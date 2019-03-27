Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

2019 baseball, softball and girls' soccer schedules/results
2019 baseball, softball and girls' soccer schedules/results

Wed, 03/27/2019 - 2:37pm
  • BASEBALL

Arcola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at Monticello            PPD
March 15    vs. Paris            PPD
March 19    at Central A&M        L 11-1 (6 inn.)    0-1
March 20    at Windsor            PPD
March 25    at Marshall            4:30 p.m.
March 27    vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Martinsville        10 a.m.
April 10    vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Tri-County            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Neoga            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
April 26    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        PPD
March 18    at Tri-Valley            W 3-0            1-0
March 19    vs. Meridian            W 13-4        2-0
March 20    vs. Williamsville        PPD
March 21    vs. Williamsville        L 9-0            2-1
March 23    vs. Fisher            W 8-1            3-1
March 25    at Sullivan            PPD.
March 26    vs. Taylorville            L 11-0            3-2
March 28    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. LeRoy            10 a.m.
April 15    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
May 9        at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
May 11    at Clinton            10 a.m.

Armstrong-Potomac
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at Blue Ridge        L 5-3            0-1
March 14    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 23-0 (4 inn.)    0-2
March 18    vs. Judah Christian        L 5-2 (9 inn.)        0-3
March 19    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    L 11-0 (5 inn.)    0-4
March 27    at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 8        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Cumberland        PPD
March 13    at Tuscola            PPD
March 15    vs. Monticello        L 6-0            0-1
March 16    vs. Midland*            W 8-6            1-1
March 16    vs. Mendota*            L 4-0            1-2
March 19    vs. Monticello        L 4-3            1-3
March 20    at St. Teresa            PPD
March 22    at Central A&M        W 11-0 (5 inn.)    2-3
March 23    vs. Neoga            W 6-0, W 4-3        4-3
March 25    vs. Shelbyville        PPD.
March 27    vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Neoga            10 a.m.
April 1        at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Marshall            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Windsor/Stew-Stras    4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
*at Jacksonville

Arthur Okaw Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 21    at Paris            L 9-6            0-1
March 23    at Calumet Christian (Ind.)    L 4-2, W 13-3 (5)    1-2
March 25    at Judah Christian        PPD.
March 26    vs. Decatur Lutheran    L 15-12        1-3
March 28    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
March 29    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Meridian            Noon
April 6        vs. Pana*            2 p.m.
April 9        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Crossroads Christian    11 a.m. (DH)
April 18    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Kankakee Trinity        4:30 p.m. (DH)
April 25    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Hammond Baptist    TBA (DH)
April 27    at Kankakee Grace        11 a.m. (DH)
April 30    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Morrisonville        4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Families of Faith        Noon (DH)
May 7        ICC Tournament        TBA
May 10    ICC Tournament        TBA
May 11    ICC Tournament        TBA
*At Meridian

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Champaign Central    L 3-1            0-1
March 12    vs. St. Thomas More    W 7-1            1-1
March 13    vs. Fisher            W 4-0            2-1
March 15    at Danville            PPD
March 20    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    PPD
March 21    at Danville            L 6-3            2-2
March 22    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    W 12-8        3-2
March 23    at Watseka            L 5-4, W 10-2        4-3
March 25    vs. Unity            W 10-5        5-3
March 27    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
March 28    vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Cissna Park        10 a.m.
April 1        vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Seeger (Ind.)        4 p.m.
April 5        at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at PBL            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Westville            4:30 p.m.

Blue Ridge
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    W 5-3            1-0
March 14    vs. Iroquois West        W 8-3 (4 inn.)    2-0
March 15    vs. Westville            PPD
March 16    vs. Hoopeston Area        PPD
March 19    vs. Heyworth            L 13-3 (6 inn.)    2-1
March 20    vs. Tuscola            PPD
March 22    vs. Mt. Pulaski        L 13-2            2-2
March 25    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    PPD.
March 30    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    11 a.m.
April 1        at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Georgetown-RF        10 a.m.
April 9        vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Cornerstone        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Hartsburg-Emden    4:30 p.m.
April 27    at Tri-Valley            10 a.m.
April 29    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Ridgeview            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Lexington            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Midland            4:30 p.m.

Centennial
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    at North Clay            PPD
March 18    vs. Lyndhurst (N.J.)*    W 16-15        1-0
March 19    vs. Eureka (Mo.)*        PPD
March 20    vs. Iona Prep*        L 12-0            1-1
March 20    vs. Eureka (Mo.)*        L 5-1            1-2
March 21    St. Andrews (Ga.)*        W 6-3            2-2
March 22    vs. Springfield (Pa.)*    W 1-0            3-2
March 27    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Charleston        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Peoria            10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. St. Anthony        4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Peoria Notre Dame    10 a.m. (DH)
April 16    at Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Normal Community    10 a.m. (DH)
April 22    at Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 27    at Normal West        10 a.m. (DH)
April 29    at Mahomet-Seymour    5 p.m.
May 3        at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Peoria Richwoods    10 a.m. (DH)
May 7        vs. Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
May 17    Charger Round Robin+    TBA
May 18    Charger Round Robin+    TBA
*Florida Spring Break Trip
+Charger Round Robin, at Centennial

Cerro Gordo/Bement
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Decatur MacArthur    PPD.
March 16    at Sullivan            PPD
March 18    at Warrensburg-Latham    L 6-2            0-1
March 22    vs. Tuscola            L 11-1 (5 inn.)    0-2
March 26    at Tri-City            W 4-3            1-2
March 28    at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 6        Windsor Tournament    11:15 a.m.
April 8        at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Mt. Pulaski        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 15    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. St. Teresa        10 a.m.
April 22    vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
May 2        at LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. BHRA            W 3-1            1-0
March 13    at Kankakee            PPD
March 14    vs. Freeburg*        W 18-12        2-0
March 17    vs. Avant Garde (Fla.)^    L 5-2            2-1
March 18    vs. Viera (Fla.)^        W 11-8        3-1
March 20    vs. Avant Garde (Fla.)^    PPD
March 21    vs. Legacy (Fla.)^        W 22-15        4-1
March 21    vs. Stewartville (Minn.)^    W 16-3 (5 inn.)    5-1
March 25    at Tuscola            W 12-0 (5 inn.)    6-1
March 26    at Hoopeston Area        W 17-3 (5 inn.)    7-1
March 27    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Murphysboro        Noon
March 31    at Louisville (Ky.) Ballard    2 p.m.
April 2        at Marshall            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Normal Community    10 a.m. (DH)
April 9        vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Mt. Zion            4:15 p.m.
April 11    at Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Normal West        10 a.m.
April 16    at Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Peoria Notre Dame    10 a.m. (DH)
April 23    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Peoria Richwoods    10 a.m. (DH)
April 29    vs. Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
May 11    at Peoria            10 a.m.
May 13    at Charleston            4:30 p.m.
May 17    Charlie Due Tournament+    4 p.m.
May 18    Charlie Due Tournament+    9 a.m.
*Metro East Kickoff Classic, at Edwardsville
^Florida Spring Break Trip
+Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign

Cissna Park
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Schlarman            PPD
March 18    at Fisher            W 3-2            1-0
March 20    vs. Milford            PPD
March 22    vs. St. Anne            W 12-1        2-0
March 23    vs. GCMS            L 13-5, 13-2 (6)    2-2
March 26    vs. Dwight            L 15-1 (5 inn.)    2-3 (0-1)
March 28    at Dwight            4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. BHRA            10 a.m.
April 1        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Momence            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Ridgeview            10 a.m.
April 8        at Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Hoopeston Area        10 a.m.
April 22    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Kankakee Trinity        4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. South Newton (Ind.)    10 a.m.
May 6        vs. Donovan            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Schlarman        10 a.m.

Clinton
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    vs. Midwest Central        PPD
March 16    at Heyworth            PPD
March 19    at Mahomet-Seymour    L 9-3            0-1
March 23    vs. Ridgeview         W 5-1, W 11-1 (5)    2-1
March 26    vs. Tuscola            L 3-1            2-2 (0-1)
March 28    at Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Okaw Valley        9 a.m.
March 30    vs. St. Thomas More    11 a.m.
April 2        vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Shelbyville            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 22    at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Shelbyville        4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Olympia*            TBA
April 30    at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Argenta-Oreana        10 a.m.
May 13    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
May 15    vs. Paris+            4:30 p.m.
May 18    at Taylorville            10 a.m.
*Corn Crib, at Normal
+Millikin University, at Decatur

Danville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 15    vs. BHRA            PPD
March 16    at Mattoon            PPD
March 18    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    L 10-2            0-1
March 21    vs. BHRA            W 6-3            1-1
March 28    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Paris            4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Covington (Ind.)        4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Peoria Richwoods    10 a.m. (DH)
April 9        at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Normal Community    10 a.m. (DH)
April 16    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
May 4        at Peoria Notre Dame    10 a.m.
May 4        at Peoria            1 p.m.
May 6        vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Normal West        10 a.m. (DH)
May 14    at Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
May 16    at Terre Haute (Ind.) South    5:30 p.m.

Fisher
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at BHRA            L 4-0            0-1
March 15    at Rantoul            PPD
March 18    vs. Cissna Park        L 3-2            0-2
March 20    vs. Oakwood            PPD
March 22    vs. Oakwood            L 4-3            0-3
March 23    at Argenta-Oreana        W 8-1            0-4
March 26    at Unity            L 4-0            0-5
March 27    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 1        at GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. El Paso-Gridley        4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
April 12    at LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Lexington            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Deer Creek-Mackinaw    4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Eureka            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Ridgeview            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Tremont            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 1        at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
May 10    HOIC Tournament*        TBA
May 11    HOIC Tournament*        TBA
*HOIC Tournament

Georgetown-Ridge Farm
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    at St. Thomas More        PPD
March 16    at Tri-Valley            PPD
March 25    vs. Paris            W 7-5            1-0
March 29    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Childton (Wis.)        10 a.m. (DH)
April 1        at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Blue Ridge        10 a.m. (DH)
April 8        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Tri-County            10 a.m. (DH)
April 17    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Paris            4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    9 a.m. (DH)
May 7        at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Bloomington CC        PPD
March 14    vs. Ridgeview        PPD
March 15    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        PPD
March 18    at Hoopeston Area        W 10-0 (6 inn.)    1-0
March 20    vs. Clifton Central        PPD
March 23    at Cissna Park        W 13-5, W 13-2 (6)    3-0
March 26    vs. Waukegan        W 19-0 (4 inn.)    4-0
March 29    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Tuscola            10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Prairie Central        2 p.m.
April 1        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Tremont            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Watseka            10 a.m.
April 10    at Lexington            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. El Paso-Gridley        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Ridgeview        4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Eureka            4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Dwight            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Kankakee        4:30 p.m.

Hoopeston Area
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    vs. PBL            PPD
March 15    vs. Mendon Unity*        L 7-2            0-1
March 15    vs. Princeville*        L 11-1            0-2
March 16    at Blue Ridge        PPD
March 18    vs. GCMS            L 10-0 (6 inn.)    0-3
March 19    at Paris            W 2-0            1-3
March 21    at Rantoul            L 4-0            1-4
March 23    at Herscher            L 11-5            1-5
March 23    vs. Manteno^            L 13-1            1-6
March 26    vs. Champaign Central    L 17-3 (5 inn.)    1-7
March 28    vs. Beecher            4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Watseka            10 a.m.
April 1        vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Donovan            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 6        Tri-Valley Triangular+    TBA
April 8        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Unity            10 a.m.
April 15    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 30    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville
^At Herscher
+At Downs

Iroquois West
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Donovan            PPD.
March 14    at Blue Ridge        L 8-3 (4 inn.)        0-1
March 18    vs. Milford            PPD
March 21    vs. Trinity            PPD
March 22    vs. Illinois Lutheran        PPD
March 26    vs. Momence            W 13-2 (5 inn.)    1-1 (1-0)
March 28    at Momence            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Gardner-SW        4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Trinity            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Kankakee            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Illinois Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Ridgeview        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Grace Christian        4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Dwight            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Dwight            4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. South Newton (Ind.)    10 a.m.

Judah Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Decatur Lutheran    PPD
March 14    at Westville            PPD
March 18    at Armstrong-Potomac    W 5-2 (9 inn.)    1-0
March 25    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    PPD.
March 26    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    L 11-3            1-1
March 28    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
April 4        at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Cornerstone        4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Ridgeview            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Mt. Pulaski        4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Springfield Lanphier    4:30 p.m.
May 4        Panther Invitational*        9 a.m.
May 7        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
*Panther Invitational, at LeRoy

LeRoy
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Monticello        PPD.
March 15    at Unity            PPD
March 16    at Westville            W 12-2, W 19-4    2-0
March 18    at Salt Fork            L 6-5            2-1
March 20    at Unity            PPD
March 22    at Meridian            W 13-0 (5 inn.)    3-1
March 27    vs. Flanagan-Cornell    4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Illini Central        10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Decatur Lutheran    Noon
April 1        at Tremont            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 3        at El Paso-Gridley        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Ridgeview            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Argenta-Oreana        10 a.m.
April 15    vs. Roanoke-Benson    4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Hartsburg-Emden    4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Lexington            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Mt. Pulaski        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Eureka            4:30 p.m.
April 27    Michael Collins Invite*    TBA
April 29    at Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
May 4        Panther Invitational+    9 a.m.
May 7        vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
May 11    HOIC Festival^        TBA
*At Corn Crib, Normal
+Panther Invitational, at LeRoy
^HOIC Festival

Mahomet-Seymour
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    vs. Oakwood            PPD
March 14    at Carterville            W 4-2 (9 inn.)    1-0
March 15    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    PPD
March 16    vs. St. Bede            PPD
March 18    at Danville            W 10-2        2-0
March 19    vs. Clinton            W 9-3            3-0
March 23    vs. Urbana            W 10-0, W 5-1    5-0
March 25    vs. Teutopolis        PPD.
March 26    at Olympia            W 9-3            6-0
March 30    at Lincoln            11 a.m. (DH)
April 1        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Effingham        11 a.m. (DH)
April 9        at Bloomington CC        5 p.m.
April 13    at Mt. Zion            11 a.m. (DH)
April 17    at St. Bede            5 p.m.
April 20    vs. Taylorville            11 a.m. (DH)
April 26    vs. Rochester        5 p.m.
April 29    vs. Centennial        5 p.m.
May 2        at St. Anthony        5 p.m.
May 4        vs. Mattoon            11 a.m. (DH)
May 6        vs. Prairie Central        5 p.m.
May 7        vs. St. Thomas More    7 p.m.
May 9        vs. Tri-Valley            5 p.m.
May 11    at Charleston            11 a.m. (DH)
May 13    vs. Normal Community    5 p.m.
May 16    vs. Bloomington        5 p.m.
May 17    Charlie Due Tournament*    TBA
May 18    Charlie Due Tournament*    TBA
*Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign Central

Milford
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Watseka            PPD.
March 18    at Iroquois West        PPD
March 19    at Clifton Central        PPD
March 20    at Cissna Park        PPD
March 23    vs. Newman Cen. Cath.*    W 15-6        1-0
March 23    vs. Newark*            W 13-3        2-0
March 25    vs. PBL            L 13-3            2-1
March 26    at St. Anne            W 23-3 (3 inn.)    3-1
March 29    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at South Newton (Ind.)    4:30 p.m.
April 3        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Watseka            10 a.m.
April 22    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Illinois Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville

Monticello
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at LeRoy            PPD.
March 13    vs. Arcola            PPD
March 15    at Anna-Jonesboro        PPD
March 15    vs. ALAH            W 6-0            1-0
March 16    vs. Carterville*        W 7-5            2-0
March 16    vs. Murphysboro*        L 10-9            2-1
March 18    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    W 9-0            3-1
March 19    at ALAH            W 4-3            4-1
March 21    vs. Oakwood            PPD
March 22    at Westville            W 12-2 (5 inn.)    5-1
March 25    at Lincoln            PPD
March 26    at Lincoln            L 11-3            5-2
March 27    vs. Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
March 29    at GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
April 9        at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Herscher+        11 a.m.
April 29    vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Clinton            4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
*At Rent One Park, Marion
+Michael Collins Invite, at Corn Crib, Normal

Oakwood
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at Mahomet-Seymour    PPD
March 18    at Unity            L 4-0            0-1
March 19    at Urbana            W 6-2            1-1
March 20    at Fisher            PPD
March 21    at Monticello            PPD
March 22    at Fisher            W 4-3            2-1
March 23    vs. Tuscola            L 16-5            2-2
March 26    vs. PBL            L 15-1 (5 inn.)    2-3
March 27    vs. Marshall            4:30 p.m.
March 28    at Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 6        at St. Thomas More        10 a.m.
April 9        vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Attica (Ind.)        10 a.m. (DH)
April 15    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Seeger (Ind.)        4:15 p.m.
April 22    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    4 p.m.
April 24    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 27    at Paris            10 a.m. (DH)
May 1        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 6        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    at Hoopeston Area        PPD
March 15    at Ridgeview            PPD
March 19    vs. Prairie Central        L 4-2            0-1
March 21    at Tri-Valley            W 8-1            1-1
March 22    vs. Ottawa Marquette    L 11-8            1-2
March 25    at Milford            W 13-3        2-2
March 26    at Oakwood            W 15-1 (5 inn.)    3-2
March 28    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Dwight            11 a.m. (DH)
April 1        vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Momence            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Momence            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Tremont*            10 a.m.
April 13    vs. Manteno*            Noon
April 16    vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Bloomington CC        10 a.m. (DH)
May 6        at GCMS            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Herscher            10 a.m.
*At Kankakee

Prairie Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Watseka            PPD
March 15    at Wilmington        PPD
March 19    at PBL            W 4-2            1-0
March 22    at Lexington            W 12-0 (5 inn.)    2-0
March 23    vs. Havana            L 3-0            2-1
March 23    vs. Tremont            L 5-2            2-2
March 25    at Coal City            L 9-3            2-3
March 26    at Metamora            L 5-3            2-4
March 27    vs. Manteno            2 p.m.
March 28    at Reed-Custer        4:30 p.m.
March 30    at GCMS            10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Tuscola*            Noon
April 2        at Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Herscher            11 a.m. (DH)
April 15    vs. Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Gardner-SW        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Chillicothe IVC        4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Streator             10 a.m. (DH)
April 23    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. El Paso-Gridley        4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
May 4        at Morton            10 a.m.
May 4        vs. Chillicothe IVC+        Noon
May 6        at Mahomet-Seymour    4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Eureka            4:30 p.m.
*At Gibson City
+At Morton

Rantoul
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    vs. Bloomington        PPD
March 15    vs. Fisher            PPD
March 19    vs. Schlarman        W 13-8        1-0
March 21    vs. Hoopeston Area        W 4-0            2-0
March 22    vs. Decatur Eisenhower    W 11-1 (5 inn.)    3-0
March 25    at Deschler (Ala.)        L 13-0 (5 inn.)    3-1
March 26    at Eufaula (Ala.)        W 5-4            4-1
March 26    at Homewood (Ala.)        L 11-0            4-2
March 27    at Chilton County (Ala.)    7 p.m.
March 30    at Urbana            10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Westville*            Noon
April 1        vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 5        Tuscola Showcase+        TBA
April 6        Tuscola Showcase+        TBA
April 8        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Charleston        4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
April 22    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
April 29    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Decatur MacArthur    10 a..
May 13    at Clinton            4:30 p.m.
May 14    vs. Normal West        4:30 p.m.
May 17    Charlie Due Tournament^    TBA
May 18    Charlie Due Tournament^    TBA
*At Urbana
+Tuscola Showcase
^Charlie Due Tournament, at Champaign Central
    
Ridgeview (NOT OUT YET)
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    at GCMS            PPD
March 15    vs. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    PPD
March 23    at Clinton (DH)        L 5-1, L 11-1 (5)    0-2

St. Joseph-Ogden
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    W 10-0 (5 inn.)    1-0
March 14    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    W 23-0 (4 inn.)    2-0
March 15    vs. Belleville West*        L 4-0            2-1
March 16    vs. Harrisburg*        W 4-2            3-1
March 19    at Tuscola            L 11-5            3-2
March 20    at BHRA            PPD
March 21    vs. Urbana            W 2-0            4-2
March 22    at Morton            L 2-0            4-3
March 25    at Salt Fork            PPD.
March 26    at Salt Fork            W 12-2 (5 inn.)    5-3
March 27    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
March 28    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Teutopolis            10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Stillman Valley+        Noon
April 1        vs. Mahomet-Seymour    4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Willamsville        Noon
April 6        vs. Tremont^            2 p.m.
April 8        vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Chillicothe IVC        11 a.m. (DH)
April 23    at GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Charleston        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
May 4        SJ-O Invite#            9:30 a.m.
May 6        at Danville            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Mattoon            5 p.m.
May 11    vs. Salt Fork            11 a.m. (DH)
May 13    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.    
*Metro East Kickoff Classic, at Edwardsville
+At Teutopolis
^At Williamsville
#At St. Joseph

St. Thomas More
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Urbana            PPD.
March 12    at BHRA            L 7-1            0-1
March 13    vs. Tri-Valley            PPD
March 14    vs. Georgetown-RF        PPD
March 18    vs. Stewartville (Minn.)*    L 15-4, L 8-7        0-3
March 19    vs. Viera (Fla.)*        L 14-0            0-4
March 21    vs. Hayfield (Minn.)*        1:30 p.m.
March 22    vs. Passaic (N.Y.)*        9 a.m.
March 26    at Salt Fork            PPD.
March 27    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
March 28    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Clinton            10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Okaw Valley+        Noon
April 4        vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Oakwood            10 a.m.
April 8        at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Chillicothe IVC        3 p.m.
April 16    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Unity^            6:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. St. Teresa        10 a.m.
April 29    vs. Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Watseka            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Mahomet-Seymour    7 p.m.
*At Merritt, Fla.
+At Clinton
^At Dozer Park, Peoria

Salt Fork
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Paris            PPD
March 13    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    PPD
March 14    at Unity            PPD
March 15    vs. Tri-Valley            PPD
March 18    vs. LeRoy            W 6-5            1-0
March 21    at Tri-County            W 11-5        2-0
March 22    at Unity            W 8-6            3-0
March 25    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    PPD.
March 26    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    L 12-2 (5 inn.)    3-1
March 28    at Danville            4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 6        Tuscola Showcase*        TBA
April 8        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Schlarman        4 p.m.
May 3        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
May 11    at St. Joseph-Ogden    11 a.m.
*At Tuscola

Schlarman
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Cissna Park        PPD
March 14    vs. Paris            PPD
March 19    at Rantoul            L 13-8            0-1
March 23    vs. Ottawa Marquette    PPD
March 27    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Casey-Westfield        4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Pontiac            4:30 p.m. (DH)
April 29    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Salt Fork            4 p.m.
May 2        vs. Marshall            6:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Armstrong-Potomac    5 p.m.
May 11    at Cissna Park        10 a.m. (DH)

Sullivan
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 15    at Mattoon            PPD
March 16    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    PPD
March 16    at Mattoon            L 4-1            0-1
March 19    at Neoga            W 2-1            1-1
March 20    at Villa Grove/Heritage    L 5-3            1-2
March 21    vs. St. Anthony        L 14-2 (5 inn.)    1-3
March 23    at Casey-Westfield        L 11-1            1-4
March 25    vs. Argenta-Oreana        PPD.
March 26    at Shelbyville            L 2-1            1-5 (0-1)
March 28    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 5        Tuscola Showcase*        TBA
April 6        Tuscola Showcase*        TBA
April 9        vs. Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Altamont            10 a.m.
April 15    vs. Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Shelbyville        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Okaw Valley        10 a.m.
April 30    vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
May 4        at Windsor            10 a.m.
May 6        at Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Pana            4:30 p.m.
*At Tuscola

Tri-County
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Windsor/Stew-Stras    PPD
March 15    vs. Marshall            PPD
March 19    vs. Shelbyville        L 9-8            0-1
March 21    vs. Salt Fork            L 11-5            0-2
March 23    at Paris            L 10-0 (5), L 12-2 (5)    0-4
March 25    vs. Westville            PPD.
March 27    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Hutsonville        4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Neoga            10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Georgetown-RF        10 a.m.
April 17    at Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Hutsonville        4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.    
        
Tuscola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Westville            W 11-0        1-0
March 13    vs. ALAH            PPD
March 15    at Goreville            W 5-3            2-0
March 16    at Cobden            W 7-0            3-0
March 16    at Shawnee            W 24-4        4-0
March 19    at St. Joseph-Ogden    W 11-5        5-0
March 20    at Blue Ridge        PPD
March 21    at Charleston            L 4-2            5-1
March 22    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    W 11-1 (5 inn.)    6-1
March 23    at Oakwood            W 16-5        7-1
March 25    vs. Champaign Central    L 12-0 (5 inn.)    7-2
March 26    at Clinton            W 3-1            8-2 (1-0)
March 28    vs. Shelbyville        4:30 p.m.
March 30    at GCMS            Noon
March 30    vs. Prairie Central*        2 p.m.
April 2        at Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 5        Tuscola Showcase        TBA
April 6        Tuscola Showcase        TBA
April 9        vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Shelbyville            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 26    at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Windsor/Stew-Stras    4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
*At Gibson City

Unity
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Tri-Valley            PPD
March 14    vs. Salt Fork            PPD
March 15    vs. LeRoy            PPD
March 16    at Urbana            PPD
March 18    vs. Oakwood            W 4-1            1-0
March 19    at Westville            W 14-6        2-0
March 20    vs. LeRoy            PPD
March 22    vs. Salt Fork            L 8-6            2-1
March 23    at Limestone            L 15-1            2-2
March 23    vs. Chillicothe IVC*        L 12-1            2-3
March 25    at BHRA            L 10-5            2-4
March 26    vs. Fisher            W 4-0            3-4
March 28    at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Urbana            4:30 p.m. (DH)
April 5        at Centralia            5 p.m.
April 6        at Carterville            10 a.m.
April 6        vs. Carbondale+        Noon
April 8        at Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Hoopeston Area        10 a.m. (DH)
April 15    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at St. Anthony        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. St. Thomas More^    6:30 p.m.
April 29    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
May 3        at PBL            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Charleston            4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Villa Grove/Heritage    10 a.m.
*At Bartonville
+At Carbondale
^At Dozer Park, Peoria

Urbana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at St. Thomas More        PPD.
March 14    at Villa Grove/Heritage    PPD
March 16    vs. Unity            PPD
March 19    vs. Oakwood            L 6-2            0-1
March 21    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 2-0            0-2
March 23    at Mahomet-Seymour    L 10-0, L 5-1        0-4
March 26    vs. Charleston        L 11-2            0-5
March 30    vs. Rantoul            10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Westville            2 p.m.
April 3        vs. Unity            4:30 p.m. (DH)
April 6        vs. Normal West        10 a.m.
April 9        vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Peoria Richwoods    10 a.m.
April 20    at Peoria            12:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Normal Community    10 a.m.
April 30    vs. Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Danville            4:30 p.m.
May 11    at Peoria Notre Dame    10 a.m. (DH)
May 14    at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
May 16    vs. Mattoon            4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove/Heritage
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 10-0 (5 inn.)    0-1
March 12    at Marshall            4:30 p.m.
March 13    at Salt Fork            PPD
March 14    vs. Urbana            PPD
March 16    vs. Paris            W 6-5, L 11-7        2-1
March 18    at Monticello            L 9-0            2-2
March 19    at Armstrong-Potomac    W 11-0 (5 inn.)    3-2
March 20    vs. Sullivan            W 5-3            4-2
March 22    at BHRA            L 12-8            4-3
March 26    at Judah Christian        W 11-3        5-3
March 28    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Blue Ridge        10 a.m.
April 1        vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Hutsonville        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Tri-County            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Neoga            10 a.m. (DH)
May 8        vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
May 11    at Unity            10 a.m.

Watseka
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Milford            PPD.
March 12    vs. Prairie Central        PPD
March 14    at Gardner-SW        PPD
March 15    at Beecher            PPD
March 18    vs. Grant Park        PPD
March 19    at South Newton (Ind.)    W 11-1 (6 inn.)    1-0
March 21    vs. St. Anne            W 13-0 (5 inn.)    2-0
March 23    vs. BHRA            W 5-4, L 10-2    3-1
March 26    vs. Clifton Central        L 7-3            3-2 (0-1)
March 28    at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Tri-Point            4:30 p.m.
April 6        at GCMS            10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Cissna Park        4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Dwight            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Dwight            4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Milford            10 a.m.
April 23    at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Herscher            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. South Newton (Ind.)    4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Donovan            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Momence            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Momence            4 p.m.
May 10    at Grant Park            4:30 p.m.

Westville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Tuscola            L 11-0            0-1
March 14    vs. Judah Christian        PPD
March 15    at Blue Ridge        PPD
March 16    vs. LeRoy            L 12-2, L 19-4    0-3
March 18    at Paris            L 8-0            0-4
March 19    vs. Unity            L 14-6            0-5
March 20    vs. Casey-Westfield        L 8-3            0-6
March 22    vs. Monticello        L 12-2 (5 inn.)    0-7
March 25    at Tri-County            PPD.
March 28    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Rantoul*            Noon
March 30    at Urbana            2 p.m.
April 1        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    4 p.m.
April 3        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at South Vermillion (Ind.)    4 p.m.
April 15    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
*At Urbana

 

  • SOFTBALL

Arcola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Chrisman            PPD
March 13    at Monticello            PPD
March 15    vs. Paris            PPD
March 18    at Shelbyville            L 8-7            0-1
March 19    at Central A&M        L 15-7            0-2
March 20    at Stewardson-Strasburg    L 20-0            0-3
March 21    vs. Meridian            L 14-4            0-4
March 23    vs. Chrisman            W 23-3 (4 inn.)    1-4
March 26    at Neoga            L 6-4            1-5
March 27    vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Martinsville        10 a.m. (DH)
April 8        at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Heritage            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Villa Grove        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 27    Martinsville Round Robin    TBA
April 29    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Casey-Westfield        4:30 p.m.

Argenta-Oreana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    PPD.
March 14    at St. Teresa            W 16-4        1-0
March 16    vs. Unity            PPD
March 18    at Monticello            W 9-6            2-0
March 19    vs. Meridian            L 14-4            2-1
March 21    vs. Sullivan            W 14-6        3-1
March 23    at LeRoy            W 12-3, L 12-1 (5)    4-2
March 25    at Maroa-Forsyth        L 7-1            4-3
March 30    vs. Unity (DH)        TBA
April 1        vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Williamsville        4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at St. Thomas More        10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Central A&M, Fisher    9 a.m.
April 29    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Tri-City            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Riverton            4:30 p.m.

Armstrong-Potomac
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at Blue Ridge        L 10-5            0-1
March 18    vs. Tri-County        W 10-9        1-1
March 25    at Watseka            PPD.
March 27    at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
March 28    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 6        A-P Tournament*        TBA
April 8        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Villa Grove            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
*At Armstrong

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Tuscola            PPD
March 14    vs. Villa Grove        PPD
March 15    vs. Monticello        L 6-0            0-1
March 20    at Shelbyville            W 3-2 (12 inn.)    1-1
March 21    vs. Cumberland        L 7-6            1-2
March 22    at Heritage            W 21-3 (4 inn.)    2-2
March 25    at Meridian            W 3-0            3-2
March 27    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
March 28    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Windsor/Stew-Stras    4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Decatur MacArthur    10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Paris            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 20    at LeRoy            10 a.m.
April 22    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
May 11    Sullivan Invitational        TBA

Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 18    at Unty            L 10-0 (5 inn.)    0-1
March 20    vs. Paris            PPD
March 21    at Heritage            W 11-1        1-1
March 25    at Rantoul            L 17-0 (5 inn.)    1-2
March 26    at Fisher            L 3-0            1-3
March 27    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Covington (Ind.)        4 p.m.
April 3        vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Attica (Ind.)        4 p.m.
April 17    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    4 p.m.
April 26    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. St. Thomas More    4:15 p.m.

Blue Ridge
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    W 10-5        1-0
March 14    vs. Iroquois West        PPD
March 15    at Hoopeston Area        PPD
March 18    vs. St. Teresa        W 16-12        2-0
March 20    vs. Tuscola            PPD
March 21    vs. Schlarman        W 16-2        3-0
March 22    vs. Mt. Pulaski        W 16-1        4-0
March 23    at Midland            W 20-4        5-0
March 25    at Westville            PPD.
March 26    vs. Hoopeston Area        L 16-1            5-1
March 27    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Georgetown-RF        10 a.m.
April 8        at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 16    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Decatur Eisenhower    10 a.m.
April 22    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Deer Creek-Mackinaw    4:30 p.m.
April 27    at Tri-Valley            10 a.m.
April 29    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.

Centennial
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 21    vs. Stewarts Creek (Tenn.)*L 6-2            0-1
March 22    vs. Independence (Tenn.)*    L 7-4            0-2
March 22    vs. Baylor (Tenn.)*        L 3-0            0-3
March 23    vs. Siegel (Tenn.)*        L 14-0 (5 inn.)    0-4
March 25    vs. Fenton            PPD.
March 26    at Mattoon            L 14-4            0-5
March 28    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
March 30    Rantoul Tournament+    TBA
April 2        at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Charleston            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Peoria Manual        10 a.m.
April 6        vs. Peoria            Noon
April 8        at Mahomet-Seymour    4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Villa Grove            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Normal Community    4:30 p.m.
April 15    at GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Normal West        4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Peoria Notre Dame    11 a.m.
April 22    vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Clinton            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Urbana            4 p.m.
May 9        at Danville            4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Springfield Southeast    4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Peoria Richwoods    10 a.m. (DH)
May 13    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
May 14    vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
May 16    at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
*At Murfreesboro, Tenn.
+Rantoul Tournament

Cerro Gordo/Bement
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Decatur MacArthur    PPD.
March 16    at LeRoy            PPD
March 18    vs. Decatur MacArthur    W 13-3 (6 inn.)    1-0
March 19    at Sullivan            L 20-5 (4 inn.)    1-1
March 21    at Shelbyville            L 17-0 (4 inn.)    1-2
March 22    vs. Tuscola            L 15-0 (3 inn.)    1-3
March 23    at Tri-County            L 12-10, L 15-0 (3)    1-5
March 25    vs. Stewardson-Strasburg    PPD
March 26    vs. Mt. Pulaski        W 14-2        2-5
April 1        vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 15    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Villa Grove            4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.

Champaign Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at Schlarman            PPD
March 25    vs. Hoopeston Area        L 14-9            0-1
March 28    vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. ALAH            10 a.m. (DH)
April 3        at Heritage            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Peoria Manual        10 a.m.
April 6        vs. Peoria            Noon
April 10    vs. Charleston        4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Mahomet-Seymour    5 p.m.
April 16    vs. Peoria Richwoods    4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Bloomington        10 a.m.
April 22    at Decatur MacArthur    4 p.m.
April 25    at Normal West        4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Decatur Eisenhower     10 a.m. (DH)
April 30    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Peoria Notre Dame    10 a.m.
May 7        at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
May 11    at Normal Community    10 a.m.
May 14    vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
May 16    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
May 19    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.

Chrisman
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Arcola            PPD
March 14    at Tri-County            PPD.
March 19    vs. Heritage            L 20-1            0-1    
March 23    at Arcola            L 23-3 (4 inn.)    0-2
March 25    at Hutsonville        PPD.
March 29    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Milford            4:30 p.m. (DH)
April 12    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Paris            4:30 p.m.

Clinton
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 16    vs. Fisher            PPD
March 18    vs. Olympia            L 11-1            0-1
March 19    vs. Tri-Valley            L 4-1            0-2
March 22    vs. Maroa-Forsyth        L 17-1            0-3
March 25    at GCMS            PPD.
March 26    vs. Tuscola            L 2-1            0-4 (0-1)
March 28    at Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
March 30    Spring Slam*            TBA
April 2        vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Mt. Pulaski        4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Shelbyville            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 13    Tuscola Tournament+    TBA
April 15    at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 20    Clinton Tournament^    TBA
April 22    at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Shelbyville        4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 13    vs. Rochester        4:30 p.m.
May 18    at Normal U-High        10 a.m.
*Spring Slam, at University of Illinois-Springfield
+Tuscola Tournament
^Clinton Tournament

Danville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 21    vs. Hoopeston Area        L 9-7            0-1
March 26    at Charleston            L 12-2 (5 inn.)    0-2
March 27    vs. Fenton            4 p.m.
March 30    Rantoul Tournament*    TBA
April 5        vs. Peoria Notre Dame    4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Normal West        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Westville            4 p.m.
April 15    at Tri-County            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Peoria Manual        10 a.m.
April 20    vs. Peoria            1 p.m.
April 22    at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Normal Community    4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Terre Haute (Ind.) South    4 p.m.
May 4        at Peoria Richwoods    10 a.m. (DH)
May 6        vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
May 14    at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
May 15    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
May 16    vs. Paris            4:30 p.m.
*Rantoul Tournament

Fisher
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Urbana            PPD.
March 12    at St. Thomas More        PPD
March 15    at Watseka            PPD
March 16    at Clinton            PPD
March 18    vs. PBL            W 10-1        1-0
March 20    vs. Oakwood            PPD
March 21    at Rantoul            W 3-1            2-0
March 22    vs. Oakwood            W 2-0            3-0
March 25    at Schlarman            W 15-0 (4 inn.)    4-0
March 26    vs. BHRA            W 3-0            5-0
March 27    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. El Paso-Gridley        4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Maroa-Forsyth        10 a.m.
April 8        at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Villa Grove        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Lexington            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Deer Creek-Mackinaw    4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Okaw Valley        10 a.m.
April 20    vs. Westville            1 p.m.
April 22    vs. Eureka            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Argenta-Oreana        TBA
April 27    vs. Central A&M        TBA
April 29    at Tremont            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
May 10    HOIC Tournament*        TBA
May 11    HOIC Tournament*        TBA
*HOIC Tournament

Georgetown-Ridge Farm
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    at St. Thomas More        PPD
March 15    at Heritage            PPD
March 20    at PBL            PPD
March 21    vs. Tri-County        W 14-4        1-0
March 22    at Watseka            W 11-2        2-0
March 26    at Villa Grove            L 10-9            2-1
March 27    vs. ALAH            4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Blue Ridge        10 a.m. (DH)
April 8        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Paris            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Paris            10 a.m.
April 15    vs. Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at South Vermillion (Ind.)    5:30 p.m.
April 24    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Marshall            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 4        at North Vermillion (Ind.)    9 a.m. (DH)
May 6        at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Bloomington CC        PPD
March 16    vs. Rantoul            PPD
March 16    vs. Decatur Eisenhower    PPD
March 18    at St. Joseph-Ogden    L 4-2 (8 inn.)        0-1
March 20    vs. Watseka            PPD
March 21    vs. Tuscola            L 8-1            0-2
March 26    vs. Unity            L 6-4 (9 inn.)        0-3
March 28    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Tremont            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Ridgeview            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. El Paso-Gridley        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Eureka            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Dwight            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Mahomet-Seymour    5 p.m.

Heritage
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at LeRoy            L 14-0    (5 inn.)    0-1
March 15    vs. Georgetown-RF        PPD
March 18    at Westville            L 6-4            0-2
March 19    at Chrisman            W 20-1        1-2
March 21    vs. BHRA            L 11-1            1-3
March 22    vs. ALAH            L 21-3 (4 inn.)    1-4
March 26    vs. Salt Fork            L 21-2 (5 inn.)    1-5
March 27    at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
March 30    Rantoul Tournament*    TBA
April 1        vs. Hutsonville        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Mahomet-Seymour    5 p.m.
April 5        at Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Villa Grove            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Hutsonville        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Tri-County            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Villa Grove        4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Marshall            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
*Rantoul Tournament

Hoopeston Area
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    at Rantoul            L 17-3 (5 inn.)    0-1
March 15    vs. Blue Ridge        PPD
March 16    at Prairie Central        PPD
March 18    at LeRoy            L 12-2 (5 inn.)    0-2
March 19    vs. PBL            W 13-5        1-2
March 21    at Danville            W 9-7            2-2
March 22    at Iroquois West        PPD.
March 23    vs. Naperville North*    L 12-2            2-3
March 23    vs. Newark*            L 15-2            2-4
March 25    at Champaign Central    W 14-9        3-4
March 26    at Blue Ridge        W 16-1        4-4
March 28    vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Urbana            10 a.m.
April 1        vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Heritage            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 20    Clinton Tournament+    TBA
April 22    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 30    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 4        at Watseka            10 a.m.
May 6        at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Limestone            4 p.m.
*At Lenz Field, Jacksonville
+Clinton Tournament

Iroquois West
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Donovan            PPD.
March 14    at Blue Ridge        PPD
March 18    vs. Milford            PPD
March 19    vs. Milford            L 19-0 (4 inn.)    0-1
March 21    vs. Trinity            PPD
March 22    vs. Hoopeston Area        PPD
March 26    vs. Momence            L 15-1         0-2 (0-1)
March 27    vs. Trinity            4:30 p.m.
March 28    at Momence            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Gardner-SW        4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 8        at South Newton (Ind.)    4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Ridgeview            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Trinity            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Illinois Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Grace Christian        4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Schlarman*        Noon
May 4        at LeRoy            2 p.m.
May 7        at Dwight            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Dwight            4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
*At LeRoy

LeRoy
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Monticello            PPD.
March 12    vs. Monticello*        L 5-4            0-1
March 13    vs. Heritage            W 14-0 (5 inn.)    1-1
March 15    at Midland            PPD
March 16    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    PPD
March 18    vs. Hoopeston Area        W 12-2 (5 inn.)    2-1
March 20    at St. Teresa            PPD
March 21    at Midland            W 17-1 (5 inn.)    3-1
March 22    at Meridian            L 7-2            3-2
March 23    vs. Argenta-Oreana        L 12-3, W 12-1 (5)    4-3
March 30    vs. Central A&M        10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Salt Fork            Noon
April 1        at Tremont            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 3        at El Paso-Gridley        4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Midwest Central        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Mt. Pulaski        4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Flanagan-Cornell    4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. ALAH            10 a.m.
April 20    vs. Havana            Noon
April 22    vs. Deer Creek-Mackinaw    4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Lexington            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Eureka            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Athens            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Delavan            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Iroquois West        10 a.m.
May 4        vs. Schlarman        Noon
May 6        vs. Rantoul+            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 11    HOIC Showcase^        TBA
*At Millikin University, Decatur
+At Rosemont
^HOIC Showcase

Mahomet-Seymour
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Villa Grove        W 7-4            1-0
March 22    vs. Herscher            L 18-0 (4 inn.)    1-1
March 23    at Galesburg            W 12-5, L 7-6    2-2
March 26    vs. Olympia            W 8-7 (8 inn.)    3-2
March 27    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Lincoln            11 a.m. (DH)
April 2        vs. Rantoul            5 p.m.
April 4        vs. Heritage            5 p.m.
April 6        at Effingham            11 a.m. (DH)
April 8        vs. Centennial        5 p.m.
April 10    at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Mt. Zion            11 a.m. (DH)
April 15    vs. Champaign Central    5 p.m.
April 18    at Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Taylorville            11 a.m. (DH)
April 22    at Buffalo Tri-City        4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Tri-Valley            5 p.m.
May 3        vs. Bloomington CC        5 p.m.
May 4        at Mattoon            11 a.m. (DH)
May 6        at Heyworth            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Monticello        5 p.m.
May 9        vs. GCMS            5 p.m.
May 11    vs. Charleston        11 a.m. (DH)

Milford/Cissna Park
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 14    at Donovan            PPD
March 18    at Iroquois West        PPD
March 19    at Iroquois West        W 19-0 (4 inn.)    1-0
March 25    vs. PBL            W 8-4            2-0
March 26    at St. Anne            W 4-3            3-0
March 29    vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at South Newton (Ind.)    4:30 p.m.
April 3        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Chrisman            4 p.m. (DH)
April 12    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Watseka            10 a.m. (DH)
April 22    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Clifton Central        10 a.m.

Monticello
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. LeRoy            PPD.
March 12    vs. LeRoy*            W 5-4            1-0
March 13    vs. Arcola            PPD
March 15    at ALAH            W 6-0            2-0
March 16    at Tri-Valley            PPD
March 18    vs. Argenta-Oreana        L 9-6            2-1
March 19    at Tuscola            L 5-4            2-2
March 20    vs. Meridian            PPD
March 22    at Decatur Eisenhower    W 15-1 (5 inn.)    3-2
March 23    vs. Charleston        L 6-0            3-3
March 27    vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
March 30    PORTA Spring Slam+    TBA
April 1        at Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Mahomet-Seymour    5 p.m.
May 8        at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
*At Millikin University, Decatur
+Petersburg PORTA Spring Slam, at University of Illinois-Springfield

Oakwood
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 20    at Fisher            PPD
March 22    at Fisher            L 2-0            0-1
March 25    vs. Unity            L 11-0 (5 inn.)    0-2
March 26    vs. Tri-County        W 14-3        1-2
March 27    vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
March 28    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. PBL            10 a.m.
April 8        at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    4 p.m.
April 24    at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Watseka            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 6        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.

Paxton-Buckley-Loda
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 18    at Fisher            L 10-1            0-1
March 19    at Hoopeston Area        L 13-5            0-2
March 20    vs. Georgetown-RF        PPD
March 23    at Tuscola            L 10-0 (5 inn.)    0-3
March 23    vs. Marshall*            L 7-6            0-4
March 25    at Milford            L 8-4            0-5
March 27    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Dwight            11 a.m. (DH)
April 2        at Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Oakwood            10 a.m. (DH)
April 8        at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Momence            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Momence            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 19    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Villa Grove        4:30 p.m.
*at Tuscola

Prairie Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Watseka            PPD
March 16    vs. Hoopeston Area        PPD
March 18    at Herscher            4:30 p.m.
March 21    vs. Lexington            W 17-1 (4 inn.)    1-0
March 22    at Robinson            L 8-4            1-1
March 23    vs. Newton*            W 4-2 (10 inn.)    2-1
March 23    at Robinson            W 9-1            3-1
March 25    at Dwight            W 6-5            4-1
March 28    at Reed-Custer        4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Streator            10 a.m.
March 30    vs. Eureka^            Noon
April 1        vs. Seneca            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Beecher            10 a.m.
April 6        vs. Lexington            Noon
April 8        vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Dwight            4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Coal City            10 a.m. (DH)
April 15    vs. Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Gardner-SW        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Chillicothe IVC        4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Clifton Central        10 a.m.
April 20    vs. Woodland        Noon
April 23    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
May 3        at Fieldcrest            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Fisher            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Lexington            4:30 p.m.
May 10    vs. Tri-Valley            4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Havana            Noon
*at Robinson
^At Streator

Rantoul
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Westville            PPD
March 12    at Maroa-Forsyth        W 12-3        1-0
March 13    vs. Urbana            W 3-1            2-0
March 14    vs. Hoopeston Area        W 17-3 (5 inn.)    3-0
March 16    at GCMS            PPD
March 16    vs. Decatur Eisenhower*    PPD
March 18    vs. Schlarman        W 18-0        4-0
March 21    vs. Fisher            L 3-1            4-1
March 25    vs. BHRA            W 17-0 (5 inn.)    5-1
March 25    vs. St. Thomas More    W 17-0 (4 inn.)    6-1 (1-0)
March 26    at Herscher            L 4-0            6-2
March 27    vs. Charleston        4 p.m.
March 30    Rantoul Tournament+    TBA
April 2        at Mahomet-Seymour    4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Prairie Central        4 p.m.
April 6        vs. Normal U-High        10 a.m.
April 8        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Normal Community    4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
April 29    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Lockport            10 a.m. (DH)
May 6        vs. LeRoy^            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Bloomington        4:30 p.m.
May 13    vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
May 15    vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
May 16    at Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
May 18    Taylorville Tournament#    TBA
*At Gibson City
+Rantoul Tournament
^At Rosemont
#Taylorville Tournament

Ridgeview (NOT OUT YET)
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD

St. Joseph-Ogden
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 18    at GCMS            W 4-2 (8 inn.)    1-0
March 19    at Westville            W 15-4        2-0
March 21    vs. Normal West        W 8-6            3-0
March 23    at Chillicothe IVC        W 4-0            4-0 (1-0)
March 27    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
March 30    Rantoul Tournament*    TBA
April 1        vs. Maroa-Forsyth        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Villa Grove        4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Tri-Valley            10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Bishop McNamara    4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 12    Mattoon Tournament+    4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Herscher            10 a.m. (DH)
April 15    vs. Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Mattoon            5 p.m.
April 17    vs. Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
April 20    Clinton Invitational^        9:30 a.m.
April 23    vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Casey-Westfield        5 p.m.
April 29    at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
May 4        SJ-O Triangular        10 a.m.
May 6        vs. Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Danville            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Clinton            4:30 p.m.
May 10    Galesburg Tournament#    TBA
May 11    Galesburg Tournament#    TBA
May 13    vs. Charleston        4:30 p.m.
*Rantoul Tournament
+Mattoon Tournament
^Clinton Invitational
#Galesburg Tournament

St. Thomas More
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Tri-Valley            PPD
March 12    vs. Fisher            PPD
March 14    vs. Georgetown-RF        PPD
March 25    at Rantoul            L 17-0 (4 inn.)    0-1 (0-1)
March 27    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Argenta-Oreana        10 a.m.
April 8        at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Heritage            4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Unity            4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
May 6        vs. Watseka            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
May 10    at BHRA            4:15 p.m.
May 11    vs. Chillicothe IVC        Noon

Salt Fork
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Watseka            PPD.
March 13    vs. Villa Grove        PPD
March 15    at Villa Grove            PPD
March 19    at Tri-County            PPD
March 22    at Casey-Westfield        L 3-1            0-1
March 26    at Heritage            W 21-2 (5 inn.)    1-1
March 28    vs. Paris            4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
March 30    LeRoy Triangular        10 a.m.
April 1        at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Covington (Ind.)        4 p.m.
April 5        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 13    at Unity            11 a.m.
April 15    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Marshall            11 a.m.
April 22    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Schlarman        4 p.m.
May 2        at Seeger (Ind.)        4 p.m.
May 3        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
May 4        SJ-O Triangular        10 a.m.
May 6        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
May 11    at Tuscola            10 a.m.

Schlarman
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    vs. Champaign Central    PPD
March 18    at Rantoul            L 18-0            0-1
March 21    at Blue Ridge        L 16-2            0-2
March 25    vs. Fisher            L 15-0 (4 inn.)    0-3
March 29    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 1        at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. GCMS            4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 5        vs. Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 6        at St. Teresa            10 a.m.
April 8        vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Westville            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Salt Fork            4 p.m.
May 3        vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Iroquois West*        10 a.m.
May 4        at LeRoy            11:30 a.m.
May 6        vs. Westville            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
May 8        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Heritage            4:30 p.m.
*At LeRoy

Sullivan
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Maroa-Forsyth        PPD.
March 12    vs. Teutopolis        PPD
March 15    vs. Cumberland        PPD
March 19    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    W 20-5 (4 inn.)    1-0
March 21    at Argenta-Oreana        L 14-6            1-1
March 22    at Pana            W 12-11 (8 inn.)    2-1
March 23    vs. St. Anthony        L 15-0            2-2
March 23    vs. Mulberry Grove        W 13-11        3-2
March 25    at Altamont            PPD.
March 26    at Shelbyville            L 7-0            3-3 (0-1)
March 28    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Windsor/Stew-Stras    4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Decatur MacArthur    10 a.m.
April 1        vs. Neoga            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Shelbyville        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Okaw Valley        9 a.m.
April 29    at Charleston            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at ALAH            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
May 11    Sullivan Invitational        10 a.m.

Tri-County
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Paris            L 21-3            0-1
March 14    vs. Chrisman            PPD.
March 15    vs. Marshall            PPD.
March 16    vs. Casey-Westfield        PPD.
March 18    at Armstrong-Potomac    L 10-9            0-2
March 19    vs. Salt Fork            PPD
March 21    at Georgetown-RF        L 14-4            0-3
March 22    at Negoa            L 14-5            0-4
March 23    vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    W 12-10, W 15-0 (3)    2-4
March 26    at Oakwood            L 14-3            2-5
March 27    at Casey-Westfield        4:30 p.m.
March 28    at Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 3        at Villa Grove            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Hutsonville        4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Heritage            4:30 p.m.
April 13    Tuscola Tournament*    TBA
April 15    vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 17    at Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Villa Grove        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Hutsonville        4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 27    at Springfield            10 a.m.
April 29    vs. Heritage            4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras    4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Neoga            4:30 p.m.
*Tuscola Tournament
        
Tuscola
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at ALAH            PPD
March 16    at Benton            W 11-1        1-0
March 16    vs. Zeigler-Royalton/Christopher*    W 4-1        2-0
March 18    at Villa Grove        W 6-3    (8 inn)        3-0
March 19    vs. Monticello        W 5-4            4-0
March 20    at Blue Ridge        PPD
March 21    at GCMS            W 8-1            5-0
March 22    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    W 15-0 (3 inn.)    6-0
March 23    vs. PBL            W 10-0 (5 inn.)    7-0
March 23    vs. Marshall            W 11-2        8-0
March 26    at Clinton            W 2-1            9-0 (1-0)
March 27    vs. Paris            4:30 p.m.
March 28    vs. Shelbyville        4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 2        at Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Arcola            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. St. Teresa        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 13    Tuscola Invitational+    TBA
April 15    at Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Teutopolis        4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Clinton            4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Shelbyville            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Central A&M        4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Neoga            4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 26    at St. Teresa            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Sullivan            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Unity            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
May 10    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
May 11    vs. Salt Fork            10 a.m.
*At Benton
+Tuscola Invitatoinal

Unity
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Westville            PPD
March 14    at Paris            PPD
March 15    vs. Tri-Valley            PPD
March 16    at Argenta-Oreana        PPD
March 18    vs. BHRA            W 10-0 (5 inn.)    1-0
March 19    vs. Villa Grove        W 10-9        2-0
March 21    vs. Marshall County (Tenn.)*W 6-5        3-0
March 22    vs. Gibbs (Tenn.)*        L 8-5            3-1
March 22    vs. West Morgan (Ala.)*    W 13-2 (5 inn.)    4-1
March 23    vs. Collinsville (Ala.)*    W 6-5            5-1
March 25    at Oakwood            W 11-0 (5 inn.)    6-1
March 26    at GCMS            W 6-4 (9 inn.)    7-1
March 28    vs. Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Chillicothe IVC        4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Argenta-Oreana (DH)    TBA
April 3        vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Benton            5 p.m.
April 6        at Carterville            10 a.m.
April 6        vs. Carbondale+        Noon
April 8        at Pontiac            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Prairie Central        4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Salt Fork            11 a.m.
April 15    at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Monticello            4:15 p.m.
April 24    vs. Urbana            6:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Rantoul            4:30 p.m.
May 1        vs. Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
May 4        at Shelbyville            10 a.m.
May 6        at Charleston            4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Tuscola            4:30 p.m.
May 9        at Maroa-Forsyth        4 p.m.
May 11    at Casey-Westfield        11 a.m. (DH)
*At Murfreesboro, Tenn.
+At Carterville

Urbana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Fisher            PPD.
March 13    at Rantoul            L 3-1            0-1
March 16    vs. Springfield Southeast    PPD
March 20    at Villa Grove            L 11-2            0-2
March 26    at Westville            W 13-3        1-2
March 27    vs. Heritage            4:30 p.m.
March 28    at Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Hoopeston Area        10 a.m. (DH)
April 1        at Charleston            4 p.m.
April 2        vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Bloomington        10 a.m. (DH)
April 8        vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. LeRoy            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Champaign Central    4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Danville            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Normal Community    4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Peoria            10 a.m.
April 23    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Unity            6:30 p.m.
April 25    at Peoria Richwoods    4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Peoria Notre Dame    4:30 p.m.
May 3        at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Centennial        4 p.m.
May 9        vs. Normal West        4 p.m.
May 10    at Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
May 11    at Peoria Manual        10 a.m. (DH)
May 14    at Centennial            4:30 p.m.

Villa Grove
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Mahomet-Seymour    L 7-4            0-1
March 13    at Salt Fork            PPD
March 14    at ALAH            PPD
March 15    vs. Salt Fork            PPD
March 18    vs. Tuscola            L 6-3 (8 inn.)        0-2
March 19    at Unity            L 10-9            0-3
March 20    vs. Urbana            W 11-2        1-3
March 22    vs. East Limestone (Ala.)*    L 7-1            1-4
March 22    vs. Plainview (Ala.)*        L 9-0            1-5
March 22    vs. Lebanon (Tenn.)*    L 16-4            1-6
March 23    vs. Evansville (Ind.) Reitz*    L 8-2            1-7
March 23    vs. South Doyle (Tenn.)*    W 12-2        2-7
March 26    vs. Georgetown-RF        W 10-9        3-7
March 27    at Argenta-Oreana        4:30 p.m.
March 28    vs. Windsor/Stew-Stras    4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. Okaw Valley        4:30 p.m.
March 30    Rantoul tournament+    TBA
April 1        at Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 2        at St. Joseph-Ogden    4:30 p.m.
April 3        vs. Tri-County        4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 8        vs. Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Hutsonville        4:30 p.m. (DH)
April 11    at Fisher            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Heritage            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Casey-Westfield        4:30 p.m.
April 17    vs. Cumberland        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Blue Ridge        4:30 p.m.
April 19    at Tri-County            4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Oblong            4:30 p.m.
April 24    at Martinsville        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Arcola            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Heritage            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
May 8        vs. Cerro Gordo/Bement    4:30 p.m.
May 10    at PBL            4:30 p.m.
*Southern Warrior Classic, at Murfreesboro, Tenn.
+Rantoul tournament

Watseka
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Salt Fork            PPD.
March 12    vs. Prairie Central        PPD
March 14    at Gardner-SW        PPD
March 15    vs. Fisher            PPD
March 18    vs. Grant Park        W 10-0 (5 inn.)    1-0
March 19    vs. Donovan            W 15-2 (5 inn.)    2-0
March 20    at GCMS            PPD
March 21    vs. St. Anne            W 1-0            3-0
March 22    vs. Georgetown-RF        L 11-2            3-1
March 25    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    PPD.
March 26    vs. Clifton Central        L 4-3            3-2 (0-1)
March 28    at Clifton Central        4:30 p.m.
March 29    vs. St. Anne            4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at PBL            4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Kankakee Grace        4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. South Newton (Ind.)    4:30 p.m.
April 11    at GCMS            TBA
April 16    vs. Dwight            4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Dwight            4:30 p.m.
April 20    vs. Milford            10 a.m. (DH)
April 23    at Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Iroquois West        4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Donovan            4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Hoopeston Area        10 a.m.
May 6        at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Momence            4:30 p.m.
May 9        vs. Momence            4 p.m.
May 10    at Grant Park            4:30 p.m.

Westville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Rantoul            PPD
March 12    at Unity            PPD
March 13    vs. Casey-Westfield        L 12-0 (5 inn.)    0-1
March 18    vs. Heritage            W 6-4            1-1
March 19    vs. St. Joseph-Ogden    L 15-4            1-2
March 25    vs. Blue Ridge        PPD.
March 26    vs. Urbana            L 13-3            1-3
March 28    at Centennial            4:30 p.m.
March 29    at Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. North Vermillion (Ind.)    4 p.m.
April 3        at Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 5        at Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 8        at Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
April 12    at Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
April 15    vs. Schlarman        4:30 p.m.
April 17    at BHRA            4:30 p.m.
April 19    vs. Milford            4:30 p.m.
April 20    Fisher tournament*        TBA
April 22    at Georgetown-RF        4:30 p.m.
April 24    vs. Armstrong-Potomac    4:30 p.m.
April 26    vs. Hoopeston Area        4:30 p.m.
April 29    vs. Salt Fork            4:30 p.m.
May 1        at Oakwood            4:30 p.m.
May 3        vs. Chrisman            4:30 p.m.
May 6        at Schlarman            4:30 p.m.
May 7        at Fountain Central (Ind.)    4 p.m.
May 8        vs. BHRA            4:30 p.m.
*At Fisher

 

  • GIRLS' SOCCER

Arthur Okaw Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 28    at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Charleston            10 a.m.
April 1        vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Centennial JV        4:30 p.m.
April 9        vs. Uni High            4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Decatur Lutheran        4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Danville First Baptist    TBA
April 22    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Meridian            6 p.m.
April 29    at Champaign Central JV    4:30 p.m.
May 4        vs. Springfield Lanphier    Noon
May 6        vs. Danville First Baptist    4:30 p.m.

Centennial
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 15    vs. Springfield SHG        L 7-0            0-1
March 26    at Uni High            W 1-0            1-1
March 28    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    6 p.m.
March 30    vs. Dunlap            12:30 p.m.
April 2        vs. Normal Community    6 p.m.
April 4        vs. Peoria            6 p.m.
April 8        at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 9        at Danville            6 p.m.
April 11    at Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.
April 13    vs. St. Teresa        12:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Urbana            6 p.m.
April 20    vs. Herscher            12:30 p.m.
April 23    at Champaign Central    6 p.m.
April 25    at Peoria Manual        4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Normal West        6 p.m.
May 2        vs. Peoria Notre Dame    6 p.m.
May 4        at Mt. Zion            10 a.m.
May 7        at Bloomington        6 p.m.

Champaign Central
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 13    at Uni High            W 3-0            1-0
March 28    at Springfield            6 p.m.
March 30    vs. Monticello        11:30 a.m.
April 2        vs. Danville            6 p.m.
April 4        at Normal West        6 p.m.
April 8        at Mattoon            6 p.m.
April 9        vs. Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.
April 11    at Normal Community    6 p.m.
April 13    at Normal U-High        11:30 a.m.
April 15    vs. Charleston        6 p.m.
April 16    at Urbana            6 p.m.
April 23    vs. Centennial        6 p.m.
April 25    at Peoria            6 p.m.
April 26    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 30    vs. Peoria Manual        6 p.m.
May 2        vs. Bloomington        6 p.m.
May 4        vs. Mahomet-Seymour    12:30 p.m.
May 7        at Peoria Notre Dame    6 p.m.

Danville
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. St Teresa*        L 5-0            0-1
March 13    vs. Charleston*        W 1-1 (PKs)        1-1
March 15    vs. W-L/Maroa-Forsyth    L 2-0            1-2
March 18    at Mt. Zion            L 4-0            1-3
March 28    vs. Uni High            4:30 p.m.
March 30    vs. Judah Christian        11 a.m.
April 2        at Champaign Central    6 p.m.
April 4        vs. Peoria Notre Dame    6 p.m.
April 5        Judah Christian Tourney+    TBA
April 6        Judah Christian Tourney+    TBA
April 9        vs. Centennial        6 p.m.
April 11    at Normal West        6 p.m.
April 16    at Peoria Manual        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Normal Community    6 p.m.
April 23    vs. Urbana            6 p.m.
April 30    at Bloomington        6 p.m.
May 2        vs. Peoria            6 p.m.
May 3        at Decatur Eisenhower    5 p.m.
May 7        at Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.
*St. Teresa Tournament, at Decatur
+Judah Christian Tournament, at Champaign

Judah Christian
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    at Urbana            L 3-1            0-1
March 16    at Bloomington        L 2-1            0-2
March 21    at First Baptist        W 7-0            1-2
March 25    vs. Mattoon            L 4-1            1-3
March 26    at Olympia            W 8-1            2-3
March 28    vs. Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Danville            11 a.m.
April 2        at Uni High            4:30 p.m.
April 5        Judah Tribe Invite        TBA
April 6        Judah Tribe Invite        TBA
April 8        at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 10    at Springfield Lanphier    4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Peoria Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 18    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Limestone            11 a.m.
April 23    vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 27    vs. Peoria            11 a.m.
April 29    at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Decatur Lutheran        7 p.m.

Mahomet-Seymour
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Uni High            W 8-0            1-0
March 14    at Bloomington        W 7-0            2-0
March 19    vs. Warrensburg-Latham    W 1-0            3-0
March 21    vs. Metamora        W 4-0            4-0
March 26    at St. Thomas More        W 3-0            5-0
March 28    at Centennial            6 p.m.
April 1        at Urbana            6 p.m.
April 2        at Mt. Zion            4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Charleston            4:30 p.m.
April 5        Urbana Invitational*        TBA
April 6        Urbana Invitational*        TBA
April 9        vs. Lincoln            5 p.m.
April 11    vs. Mattoon            6:30 p.m.
April 13    at Bloomington        10 a.m.
April 16    vs. Taylorville            5 p.m.
April 18    vs. Mt. Zion            6:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Charleston        6:30 p.m.
April 25    at Lincoln            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at Taylorville            4:30 p.m.
April 30    at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Morton            6:30 p.m.
May 4        at Champaign Central    12:30 p.m.

Monticello
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Mattoon*            L 3-0            0-1
March 13    vs. St. Teresa*        L 5-0            0-2
March 18    at Mattoon            L 3-1            0-3
March 19    vs. Decatur Lutheran    W 11-0        1-3
March 21    vs. Charleston        L 2-0            1-4
March 25    at Mt. Zion            L 2-1            1-5
March 28    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Champaign Central    1:30 p.m.
April 1        vs. Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.
April 4        vs. Uni High            4:30 p.m.
April 6        vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
April 8        at Taylorville            4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Decatur Eisenhower    4:30 p.m.
April 11    at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 15    at Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 18    at Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 22    vs. Urbana            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at St. Thomas More        4:30 p.m.
April 26    at Chillicothe IVC        5 p.m.
April 30    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
May 2        vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
*St. Teresa Tournament

St. Thomas More
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    at Bloomington CC        PPD
March 12    vs. Bloomington CC        L 4-2            0-1 (0-1)
March 13    vs. Urbana            W 1-0            1-1
March 23    at Chillicothe IVC        W 5-0            2-1 (1-1)
March 26    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    L 3-0            2-2
March 28    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
March 30    at Warrensburg-Latham    10 a.m.
April 3        vs. Bloomington CC        4:30 p.m.
April 5        Urbana Tournament*    TBA
April 6        Urbana Tournament*    TBA
April 8        vs. Centennial        4:30 p.m.
April 10    vs. Normal U-High        4:30 p.m.
April 12    vs. Williamsville        4:30 p.m.
April 13    vs. Chillicothe IVC        10 a.m.
April 15    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 16    vs. Olympia            4:30 p.m.
April 22    at Mattoon            4:30 p.m.
April 23    vs. Monticello        4:30 p.m.
April 25    at Uni High            4:30 p.m.
April 29    at St. Teresa            5 p.m.
May 2        at Olympia            4:30 p.m.
May 3        Quincy ND Showcase+    TBA
May 4        Quincy ND Showcase+    TBA
*Urbana Tournament
+Quincy Notre Dame Showcase

Uni High
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 11    vs. Mahomet-Seymour    L 8-0            0-1
March 13    vs. Champaign Central    L 3-0            0-2
March 15    at Urbana            W 3-2            1-2
March 26    vs. Centennial        L 1-0            1-3
March 28    at Danville            6 p.m.
April 2        vs. Judah Christian        4:30 p.m.
April 4        at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 6        at Bloomington CC        10 a.m.
April 9        at Arthur Okaw Christian    4:30 p.m.
April 11    vs. Meridian            4:30 p.m.
April 16    at St. Teresa            5 p.m.
April 18    vs. Decatur Lutheran    4:30 p.m.
April 20    at Charleston            10 a.m.
April 22    vs. Springfield Lanphier    4:30 p.m.
April 25    vs. St. Thomas More    4:30 p.m.
May 2        at Warrensburg-Latham    4:30 p.m.

Urbana
DATE        OPPONENT            TIME/RESULT    RECORD
March 12    vs. Judah Christian        W 3-1            1-0
March 13    at St. Thomas More        L 1-0            1-1
March 15    vs. Uni High            L 3-2            1-2
March 26    at Mattoon            L 2-1            1-3
April 1        vs. Mahomet-Seymour    6 p.m.
April 4        at Peoria Manual        4:30 p.m.
April 5        Urbana Tournament*    TBA
April 6        Urbana Tournament*    TBA
April 9        vs. Bloomington        6 p.m.
April 11    vs. Peoria Notre Dame    6 p.m.
April 16    vs. Champaign Central    6 p.m.
April 18    at Centennial            6 p.m.
April 22    at Monticello            4:30 p.m.
April 23    at Danville            6 p.m.
April 25    at Peoria Richwoods    6 p.m.
April 30    vs. Normal Community    6 p.m.
May 2        at Normal West        6 p.m.
May 4        at Charleston            10 a.m.
May 6        vs. Decatur MacArthur    4:30 p.m.
May 7        vs. Peoria            5:30 p.m.
*Urbana Tournament

