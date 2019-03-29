Prep baseball notebook: Four pitchers to watch in 2019

Image Gallery: HS Baseball: A-P vs. SJ-O » more St. Joseph Ogden's Joe Acton (4) in a prep game at St. Joseph-Ogden High School on Thursday, March 14, 2019.

CHAMPAIGN — Losing an athlete of Cam Robinson’s quality could have devastated coach John Staab’s Champaign Central pitching staff.

Robinson graduated last summer, taking his 0.95 ERA and steady mound presence to John A. Logan College and leaving Staab to decide who his new No. 1 hurler would be for 2019.

It didn’t take much thought.

Junior right-hander Joel Sarver had a good chance of securing the spot even before this campaign started. He rated second among the 2018 Maroons with a 1.89 ERA across 37 innings.

Efforts like last Monday’s versus Tuscola — four innings of two-hit, five-strikeout ball — are confirming Staab made the right choice for Central (8-1), which is back in action on Saturday at Murphysboro.

“He and Cam gave us a chance to win on the mound (last year),” Staab said. “His last outing against Tuscola was probably as sharp as he’s been all season.”

Sarver, whose older brother Kellen starts at first base for Illinois, offers three pitches for opponents to hack at.

Staab said if Joel Sarver is in control of his split-finger curve, “he’s pretty tough” to defeat.

Success rate aside, Sarver doesn’t bring the same vibes to the bump as Robinson did.

“Cam was more emotional. Joel, he’s pretty much a flatliner,” Staab said. “You can’t tell if he’s down or up.”

If Sarver is having a particularly up day, it probably means he completed his pregame routine without interruption.

Staab said Sarver goes through a regular rotation of warmups for about 40-45 minutes before he hits the mound, including stretching, long toss and work with weighted balls.

“It takes the guy about three days to get loose,” Staab said with a laugh. “I’ve never had a pitcher that quite takes that long or is that diligent, but that’s his routine.”



Bulldogs display depth

End-of-year statistics from around the area in 2018 included plenty of solid pitching representation from Mahomet-Seymour.

Tanner Kirts, Kyle Mumm, Kyle Kinney and Dawson Finch all finished in the local top 10 in ERA, with at least 19 innings worked apiece.

Kirts and Mumm both have advanced past high school, though, leaving Kinney and Finch to take control for coach Nic DiFilippo’s crew.

“It’s the same as every year. Our idea is to spread the innings out and let us play defense,” DiFilippo said. “We try to teach the younger guys that at no point do they have to be a dominant pitcher that comes in and blows everybody away with fastballs.”

That’s worked thus far for the 2019 Bulldogs, who are 6-0 and play at Lincoln on Saturday in an Apollo Conference doubleheader. Most recently, Kinney and Finch, both seniors, combined for seven frames and nine strikeouts in Tuesday’s victory over Olympia.

DiFilippo said there was “no way around” Kinney and Finch being his top two starters this campaign, with junior Kobe Essien providing valuable innings in the early going as well.

“Last season, those guys were position guys, too,” DiFilippo said of Kinney and Finch. “This year, those guys move to the full-on starter role. You’re the number one and you’re the number two kind of guy, and it just makes a difference.”

DiFilippo feels the southpaw Kinney is comparable to Mumm, though with the acknowledgement Kinney throws harder. Finch, the football team’s starting quarterback earlier this school year, is a right-hander who can groove the ball past foes.

Overall, besides the names and jersey numbers, it seems not much has changed for M-S on the mound.

“They’re both competitors,” DiFilippo said. “This year, they have to be the go-to guys in the conference. That’ll be the biggest thing.”



Hawks’ ace soars

Ryan Rhoda didn’t lead The News-Gazette coverage area in ERA last year because he was a lockdown closer with few chances to be dinged.

No, the Prairie Central hurler logged more than 50 innings of work in 2018. And while he had just five wins to show for it, a sterling 0.41 ERA suggests Rhoda has a bright future on the mound.

“He just seems to be a natural pitcher,” first-year Hawks coach Jason Whitfill said. “He doesn’t appear to have to put a lot of effort into it. He throws hard and has a dominating presence on the mound.”

The 6-foot-4 right-hander is signed with Heartland Community College in Normal to continue his playing career.

But Rhoda still has unfinished business with the Hawks (2-6), who suffered a Class 2A regional semifinal exit last season despite entering the playoffs with a No. 2 seed.

“If it was up to Ryan, he’d throw 100 pitches every other day,” Whitfill said. “It helps put his teammates at ease a little bit. They feel comfortable.”

Whitfill also credits catcher Cooper Palmore for working well with Rhoda, and Whitfill said he can see No. 2 starter Carter Nowak feeding off Rhoda’s competitive energy.

“(Rhoda) strives to be the best that he can,” Whitfill said. “His overall presence and composure he keeps on the mound is what makes him so special.”