home run and two RBI went well with two RBI apiece from Aubrie Shore and Julia McNaught for M-S in the opener, while both Tamburo and Ashley Campbell recorded two RBI in Game 2.

■ Prairie Central 4, Newton 2. Amber Graf’s two-run single in the 10th inning lifted the Hawks past a nonconference opponent in a game played at Robinson. Brianna Seeman also collected two RBI for Prairie Central, which earned a complete-game, 12-strikeout effort from Briley Hoffman in the circle.

■ Prairie Central 9, Robinson 1. The visiting Hawks (3-1) swept through the competition by knocking off the host school. Heidi Meister allowed just two hits over seven innings for Prairie Central and was helped by two RBI apiece from Seeman and Lindsey Hari.

■ St. Joseph-Ogden 4, Chillicothe IVC 0. Zoey Witruk fanned nine in seven scoreless innings to push the visiting Spartans (4-0) ahead in an Illini Prairie Conference event. Kaylee Ward drove in two runs for SJ-O and Hannah Dukeman blasted two hits as well.

■ Tri-County 12-15, Cerro Gordo/Bement 10-0. The host Titans (2-4) cracked the win column with a doubleheader sweep versus a Little Okaw Valley Conference foe in the Broncos (1-5). In the opener, Caroline Smith recorded four RBI for Tri-County, which netted three runs and three RBI from Kiersten Price-Wilson and four runs scored by Cailynne Phillips. CG/B garnered two RBI apiece from Hannah Hayes, Shelby Strack, Erin Reed and Cheyenne Gentry. The Titans rolled in three innings in the nightcap, with Price-Wilson launching a pair of two-run homers among her five RBI, Megan Houlihan boasting three RBI and Grace Kile allowing just one hit to go with five strikeouts.

■ Tuscola 10, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. Ashton Smith tossed a one-hit, eight-strikeout shutout over five innings for the host Warriors in a nonconference success versus the Panthers. Natalie Bates smacked a two-run homer among her four hits on the day for Tuscola, while Sofia James and Abbey Jacob also potted two RBI. Baylee Cosgrove collected PBL’s lone knock.

■ Tuscola 11, Marshall 2. The host Warriors (8-0) remained perfect on the year thanks to their potent offense and 14 strikeouts from Kaitlyn Reifsteck over seven innings. Smith and Kendyl Ring each drove in two runs for Tuscola, while Ring stole four bases and Jessie Martin another three.



In girls' soccer

■ St. Thomas More 5, Chillicothe IVC 0. Megan Clavey put up a hat trick for visiting Sabers (2-1), who gave coach James Johnson his 100th win running the program by succeeding in Illini Prairie Conference action. Abby Leibach added a goal and an assist for STM, with Noelle Schacht accounting for the other goal while Cede Rentschler and Teagan DeLorenzo combined on the shutout.



In boys’ track and field

■ At Bloomington. Three area Class 2A competitors came away with an individual championship from the Illinois Prep Top Times meet at Shirk Center, on the Illinois Wesleyan campus. Mathias Powell broke both his own school record and the meet record in the 3,200 meters with a first-place clocking of 9 minutes, 13.79 seconds, outlasting Monticello’s Garrett Dixon in second (9:22.29). Powell’s teammate, Hunter Hendershot, was the 2A shot put titlist with a throw of 57 feet, 73/4 inches. Prairie Central’s Chandlar Ifft won the pole vault as well by clearing 15-6. Other local top-three showings in 2A came from Rantoul’s Jerry Harper in the 400 (second) and the Eagles’ 3,200 relay (third), as well as Monticello’s Dixon in the 1,600. Centennial’s Antonio Buchanan led the local Class 3A contingent by finishing runner-up in the high jump.



In girls’ track and field

■ At Bloomington. Payne Turney collected a pair of Class 2A titles at the Illinois Prep Top Times Meet at Shirk Center, on the Illinois Wesleyan campus. Turney won both the 800 and 1,600 meters, clocking 2 minutes, 15.59 seconds and 5:07.07, respectively. Locals joining Turney in podium-topping were Monticello’s Emelia Ness in the 2A 60 hurdles (9.03) and Danville’s Ameia Wilson in the 3A 200 (24.78). Other area top-three efforts were turned in by Rantoul’s Lovenya Perry in the 800 (third), Tanaya Young in the long jump (second) and Mye’joi Williams in the shot put (second); Urbana’s Olivia Rosenstein in the 1,600 (second) and Diamonasia Taylor in the high jump (second); Unity’s Jordan Harmon in the 3,200 (third); Prairie Central’s Kassadee Ifft in the pole vault (second); and Monticello’s Landis Brandon in the pole vault (third). Danville’s Wilson also landed second in the 3A 60 dash.