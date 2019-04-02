Outgoing LOVC members name new conference

Fifteen members of the present-day Little Okaw Valley Conference now have a new banner under which they’ll compete moving forward.

Starting with the 2019-2020 school year, these institutions will be part of the Lincoln Prairie Conference. League president Matthew Shoaff, Okaw Valley’s principal, announced the title through a Tuesday press release.

A majority of these 15 schools, which decided in December 2017 to leave the LOVC after the 2018-19 academic year, are within The News-Gazette’s coverage area.

Those with local ties are Arcola, Argenta-Oreana, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, Bement, Blue Ridge, Cerro Gordo, Heritage, Kansas, Oakland, Shiloh and Villa Grove, and they’ll be joined by Cumberland, Decatur Lutheran, Okaw Valley and Sangamon Valley.

Athletic scheduling, travel issues and monetary concerns were the primary reasons cited by outgoing LOVC members when they decided to form a new conference. The LOVC has been around since the early 1970s, when it started with Arthur, Atwood-Hammond, Bement, Cerro Gordo, Newman and Oakland.