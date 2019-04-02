News-Gazette All-Area content from 2018-19 school year
Below is All-Area content from the 2018-19 high school sports season, put together by members of The News-Gazette staff. Spring sports packages will be available by, at the latest, early July.
- FOOTBALL
Player of the Year: Monticello's Braden Snyder
Coach of the Year: Monticello's Cully Welter
Meet the first-team offense
Meet the first-team defense
Complete All-Area team
Final top 10
All-conference, all-county teams
Final statistics
First-team photo gallery
- VOLLEYBALL
Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Allie Trame
Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Stan Bergman
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final top 10
Final statistics
- BOYS' SOCCER
Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Santiago Rodriguez
Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Nick Clegg
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team, all-conference teams
Final top 10
Final statistics
- BOYS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Runner of the Year: Mahomet-Seymour's Mathias Powell
Coach of the Year: Monticello's Dave Remmert
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final statistics
- GIRLS' CROSS-COUNTRY
Runner of the Year: St. Thomas More's Fran Hendrickson
Coach of the Year: Unity's Kara Leaman
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final statistics
- BOYS' GOLF
Player of the Year: Champaign Central's Justin McCoy
Coach of the Year: Sullivan's Ben Richter
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final statistics
- GIRLS' GOLF
Player of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alaina Bowie
Coach of the Year: St. Thomas More's Alan Dodds
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final statistics
- GIRLS' TENNIS
Player of the Year: Danville's Lauren Ellis
Coach of the Year: Danville's Mark Bacys
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final statistics
- GIRLS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Athlete of the Year: Uni High's Reed Broaders
Coach of the Year: Centennial's Courtney Lehmann
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final statistics
- BOYS' BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley's Ryland Holt
Coach of the Year: Cissna Park's Kevin Long
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final top 10
All-conference, all-county teams
Final statistics
First-team photo gallery
- GIRLS' BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Schlarman's Anaya Peoples
Coach of the Year: Schlarman's Keith Peoples
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final top 10
All-conference, all-county teams
Final statistics
First-team photo gallery
- WRESTLING
Athlete of the Year: Urbana's Luke Luffman
Coach of the Year: Unity's Logan Patton
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final top 10
All-conference teams
Final statistics
- BOYS' SWIMMING AND DIVING
Athlete of the Year: Champaign Central's Ryan Wierschem
Coach of the Year: Champaign Central's Dave Young
Meet the first team
Complete All-Area team
Final statistics
Shop & Chats
Login to shop for Deals and books or to chat.