2019 baseball, softball and girls' soccer schedules/results

BASEBALL

Arcola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Monticello PPD

March 15 vs. Paris PPD

March 19 at Central A&M L 11-1 (6 inn.) 0-1

March 20 at Windsor PPD

March 25 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Martinsville 10 a.m.

April 10 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Neoga 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.



Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. Maroa-Forsyth PPD

March 18 at Tri-Valley W 3-0 1-0

March 19 vs. Meridian W 13-4 2-0

March 20 vs. Williamsville PPD

March 21 vs. Williamsville L 9-0 2-1

March 23 vs. Fisher W 8-1 3-1

March 25 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Taylorville 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. LeRoy 10 a.m.

April 15 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Clinton 10 a.m.



Armstrong-Potomac

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Blue Ridge L 5-3 0-1

March 14 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 23-0 (4 inn.) 0-2

March 18 vs. Judah Christian L 5-2 (9 inn.) 0-3

March 19 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage L 11-0 (5 inn.) 0-4

March 27 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Cumberland PPD

March 13 at Tuscola PPD

March 15 vs. Monticello L 6-0 0-1

March 16 vs. Midland* W 8-6 1-1

March 16 vs. Mendota* L 4-0 1-2

March 19 vs. Monticello L 4-3 1-3

March 20 at St. Teresa PPD

March 22 at Central A&M W 11-0 (5 inn.) 2-3

March 23 vs. Neoga W 6-0, W 4-3 4-3

March 25 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Neoga 10 a.m.

April 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

*at Jacksonville



Arthur Okaw Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 21 at Paris L 9-6 0-1

March 23 at Calumet Christian (Ind.) L 4-2, W 13-3 (5) 1-2

March 25 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Meridian Noon

April 6 vs. Pana* 2 p.m.

April 9 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Crossroads Christian 11 a.m. (DH)

April 18 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Kankakee Trinity 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 25 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Hammond Baptist TBA (DH)

April 27 at Kankakee Grace 11 a.m. (DH)

April 30 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Morrisonville 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Families of Faith Noon (DH)

May 7 ICC Tournament TBA

May 10 ICC Tournament TBA

May 11 ICC Tournament TBA

*At Meridian



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Champaign Central L 3-1 0-1

March 12 vs. St. Thomas More W 7-1 1-1

March 13 vs. Fisher W 4-0 2-1

March 15 at Danville PPD

March 20 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden PPD

March 21 at Danville L 6-3 2-2

March 22 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage W 12-8 3-2

March 23 at Watseka L 5-4, W 10-2 4-3

March 25 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Cissna Park 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Seeger (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 5 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Westville 4:30 p.m.



Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Armstrong-Potomac W 5-3 1-0

March 14 vs. Iroquois West W 8-3 (4 inn.) 2-0

March 15 vs. Westville PPD

March 16 vs. Hoopeston Area PPD

March 19 vs. Heyworth L 13-3 (6 inn.) 2-1

March 20 vs. Tuscola PPD

March 22 vs. Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 11 a.m.

April 1 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Georgetown-RF 10 a.m.

April 9 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Cornerstone 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Hartsburg-Emden 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Tri-Valley 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Midland 4:30 p.m.



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at North Clay PPD

March 18 vs. Lyndhurst (N.J.)* W 16-15 1-0

March 19 vs. Eureka (Mo.)* PPD

March 20 vs. Iona Prep* L 12-0 1-1

March 20 vs. Eureka (Mo.)* L 5-1 1-2

March 21 St. Andrews (Ga.)* W 6-3 2-2

March 22 vs. Springfield (Pa.)* W 1-0 3-2

March 27 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Peoria 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. St. Anthony 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m. (DH)

April 16 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Normal Community 10 a.m. (DH)

April 22 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Normal West 10 a.m. (DH)

April 29 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

May 3 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

May 7 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 17 Charger Round Robin+ TBA

May 18 Charger Round Robin+ TBA

*Florida Spring Break Trip

+Charger Round Robin, at Centennial



Cerro Gordo/Bement

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Decatur MacArthur PPD.

March 16 at Sullivan PPD

March 18 at Warrensburg-Latham L 6-2 0-1

March 22 vs. Tuscola L 11-1 (5 inn.) 0-2

March 28 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 6 Windsor Tournament 11:15 a.m.

April 8 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. St. Teresa 10 a.m.

April 22 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. BHRA W 3-1 1-0

March 13 at Kankakee PPD

March 14 vs. Freeburg* W 18-12 2-0

March 17 vs. Avant Garde (Fla.)^ L 5-2 2-1

March 18 vs. Viera (Fla.)^ W 11-8 3-1

March 20 vs. Avant Garde (Fla.)^ PPD

March 21 vs. Legacy (Fla.)^ W 22-15 4-1

March 21 vs. Stewartville (Minn.)^ W 16-3 (5 inn.) 5-1

March 25 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Murphysboro Noon

March 31 at Louisville (Ky.) Ballard 2 p.m.

April 2 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Normal Community 10 a.m. (DH)

April 9 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Mt. Zion 4:15 p.m.

April 11 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Normal West 10 a.m.

April 16 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m. (DH)

April 23 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

April 29 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Peoria 10 a.m.

May 13 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

May 17 Charlie Due Tournament+ 4 p.m.

May 18 Charlie Due Tournament+ 9 a.m.

*Metro East Kickoff Classic, at Edwardsville

^Florida Spring Break Trip

+Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign



Cissna Park

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Schlarman PPD

March 18 at Fisher W 3-2 1-0

March 20 vs. Milford PPD

March 22 vs. St. Anne W 12-1 2-0

March 23 vs. GCMS L 13-5, 13-2 (6) 2-2

March 26 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. BHRA 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Ridgeview 10 a.m.

April 8 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Hoopeston Area 10 a.m.

April 22 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Kankakee Trinity 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Schlarman 10 a.m.



Clinton

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. Midwest Central PPD

March 16 at Heyworth PPD

March 19 at Mahomet-Seymour L 9-3 0-1

March 23 vs. Ridgeview W 5-1, W 11-1 (5) 2-1

March 26 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Okaw Valley 9 a.m.

March 30 vs. St. Thomas More 11 a.m.

April 2 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Olympia* TBA

April 30 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Argenta-Oreana 10 a.m.

May 13 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 15 vs. Paris+ 4:30 p.m.

May 18 at Taylorville 10 a.m.

*Corn Crib, at Normal

+Millikin University, at Decatur



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 15 vs. BHRA PPD

March 16 at Mattoon PPD

March 18 vs. Mahomet-Seymour L 10-2 0-1

March 21 vs. BHRA W 6-3 1-1

March 26 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Covington (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

April 9 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Normal Community 10 a.m. (DH)

April 16 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m.

May 4 at Peoria 1 p.m.

May 6 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Normal West 10 a.m. (DH)

May 14 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 16 at Terre Haute (Ind.) South 5:30 p.m.



Fisher

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at BHRA L 4-0 0-1

March 15 at Rantoul PPD

March 18 vs. Cissna Park L 3-2 0-2

March 20 vs. Oakwood PPD

March 22 vs. Oakwood L 4-3 0-3

March 23 at Argenta-Oreana W 8-1 0-4

March 26 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 10 HOIC Tournament* TBA

May 11 HOIC Tournament* TBA

*HOIC Tournament



Georgetown-Ridge Farm

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at St. Thomas More PPD

March 16 at Tri-Valley PPD

March 25 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Childton (Wis.) 10 a.m. (DH)

April 1 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Blue Ridge 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Tri-County 10 a.m. (DH)

April 17 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 9 a.m. (DH)

May 7 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Bloomington CC PPD

March 14 vs. Ridgeview PPD

March 15 vs. Maroa-Forsyth PPD

March 18 at Hoopeston Area W 10-0 (6 inn.) 1-0

March 20 vs. Clifton Central PPD

March 23 at Cissna Park W 13-5, W 13-2 (6) 3-0

March 26 vs. Waukegan 10 a.m.

March 29 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Tuscola 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Prairie Central 2 p.m.

April 1 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Tremont 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Watseka 10 a.m.

April 10 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Kankakee 4:30 p.m.



Hoopeston Area

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. PBL PPD

March 15 vs. Mendon Unity* L 7-2 0-1

March 15 vs. Princeville* L 11-1 0-2

March 16 at Blue Ridge PPD

March 18 vs. GCMS L 10-0 (6 inn.) 0-3

March 19 at Paris W 2-0 1-3

March 21 at Rantoul L 4-0 1-4

March 23 at Herscher L 11-5 1-5

March 23 vs. Manteno^ L 13-1 1-6

March 26 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Beecher 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Watseka 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 6 Tri-Valley Triangular+ TBA

April 8 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Unity 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville

^At Herscher

+At Downs



Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Donovan PPD.

March 14 at Blue Ridge L 8-3 (4 inn.) 0-1

March 18 vs. Milford PPD

March 21 vs. Trinity PPD

March 22 vs. Illinois Lutheran PPD

March 26 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Trinity 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Kankakee 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Grace Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 10 a.m.



Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran PPD

March 14 at Westville PPD

March 18 at Armstrong-Potomac W 5-2 (9 inn.) 1-0

March 25 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Cornerstone 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Springfield Lanphier 4:30 p.m.

May 4 Panther Invitational* 9 a.m.

May 7 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

*Panther Invitational, at LeRoy



LeRoy

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Monticello PPD.

March 15 at Unity PPD

March 16 at Westville W 12-2, W 19-4 2-0

March 18 at Salt Fork L 6-5 2-1

March 20 at Unity PPD

March 22 at Meridian W 13-0 (5 inn.) 3-1

March 27 vs. Flanagan-Cornell 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Illini Central 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Decatur Lutheran Noon

April 1 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Argenta-Oreana 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Roanoke-Benson 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Hartsburg-Emden 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 27 Michael Collins Invite* TBA

April 29 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 4 Panther Invitational+ 9 a.m.

May 7 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 11 HOIC Festival^ TBA

*At Corn Crib, Normal

+Panther Invitational, at LeRoy

^HOIC Festival



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Oakwood PPD

March 15 vs. Warrensburg-Latham PPD

March 16 vs. St. Bede PPD

March 18 at Danville W 10-2 1-0

March 19 vs. Clinton W 9-3 2-0

March 23 vs. Urbana W 10-0, W 5-1 4-0

March 25 vs. Teutopolis 5 p.m.

March 26 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Lincoln 11 a.m. (DH)

April 1 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Effingham 11 a.m. (DH)

April 9 at Bloomington CC 5 p.m.

April 13 at Mt. Zion 11 a.m. (DH)

April 17 at St. Bede 5 p.m.

April 20 vs. Taylorville 11 a.m. (DH)

April 26 vs. Rochester 5 p.m.

April 29 vs. Centennial 5 p.m.

May 2 at St. Anthony 5 p.m.

May 4 vs. Mattoon 11 a.m. (DH)

May 6 vs. Prairie Central 5 p.m.

May 7 vs. St. Thomas More 7 p.m.

May 9 vs. Tri-Valley 5 p.m.

May 11 at Charleston 11 a.m. (DH)

May 13 vs. Normal Community 5 p.m.

May 16 vs. Bloomington 5 p.m.

May 17 Charlie Due Tournament* TBA

May 18 Charlie Due Tournament* TBA

*Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign Central



Milford

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Watseka PPD.

March 18 at Iroquois West PPD

March 19 at Clifton Central PPD

March 20 at Cissna Park PPD

March 23 vs. Newman Cen. Cath.* W 15-6 1-0

March 23 vs. Newark* W 13-3 2-0

March 25 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Watseka 10 a.m.

April 22 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at LeRoy PPD.

March 13 vs. Arcola PPD

March 15 at Anna-Jonesboro PPD

March 15 vs. ALAH W 6-0 1-0

March 16 vs. Carterville* W 7-5 2-0

March 16 vs. Murphysboro* L 10-9 2-1

March 18 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage W 9-0 3-1

March 19 at ALAH W 4-3 4-1

March 21 vs. Oakwood PPD

March 22 at Westville W 12-2 (5 inn.) 5-1

March 25 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 9 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Herscher+ 11 a.m.

April 29 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

*At Rent One Park, Marion

+Michael Collins Invite, at Corn Crib, Normal



Oakwood

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Mahomet-Seymour PPD

March 18 at Unity L 4-0 0-1

March 19 at Urbana W 6-2 1-1

March 20 at Fisher PPD

March 21 at Monticello PPD

March 22 at Fisher W 4-3 2-1

March 23 vs. Tuscola L 16-5 2-2

March 26 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at St. Thomas More 10 a.m.

April 9 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Attica (Ind.) 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Seeger (Ind.) 4:15 p.m.

April 22 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 24 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Paris 10 a.m. (DH)

May 1 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at Hoopeston Area PPD

March 15 at Ridgeview PPD

March 19 vs. Prairie Central L 4-2 0-1

March 21 at Tri-Valley W 8-1 1-1

March 22 vs. Ottawa Marquette L 11-8 1-2

March 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Dwight 11 a.m. (DH)

April 1 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Tremont* 10 a.m.

April 13 vs. Manteno* Noon

April 16 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Bloomington CC 10 a.m. (DH)

May 6 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Herscher 10 a.m.

*At Kankakee



Prairie Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Watseka PPD

March 15 at Wilmington PPD

March 19 at PBL W 4-2 1-0

March 22 at Lexington W 12-0 (5 inn.) 2-0

March 23 vs. Havana L 3-0 2-1

March 23 vs. Tremont L 5-2 2-2

March 25 at Coal City 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Metamora 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Manteno 2 p.m.

March 28 at Reed-Custer 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at GCMS 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Tuscola* Noon

April 2 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Herscher 11 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Chillicothe IVC 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Streator 10 a.m. (DH)

April 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Morton 10 a.m.

May 4 vs. Chillicothe IVC+ Noon

May 6 at Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Eureka 4:30 p.m.

*At Gibson City

+At Morton



Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 vs. Bloomington PPD

March 15 vs. Fisher PPD

March 19 vs. Schlarman W 13-8 1-0

March 21 vs. Hoopeston Area W 4-0 2-0

March 22 vs. Decatur Eisenhower W 11-1 (5 inn.) 3-0

March 25 at Deschler (Ala.) 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Eufaula (Ala.) 11:30 a.m.

March 26 at Homewood (Ala.) 2 p.m.

March 27 at Chilton County (Ala.) 7 p.m.

March 30 at Urbana 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Westville* Noon

April 1 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Tuscola Showcase+ TBA

April 6 Tuscola Showcase+ TBA

April 8 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Decatur MacArthur 10 a..

May 13 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 14 vs. Normal West 4:30 p.m.

May 17 Charlie Due Tournament^ TBA

May 18 Charlie Due Tournament^ TBA

*At Urbana

+Tuscola Showcase

^Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign Central



Ridgeview (NOT OUT YET)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at GCMS PPD

March 15 vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda PPD

March 23 at Clinton (DH) L 5-1, L 11-1 (5) 0-2



St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage W 10-0 (5 inn.) 1-0

March 14 vs. Armstrong-Potomac W 23-0 (4 inn.) 2-0

March 15 vs. Belleville West* L 4-0 2-1

March 16 vs. Harrisburg* W 4-2 3-1

March 19 at Tuscola L 11-5 3-2

March 20 at BHRA PPD

March 21 vs. Urbana W 2-0 4-2

March 22 at Morton L 2-0 4-3

March 25 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Teutopolis 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Stillman Valley+ Noon

April 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Willamsville Noon

April 6 vs. Tremont^ 2 p.m.

April 8 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Chillicothe IVC 11 a.m. (DH)

April 23 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 4 SJ-O Invite# 9:30 a.m.

May 6 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Mattoon 5 p.m.

May 11 vs. Salt Fork 11 a.m. (DH)

May 13 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

*Metro East Kickoff Classic, at Edwardsville

+At Teutopolis

^At Williamsville

#At St. Joseph



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Urbana PPD.

March 12 at BHRA L 7-1 0-1

March 13 vs. Tri-Valley PPD

March 14 vs. Georgetown-RF PPD

March 18 vs. Stewartville (Minn.)* L 15-4, L 8-7 0-3

March 19 vs. Viera (Fla.)* L 14-0 0-4

March 21 vs. Hayfield (Minn.)* 1:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. Passaic (N.Y.)* 9 a.m.

March 26 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Clinton 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Okaw Valley+ Noon

April 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Oakwood 10 a.m.

April 8 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Chillicothe IVC 3 p.m.

April 16 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Unity^ 6:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. St. Teresa 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Mahomet-Seymour 7 p.m.

*At Merritt, Fla.

+At Clinton

^At Dozer Park, Peoria



Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Paris PPD

March 13 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage PPD

March 14 at Unity PPD

March 15 vs. Tri-Valley PPD

March 18 vs. LeRoy W 6-5 1-0

March 21 at Tri-County W 11-5 2-0

March 22 at Unity W 8-6 3-0

March 25 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 6 Tuscola Showcase* TBA

April 8 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Schlarman 4 p.m.

May 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at St. Joseph-Ogden 11 a.m.

*At Tuscola



Schlarman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Cissna Park PPD

March 14 vs. Paris PPD

March 19 at Rantoul L 13-8 0-1

March 23 vs. Ottawa Marquette PPD

March 27 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 29 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Salt Fork 4 p.m.

May 2 vs. Marshall 6:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Armstrong-Potomac 5 p.m.

May 11 at Cissna Park 10 a.m. (DH)



Sullivan

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 15 at Mattoon PPD

March 16 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement PPD

March 16 at Mattoon L 4-1 0-1

March 19 at Neoga W 2-1 1-1

March 20 at Villa Grove/Heritage L 5-3 1-2

March 21 vs. St. Anthony L 14-2 (5 inn.) 1-3

March 23 at Casey-Westfield L 11-1 1-4

March 25 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Tuscola Showcase* TBA

April 6 Tuscola Showcase* TBA

April 9 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Altamont 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Okaw Valley 10 a.m.

April 30 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Windsor 10 a.m.

May 6 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Pana 4:30 p.m.

*At Tuscola



Tri-County

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Windsor/Stew-Stras PPD

March 15 vs. Marshall PPD

March 19 vs. Shelbyville L 9-8 0-1

March 21 vs. Salt Fork L 11-5 0-2

March 23 at Paris L 10-0 (5), L 12-2 (5) 0-4

March 25 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Neoga 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Georgetown-RF 10 a.m.

April 17 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.



Tuscola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Westville W 11-0 1-0

March 13 vs. ALAH PPD

March 15 at Goreville W 5-3 2-0

March 16 at Cobden W 7-0 3-0

March 16 at Shawnee W 24-4 4-0

March 19 at St. Joseph-Ogden W 11-5 5-0

March 20 at Blue Ridge PPD

March 21 at Charleston L 4-2 5-1

March 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement W 11-1 (5 inn.) 6-1

March 23 at Oakwood W 16-5 7-1

March 25 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at GCMS Noon

March 30 vs. Prairie Central* 2 p.m.

April 2 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Tuscola Showcase TBA

April 6 Tuscola Showcase TBA

April 9 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

*At Gibson City



Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Tri-Valley PPD

March 14 vs. Salt Fork PPD

March 15 vs. LeRoy PPD

March 16 at Urbana PPD

March 18 vs. Oakwood W 4-1 1-0

March 19 at Westville W 14-6 2-0

March 20 vs. LeRoy PPD

March 22 vs. Salt Fork L 8-6 2-1

March 23 at Limestone L 15-1 2-2

March 23 vs. Chillicothe IVC* L 12-1 2-3

March 25 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Fisher 4:15 p.m.

March 28 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Urbana 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 5 at Centralia 5 p.m.

April 6 at Carterville 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Carbondale+ Noon

April 8 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Hoopeston Area 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Anthony 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. St. Thomas More^ 6:30 p.m.

April 29 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Villa Grove/Heritage 10 a.m.

*At Bartonville

+At Carbondale

^At Dozer Park, Peoria



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at St. Thomas More PPD.

March 14 at Villa Grove/Heritage PPD

March 16 vs. Unity PPD

March 19 vs. Oakwood L 6-2 0-1

March 21 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 2-0 0-2

March 23 at Mahomet-Seymour L 10-0, L 5-1 0-4

March 26 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Rantoul 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Westville 2 p.m.

April 3 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 6 vs. Normal West 10 a.m.

April 9 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m.

April 20 at Peoria 12:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Normal Community 10 a.m.

April 30 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m. (DH)

May 14 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.



Villa Grove/Heritage

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 10-0 (5 inn.) 0-1

March 12 at Marshall 4:30 p.m.

March 13 at Salt Fork PPD

March 14 vs. Urbana PPD

March 16 vs. Paris W 6-5, L 11-7 2-1

March 18 at Monticello L 9-0 2-2

March 19 at Armstrong-Potomac W 11-0 (5 inn.) 3-2

March 20 vs. Sullivan W 5-3 4-2

March 22 at BHRA L 12-8 4-3

March 26 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Blue Ridge 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Neoga 10 a.m. (DH)

May 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Unity 10 a.m.



Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Milford PPD.

March 12 vs. Prairie Central PPD

March 14 at Gardner-SW PPD

March 15 at Beecher PPD

March 18 vs. Grant Park PPD

March 19 at South Newton (Ind.) W 11-1 (6 inn.) 1-0

March 21 vs. St. Anne W 13-0 (5 inn.) 2-0

March 23 vs. BHRA W 5-4, L 10-2 3-1

March 26 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at GCMS 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Cissna Park 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Milford 10 a.m.

April 23 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Herscher 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Momence 4 p.m.

May 10 at Grant Park 4:30 p.m.



Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Tuscola L 11-0 0-1

March 14 vs. Judah Christian PPD

March 15 at Blue Ridge PPD

March 16 vs. LeRoy L 12-2, L 19-4 0-3

March 18 at Paris L 8-0 0-4

March 19 vs. Unity L 14-6 0-5

March 20 vs. Casey-Westfield L 8-3 0-6

March 22 vs. Monticello L 12-2 (5 inn.) 0-7

March 25 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Rantoul* Noon

March 30 at Urbana 2 p.m.

April 1 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at South Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 15 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

*At Urbana

SOFTBALL

Arcola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Chrisman PPD

March 13 at Monticello PPD

March 15 vs. Paris PPD

March 18 at Shelbyville L 8-7 0-1

March 19 at Central A&M L 15-7 0-2

March 20 at Stewardson-Strasburg L 20-0 0-3

March 21 vs. Meridian L 14-4 0-4

March 23 vs. Chrisman W 23-3 (4 inn.) 1-4

March 26 at Neoga 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Martinsville 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 27 Martinsville Round Robin TBA

April 29 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.



Argenta-Oreana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Warrensburg-Latham PPD.

March 14 at St. Teresa W 16-4 1-0

March 16 vs. Unity PPD

March 18 at Monticello W 9-6 2-0

March 19 vs. Meridian L 14-4 2-1

March 21 vs. Sullivan W 14-6 3-1

March 23 at LeRoy W 12-3, L 12-1 (5) 4-2

March 25 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Unity (DH) TBA

April 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Williamsville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at St. Thomas More 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Central A&M, Fisher 9 a.m.

April 29 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Tri-City 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Riverton 4:30 p.m.



Armstrong-Potomac

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Blue Ridge L 10-5 0-1

March 18 vs. Tri-County W 10-9 1-1

March 25 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 6 A-P Tournament* TBA

April 8 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

*At Armstrong



Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Tuscola PPD

March 14 vs. Villa Grove PPD

March 15 vs. Monticello L 6-0 0-1

March 20 at Shelbyville W 3-2 (12 inn.) 1-1

March 21 vs. Cumberland L 7-6 1-2

March 22 at Heritage W 21-3 (4 inn.) 2-2

March 25 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Decatur MacArthur 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Paris 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at LeRoy 10 a.m.

April 22 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

May 11 Sullivan Invitational TBA



Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 18 at Unty L 10-0 (5 inn.) 0-1

March 20 vs. Paris PPD

March 21 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Covington (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Attica (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 17 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 26 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. St. Thomas More 4:15 p.m.



Blue Ridge

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Armstrong-Potomac W 10-5 1-0

March 14 vs. Iroquois West PPD

March 15 at Hoopeston Area PPD

March 18 vs. St. Teresa W 16-12 2-0

March 20 vs. Tuscola PPD

March 21 vs. Schlarman W 16-2 3-0

March 22 vs. Mt. Pulaski W 16-1 4-0

March 23 at Midland W 20-4 5-0

.March 25 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Georgetown-RF 10 a.m.

April 8 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Decatur Eisenhower 10 a.m.

April 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 27 at Tri-Valley 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 21 vs. Stewarts Creek (Tenn.)* L 6-2 0-1

March 22 vs. Independence (Tenn.)* L 7-4 0-2

March 22 vs. Baylor (Tenn.)* L 3-0 0-3

March 23 vs. Siegel (Tenn.)* L 14-0 (5 inn.) 0-4

March 25 vs. Fenton 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament+ TBA

April 2 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Manual 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Noon

April 8 at Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Normal West 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Peoria Notre Dame 11 a.m.

April 22 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Urbana 4 p.m.

May 9 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Springfield Southeast 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

May 13 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 14 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 16 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

*At Murfreesboro, Tenn.

+Rantoul Tournament



Cerro Gordo/Bement

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Decatur MacArthur PPD.

March 16 at LeRoy PPD

March 18 vs. Decatur MacArthur W 13-3 (6 inn.) 1-0

March 19 at Sullivan L 20-5 (4 inn.) 1-1

March 21 at Shelbyville L 17-0 (4 inn.) 1-2

March 22 vs. Tuscola L 15-0 (3 inn.) 1-3

March 23 at Tri-County L 12-10, L 15-0 (3) 1-5

March 25 vs. Stewardson-Strasburg 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Schlarman PPD

March 25 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. ALAH 10 a.m. (DH)

April 3 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Manual 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Peoria Noon

April 10 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

April 16 vs. Peoria Richwoods 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Bloomington 10 a.m.

April 22 at Decatur MacArthur 4 p.m.

April 25 at Normal West 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Decatur Eisenhower 10 a.m. (DH)

April 30 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 10 a.m.

May 7 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Normal Community 10 a.m.

May 14 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 19 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.



Chrisman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Arcola PPD

March 14 at Tri-County PPD.

March 19 vs. Heritage L 20-1 0-1

March 23 at Arcola L 23-3 (4 inn.) 0-2

March 25 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Milford 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 12 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.



Clinton

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 16 vs. Fisher PPD

March 18 vs. Olympia L 11-1 0-1

March 19 vs. Tri-Valley L 4-1 0-2

March 22 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Spring Slam* TBA

April 2 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 13 Tuscola Tournament+ TBA

April 15 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Clinton Tournament^ TBA

April 22 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Rochester 4:30 p.m.

May 18 at Normal U-High 10 a.m.

*Spring Slam, at University of Illinois-Springfield

+Tuscola Tournament

^Clinton Tournament



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 21 vs. Hoopeston Area L 9-7 0-1

March 26 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Fenton 4 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament* TBA

April 5 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Normal West 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Westville 4 p.m.

April 15 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria Manual 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria 1 p.m.

April 22 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Terre Haute (Ind.) South 4 p.m.

May 4 at Peoria Richwoods 10 a.m. (DH)

May 6 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 14 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 15 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 16 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

*Rantoul Tournament



Fisher

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Urbana PPD.

March 12 at St. Thomas More PPD

March 15 at Watseka PPD

March 16 at Clinton PPD

March 18 vs. PBL W 10-1 1-0

March 20 vs. Oakwood PPD

March 21 at Rantoul W 3-1 2-0

March 22 vs. Oakwood W 2-0 3-0

March 25 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 10 a.m.

April 8 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Okaw Valley 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Westville 1 p.m.

April 22 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Argenta-Oreana TBA

April 27 vs. Central A&M TBA

April 29 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

May 10 HOIC Tournament* TBA

May 11 HOIC Tournament* TBA

*HOIC Tournament



Georgetown-Ridge Farm

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at St. Thomas More PPD

March 15 at Heritage PPD

March 20 at PBL PPD

March 21 vs. Tri-County W 14-4 1-0

March 22 at Watseka W 11-2 2-0

March 26 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Blue Ridge 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Paris 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at South Vermillion (Ind.) 5:30 p.m.

April 24 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at North Vermillion (Ind.) 9 a.m. (DH)

May 6 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (NOT IN YET)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Bloomington CC PPD

March 16 vs. Rantoul PPD

March 16 vs. Decatur Eisenhower PPD

March 18 at St. Joseph-Ogden L 4-2 (8 inn.) 0-1

March 20 vs. Watseka PPD

March 21 vs. Tuscola L 8-1 0-2

April 11 vs. Watseka TBA



Heritage

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at LeRoy L 14-0 (5 inn.) 0-1

March 15 vs. Georgetown-RF PPD

March 18 at Westville L 6-4 0-2

March 19 at Chrisman W 20-1 1-2

March 21 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 22 vs. ALAH L 21-3 (4 inn.) 1-3

March 26 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament* TBA

April 1 vs. Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

April 5 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Marshall 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

*Rantoul Tournament



Hoopeston Area

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at Rantoul L 17-3 (5 inn.) 0-1

March 15 vs. Blue Ridge PPD

March 16 at Prairie Central PPD

March 18 at LeRoy L 12-2 (5 inn.) 0-2

March 19 vs. PBL W 13-5 1-2

March 21 at Danville W 9-7 2-2

March 22 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

March 23 Jacksonville Jamboree* TBA

March 25 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Urbana 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Clinton Tournament+ TBA

April 22 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Watseka 10 a.m.

May 6 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Limestone 4 p.m.

*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville

+Clinton Tournament



Iroquois West

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Donovan PPD.

March 14 at Blue Ridge PPD

March 18 vs. Milford PPD

March 19 vs. Milford L 19-0 (4 inn.) 0-1

March 21 vs. Trinity PPD

March 22 vs. Hoopeston Area PPD

March 22 vs. Trinity 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Ridgeview 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Trinity 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Illinois Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Grace Christian 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Schlarman* Noon

May 4 at LeRoy 2 p.m.

May 7 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

*At LeRoy



LeRoy

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Monticello PPD.

March 12 vs. Monticello* L 5-4 0-1

March 13 vs. Heritage W 14-0 (5 inn.) 1-1

March 15 at Midland PPD

March 16 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement PPD

March 18 vs. Hoopeston Area W 12-2 (5 inn.) 2-1

March 20 at St. Teresa PPD

March 21 at Midland W 17-1 (5 inn.) 3-1

March 22 at Meridian L 7-2 3-2

March 23 vs. Argenta-Oreana L 12-3, W 12-1 (5) 4-3

March 30 vs. Central A&M 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Salt Fork Noon

April 1 at Tremont 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at El Paso-Gridley 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Midwest Central 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Mt. Pulaski 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Flanagan-Cornell 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. ALAH 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Havana Noon

April 22 vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Eureka 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Athens 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Delavan 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Iroquois West 10 a.m.

May 4 vs. Schlarman Noon

May 6 vs. Rantoul+ 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 11 HOIC Showcase^ TBA

*At Millikin University, Decatur

+At Rosemont

^HOIC Showcase



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Villa Grove W 7-4 1-0

March 22 vs. Herscher L 18-0 (4 inn.) 1-1

March 23 at Galesburg W 12-5, L 7-6 2-2

March 26 vs. Olympia 5 p.m.

March 27 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Lincoln 11 a.m. (DH)

April 2 vs. Rantoul 5 p.m.

April 4 vs. Heritage 5 p.m.

April 6 at Effingham 11 a.m. (DH)

April 8 vs. Centennial 5 p.m.

April 10 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Mt. Zion 11 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Champaign Central 5 p.m.

April 18 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Taylorville 11 a.m. (DH)

April 22 at Buffalo Tri-City 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Tri-Valley 5 p.m.

May 3 vs. Bloomington CC 5 p.m.

May 4 at Mattoon 11 a.m. (DH)

May 6 at Heyworth 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Monticello 5 p.m.

May 9 vs. GCMS 5 p.m.

May 11 vs. Charleston 11 a.m. (DH)



Milford/Cissna Park

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 14 at Donovan PPD

March 18 at Iroquois West PPD

March 19 at Iroquois West W 19-0 (4 inn.) 1-0

March 25 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Chrisman 4 p.m. (DH)

April 12 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Watseka 10 a.m. (DH)

April 22 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Clifton Central 10 a.m.



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. LeRoy PPD.

March 12 vs. LeRoy* W 5-4 1-0

March 13 vs. Arcola PPD

March 15 at ALAH W 6-0 2-0

March 16 at Tri-Valley PPD

March 18 vs. Argenta-Oreana L 9-6 2-1

March 19 at Tuscola L 5-4 2-2

March 20 vs. Meridian PPD

March 22 at Decatur Eisenhower W 15-1 (5 inn.) 3-2

March 23 vs. Charleston L 6-0 3-3

March 27 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

March 30 PORTA Spring Slam+ TBA

April 1 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Mahomet-Seymour 5 p.m.

May 8 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

*At Millikin University, Decatur

+Petersburg PORTA Spring Slam, at University of Illinois-Springfield



Oakwood

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 20 at Fisher PPD

March 22 at Fisher L 2-0 0-1

March 25 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. PBL 10 a.m.

April 8 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 24 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.



Paxton-Buckley-Loda

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 18 at Fisher L 10-1 0-1

March 19 at Hoopeston Area L 13-5 0-2

March 20 vs. Georgetown-RF PPD

March 23 at Tuscola L 10-0 (5 inn.) 0-3

March 23 vs. Marshall* L 7-6 0-4

March 25 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Dwight 11 a.m. (DH)

April 2 at Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Oakwood 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 at Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

*at Tuscola



Prairie Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Watseka PPD

March 16 vs. Hoopeston Area PPD

March 18 at Herscher 4:30 p.m.

March 21 vs. Lexington W 17-1 (4 inn.) 1-0

March 22 at Robinson L 8-4 1-1

March 23 vs. Newton* W 4-2 (10 inn.) 2-1

March 23 at Robinson W 9-1 3-1

March 28 at Reed-Custer 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Streator 10 a.m.

March 30 vs. Eureka^ Noon

April 1 vs. Seneca 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Beecher 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Lexington Noon

April 8 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Coal City 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Gardner-SW 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Chillicothe IVC 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Clifton Central 10 a.m.

April 20 vs. Woodland Noon

April 23 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at Fieldcrest 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Lexington 4:30 p.m.

May 10 vs. Tri-Valley 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Tri-Point 10 a.m.

May 11 vs. Havana Noon

*at Robinson

^At Streator



Rantoul

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Westville PPD

March 12 at Maroa-Forsyth W 12-3 1-0

March 13 vs. Urbana W 3-1 2-0

March 14 vs. Hoopeston Area W 17-3 (5 inn.) 3-0

March 16 at GCMS PPD

March 16 vs. Decatur Eisenhower* PPD

March 18 vs. Schlarman W 18-0 4-0

March 21 vs. Fisher L 3-1 4-1

March 25 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. St. Thomas More 6:30 p.m.

March 26 at Herscher 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Charleston 4 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament+ TBA

April 2 at Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Prairie Central 4 p.m.

April 6 vs. Normal U-High 10 a.m.

April 8 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 29 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Lockport 10 a.m. (DH)

May 6 vs. LeRoy^ 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Bloomington 4:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

May 15 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 16 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

May 18 Taylorville Tournament# TBA

*At Gibson City

+Rantoul Tournament

^At Rosemont

#Taylorville Tournament



Ridgeview (NOT OUT YET)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD



St. Joseph-Ogden

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 18 at GCMS W 4-2 (8 inn.) 1-0

March 19 at Westville W 15-4 2-0

March 21 vs. Normal West W 8-6 3-0

March 23 at Chillicothe IVC W 4-0 4-0 (1-0)

March 27 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul Tournament* TBA

April 1 vs. Maroa-Forsyth 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Villa Grove 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Tri-Valley 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Bishop McNamara 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 12 Mattoon Tournament+ 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Herscher 10 a.m. (DH)

April 15 vs. Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Mattoon 5 p.m.

April 17 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Clinton Invitational^ 9:30 a.m.

April 23 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Casey-Westfield 5 p.m.

April 29 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

May 4 SJ-O Triangular 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Danville 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

May 10 Galesburg Tournament# TBA

May 11 Galesburg Tournament# TBA

May 13 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

*Rantoul Tournament

+Mattoon Tournament

^Clinton Invitational

#Galesburg Tournament



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Tri-Valley PPD

March 12 vs. Fisher PPD

March 14 vs. Georgetown-RF PPD

March 25 at Rantoul 6 p.m.

March 27 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Argenta-Oreana 10 a.m.

April 8 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

May 6 vs. Watseka 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at BHRA 4:15 p.m.

May 11 vs. Chillicothe IVC Noon



Salt Fork

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Watseka PPD.

March 13 vs. Villa Grove PPD

March 15 at Villa Grove PPD

March 19 at Tri-County PPD

March 22 at Casey-Westfield L 3-1 0-1

March 26 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 30 LeRoy Triangular 10 a.m.

April 1 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Covington (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 5 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 13 at Unity 11 a.m.

April 15 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Marshall 11 a.m.

April 22 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Schlarman 4 p.m.

May 2 at Seeger (Ind.) 4 p.m.

May 3 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

May 4 SJ-O Triangular 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Tuscola 10 a.m.



Schlarman

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 vs. Champaign Central PPD

March 18 at Rantoul L 18-0 0-1

March 21 at Blue Ridge L 16-2 0-2

March 25 vs. Fisher 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 1 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. GCMS 4:30 p.m.

April 3 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at St. Teresa 10 a.m.

April 8 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Salt Fork 4 p.m.

May 3 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Iroquois West* 10 a.m.

May 4 at LeRoy 11:30 a.m.

May 6 vs. Westville 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 8 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

*At LeRoy



Sullivan

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Maroa-Forsyth PPD.

March 12 vs. Teutopolis PPD

March 15 vs. Cumberland PPD

March 19 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement W 20-5 (4 inn.) 1-0

March 21 at Argenta-Oreana L 14-6 1-1

March 22 at Pana W 12-11 (8 inn.) 2-1

March 23 vs. St. Anthony L 15-0 2-2

March 23 vs. Mulberry Grove W 13-11 3-2

March 25 at Altamont 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Decatur MacArthur 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Neoga 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Okaw Valley 9 a.m.

April 29 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at ALAH 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 11 Sullivan Invitational 10 a.m.



Tri-County (NOT COMPLETE)

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Paris L 21-3 0-1

March 14 vs. Chrisman PPD.

March 15 vs. Marshall PPD.

March 16 vs. Casey-Westfield PPD.

March 18 at Armstrong-Potomac L 10-9 0-2

March 19 vs. Salt Fork PPD

March 21 at Georgetown-RF L 14-4 0-3

March 22 at Negoa L 14-5 0-4

March 23 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement W 12-10, W 15-0 (3) 2-4

March 26 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.



Tuscola

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at ALAH PPD

March 16 at Benton W 11-1 1-0

March 16 vs. Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher* W 4-1 2-0

March 18 at Villa Grove W 6-3 (8 inn) 3-0

March 19 vs. Monticello W 5-4 4-0

March 20 at Blue Ridge PPD

March 21 at GCMS W 8-1 5-0

March 22 at Cerro Gordo/Bement W 15-0 (3 inn.) 6-0

March 23 vs. PBL W 10-0 (5 inn.) 7-0

March 23 vs. Marshall W 11-2 8-0

March 26 at Clinton 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Paris 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Arcola 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 13 Tuscola Invitational+ TBA

April 15 at Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Teutopolis 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Clinton 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Shelbyville 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Central A&M 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Neoga 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at St. Teresa 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Sullivan 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Unity 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. Salt Fork 10 a.m.

*At Benton

+Tuscola Invitatoinal



Unity

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Westville PPD

March 14 at Paris PPD

March 15 vs. Tri-Valley PPD

March 16 at Argenta-Oreana PPD

March 18 vs. BHRA W 10-0 (5 inn.) 1-0

March 19 vs. Villa Grove W 10-9 2-0

March 21 vs. Marshall County (Tenn.)* W 6-5 3-0

March 22 vs. Gibbs (Tenn.)* L 8-5 3-1

March 22 vs. West Morgan (Ala.)* W 13-2 (5 inn.) 4-1

March 23 vs. Collinsville (Ala.)* W 6-5 5-1

March 25 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at GCMS 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Chillicothe IVC 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Argenta-Oreana (DH) TBA

April 3 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Benton 5 p.m.

April 6 at Carterville 10 a.m.

April 6 vs. Carbondale+ Noon

April 8 at Pontiac 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Prairie Central 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Salt Fork 11 a.m.

April 15 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Monticello 4:15 p.m.

April 24 vs. Urbana 6:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Rantoul 4:30 p.m.

May 1 vs. Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

May 4 at Shelbyville 10 a.m.

May 6 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Tuscola 4:30 p.m.

May 9 at Maroa-Forsyth 4 p.m.

May 11 at Casey-Westfield 11 a.m. (DH)

*At Murfreesboro, Tenn.

+At Carterville



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Fisher PPD.

March 13 at Rantoul L 3-1 0-1

March 16 vs. Springfield Southeast PPD

March 20 at Villa Grove L 11-2 0-2

March 26 at Westville 4:30 p.m.

March 27 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Hoopeston Area 10 a.m. (DH)

April 1 at Charleston 4 p.m.

April 2 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Bloomington 10 a.m. (DH)

April 8 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. LeRoy 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Champaign Central 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Danville 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Normal Community 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Peoria 10 a.m.

April 23 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Unity 6:30 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria Richwoods 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 4:30 p.m.

May 3 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Centennial 4 p.m.

May 9 vs. Normal West 4 p.m.

May 10 at Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 11 at Peoria Manual 10 a.m. (DH)

May 14 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.



Villa Grove

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Mahomet-Seymour L 7-4 0-1

March 13 at Salt Fork PPD

March 14 at ALAH PPD

March 15 vs. Salt Fork PPD

March 18 vs. Tuscola L 6-3 (8 inn.) 0-2

March 19 at Unity L 10-9 0-3

March 20 vs. Urbana W 11-2 1-3

March 22 vs. East Limestone (Ala.)* L 7-1 1-4

March 22 vs. Plainview (Ala.)* L 9-0 1-5

March 22 vs. Lebanon (Tenn.)* L 16-4 1-6

March 23 vs. Evansville (Ind.) Reitz* L 8-2 1-7

March 23 vs. South Doyle (Tenn.)* W 12-2 2-7

March 26 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

March 27 at Argenta-Oreana 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. Okaw Valley 4:30 p.m.

March 30 Rantoul tournament+ TBA

April 1 at Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 2 at St. Joseph-Ogden 4:30 p.m.

April 3 vs. Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 8 vs. Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Hutsonville 4:30 p.m. (DH)

April 11 at Fisher 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Heritage 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Casey-Westfield 4:30 p.m.

April 17 vs. Cumberland 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

April 19 at Tri-County 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Oblong 4:30 p.m.

April 24 at Martinsville 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Arcola 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Heritage 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

May 8 vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement 4:30 p.m.

May 10 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

*Southern Warrior Classic, at Murfreesboro, Tenn.

+Rantoul tournament



Watseka

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Salt Fork PPD.

March 12 vs. Prairie Central PPD

March 14 at Gardner-SW PPD

March 15 vs. Fisher PPD

March 18 vs. Grant Park W 10-0 (5 inn.) 1-0

March 19 vs. Donovan W 15-2 (5 inn.) 2-0

March 20 at GCMS PPD

March 21 vs. St. Anne W 1-0 3-0

March 22 vs. Georgetown-RF L 11-2 3-1

March 25 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Clifton Central 4:30 p.m.

March 29 vs. St. Anne 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at PBL 4:30 p.m.

April 5 vs. Tri-Point 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Kankakee Grace 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. South Newton (Ind.) 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at GCMS TBA

April 16 vs. Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Dwight 4:30 p.m.

April 20 vs. Milford 10 a.m. (DH)

April 23 at Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Iroquois West 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Donovan 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Hoopeston Area 10 a.m.

May 6 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Momence 4:30 p.m.

May 9 vs. Momence 4 p.m.

May 10 at Grant Park 4:30 p.m.



Westville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Rantoul PPD

March 12 at Unity PPD

March 13 vs. Casey-Westfield L 12-0 (5 inn.) 0-1

March 18 vs. Heritage W 6-4 1-1

March 19 vs. St. Joseph-Ogden L 15-4 1-2

March 25 vs. Blue Ridge 4:30 p.m.

March 26 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Centennial 4:30 p.m.

March 29 at Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. North Vermillion (Ind.) 4 p.m.

April 3 at Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 5 at Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 8 at Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

April 12 at Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

April 15 vs. Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

April 17 at BHRA 4:30 p.m.

April 19 vs. Milford 4:30 p.m.

April 20 Fisher tournament* TBA

April 22 at Georgetown-RF 4:30 p.m.

April 24 vs. Armstrong-Potomac 4:30 p.m.

April 26 vs. Hoopeston Area 4:30 p.m.

April 29 vs. Salt Fork 4:30 p.m.

May 1 at Oakwood 4:30 p.m.

May 3 vs. Chrisman 4:30 p.m.

May 6 at Schlarman 4:30 p.m.

May 7 at Fountain Central (Ind.) 4 p.m.

May 8 vs. BHRA 4:30 p.m.

*At Fisher

GIRLS' SOCCER

Arthur Okaw Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 28 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Charleston 10 a.m.

April 1 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Centennial JV 4:30 p.m.

April 9 vs. Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Danville First Baptist TBA

April 22 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Meridian 6 p.m.

April 29 at Champaign Central JV 4:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Springfield Lanphier Noon

May 6 vs. Danville First Baptist 4:30 p.m.



Centennial

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 15 vs. Springfield SHG L 7-0 0-1

March 23 at Washington 12:30 p.m.

March 26 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 6 p.m.

March 30 vs. Dunlap 12:30 p.m.

April 2 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

April 4 vs. Peoria 6 p.m.

April 8 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 9 at Danville 6 p.m.

April 11 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

April 13 vs. St. Teresa 12:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Urbana 6 p.m.

April 20 vs. Herscher 12:30 p.m.

April 23 at Champaign Central 6 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Normal West 6 p.m.

May 2 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

May 4 at Mt. Zion 10 a.m.

May 7 at Bloomington 6 p.m.



Champaign Central

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 13 at Uni High W 3-0 1-0

March 28 at Springfield 6 p.m.

March 30 vs. Monticello 11:30 a.m.

April 2 vs. Danville 6 p.m.

April 4 at Normal West 6 p.m.

April 8 at Mattoon 6 p.m.

April 9 vs. Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

April 11 at Normal Community 6 p.m.

April 13 at Normal U-High 11:30 a.m.

April 15 vs. Charleston 6 p.m.

April 16 at Urbana 6 p.m.

April 23 vs. Centennial 6 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria 6 p.m.

April 26 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 30 vs. Peoria Manual 6 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington 6 p.m.

May 4 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 12:30 p.m.

May 7 at Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.



Danville

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. St Teresa* L 5-0 0-1

March 13 vs. Charleston* W 1-1 (PKs) 1-1

March 15 vs. W-L/Maroa-Forsyth L 2-0 1-2

March 18 at Mt. Zion L 4-0 1-3

March 28 vs. Uni High 4:30 p.m.

March 30 vs. Judah Christian 11 a.m.

April 2 at Champaign Central 6 p.m.

April 4 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

April 5 Judah Christian Tourney+ TBA

April 6 Judah Christian Tourney+ TBA

April 9 vs. Centennial 6 p.m.

April 11 at Normal West 6 p.m.

April 16 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

April 23 vs. Urbana 6 p.m.

April 30 at Bloomington 6 p.m.

May 2 vs. Peoria 6 p.m.

May 3 at Decatur Eisenhower 5 p.m.

May 7 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

*St. Teresa Tournament, at Decatur

+Judah Christian Tournament, at Champaign



Judah Christian

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 at Urbana L 3-1 0-1

March 16 at Bloomington L 2-1 0-2

March 21 at First Baptist 4:30 p.m.

March 25 vs. Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

March 26 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Danville 11 a.m.

April 2 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Judah Tribe Invite TBA

April 6 Judah Tribe Invite TBA

April 8 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 10 at Springfield Lanphier 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Peoria Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 18 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Limestone 11 a.m.

April 23 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 27 vs. Peoria 11 a.m.

April 29 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Decatur Lutheran 7 p.m.



Mahomet-Seymour

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Uni High W 8-0 1-0

March 14 at Bloomington W 7-0 2-0

March 19 vs. Warrensburg-Latham W 1-0 3-0

March 21 vs. Metamora W 4-0 4-0

March 26 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Centennial 6 p.m.

April 1 at Urbana 6 p.m.

April 2 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Charleston 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Urbana Invitational* TBA

April 6 Urbana Invitational* TBA

April 9 vs. Lincoln 5 p.m.

April 11 vs. Mattoon 6:30 p.m.

April 13 at Bloomington 10 a.m.

April 16 vs. Taylorville 5 p.m.

April 18 vs. Mt. Zion 6:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Charleston 6:30 p.m.

April 25 at Lincoln 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at Taylorville 4:30 p.m.

April 30 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Morton 6:30 p.m.

May 4 at Champaign Central 12:30 p.m.



Monticello

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Mattoon* L 3-0 0-1

March 13 vs. St. Teresa* L 5-0 0-2

March 18 at Mattoon L 3-1 0-3

March 19 vs. Decatur Lutheran W 11-0 1-3

March 21 vs. Charleston 4:30 p.m.

March 25 at Mt. Zion 4:30 p.m.

March 28 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Champaign Central 1:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.

April 4 vs. Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 6 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 8 at Taylorville 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Decatur Eisenhower 4:30 p.m.

April 11 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 15 at Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 18 at Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 22 vs. Urbana 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

April 26 at Chillicothe IVC 5 p.m.

April 30 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

May 2 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

*St. Teresa Tournament



St. Thomas More

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 at Bloomington CC PPD

March 12 vs. Bloomington CC L 4-2 0-1 (0-1)

March 13 vs. Urbana W 1-0 1-1

March 23 at Chillicothe IVC W 5-0 2-1 (1-1)

March 26 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 4:30 p.m.

March 28 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

March 30 at Warrensburg-Latham 10 a.m.

April 3 vs. Bloomington CC 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 6 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 8 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m.

April 10 vs. Normal U-High 4:30 p.m.

April 12 vs. Williamsville 4:30 p.m.

April 13 vs. Chillicothe IVC 10 a.m.

April 15 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 16 vs. Olympia 4:30 p.m.

April 22 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 25 at Uni High 4:30 p.m.

April 29 at St. Teresa 5 p.m.

May 2 at Olympia 4:30 p.m.

May 3 Quincy ND Showcase+ TBA

May 4 Quincy ND Showcase+ TBA

*Urbana Tournament

+Quincy Notre Dame Showcase



Uni High

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 11 vs. Mahomet-Seymour L 8-0 0-1

March 13 vs. Champaign Central L 3-0 0-2

March 15 at Urbana W 3-2 1-2

March 26 vs. Centennial 4:30 p.m

March 28 at Danville 6 p.m.

April 2 vs. Judah Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 4 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 6 at Bloomington CC 10 a.m.

April 9 at Arthur Okaw Christian 4:30 p.m.

April 11 vs. Meridian 4:30 p.m.

April 16 at St. Teresa 5 p.m.

April 18 vs. Decatur Lutheran 4:30 p.m.

April 20 at Charleston 10 a.m.

April 22 vs. Springfield Lanphier 4:30 p.m.

April 25 vs. St. Thomas More 4:30 p.m.

May 2 at Warrensburg-Latham 4:30 p.m.



Urbana

DATE OPPONENT TIME/RESULT RECORD

March 12 vs. Judah Christian W 3-1 1-0

March 13 at St. Thomas More L 1-0 1-1

March 15 vs. Uni High L 3-2 1-2

March 26 at Mattoon 4:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. Mahomet-Seymour 6 p.m.

April 4 at Peoria Manual 4:30 p.m.

April 5 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 6 Urbana Tournament* TBA

April 9 vs. Bloomington 6 p.m.

April 11 vs. Peoria Notre Dame 6 p.m.

April 16 vs. Champaign Central 6 p.m.

April 18 at Centennial 6 p.m.

April 22 at Monticello 4:30 p.m.

April 23 at Danville 6 p.m.

April 25 at Peoria Richwoods 6 p.m.

April 30 vs. Normal Community 6 p.m.

May 2 at Normal West 6 p.m.

May 4 at Charleston 10 a.m.

May 6 vs. Decatur MacArthur 4:30 p.m.

May 7 vs. Peoria 5:30 p.m.

*Urbana Tournament