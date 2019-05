Class 1A, 2A baseball and softball regional pairings released

Small-school baseball and softball teams know their regional fates after the IHSA released corresponding brackets Wednesday afternoon.

Below are all regionals involving local programs, with complete schedules for those events.

BASEBALL

CLASS 1A

LeRoy Regional

MAY 13 GAMES

GAME 1 — (9) Ridgeview at (6) Lexington, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (10) Cornerstone at (5) Heyworth, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 3 — (1) LeRoy vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 4 — (3) Peoria Christian vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.



Schlarman Regional

MAY 13 GAMES

GAME 1 — (9) St. Thomas More at (7) Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (10) Fisher at (5) Schlarman, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAMES

GAME 3 — (1) Salt Fork vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) Milford vs. Winner Game 2, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10 a.m.



Central A&M Regional

MAY 13 GAMES

GAME 1 — (10) Tri-County at (8) Central A&M, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (11) Arcola at (6) Meridian, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 3 — (2) Okaw Valley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 4 — (3) Decatur Lutheran vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 10 a.m.



Mt. Pulaski Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) Judah Christian at (7) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (1) Mt. Pulaski vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 3 — (4) St. Teresa vs. (5) Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.



Grant Park Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (11) St. Anne at (8) Donovan, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Cissna Park vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 3 — (3) Illinois Lutheran vs. (6) Grant Park, 4 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.



CLASS 2A

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) Iroquois West at (7) Prairie Central, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (1) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 3 — (4) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. (5) Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Unity Regional

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 1 — (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. (7) Villa Grove/Heritage, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 2 — (3) Monticello vs. (5) Unity, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 11 a.m.



Georgetown-Ridge Farm Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) Westville at (8) Georgetown-Ridge Farm/Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (1) Tuscola vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 3 — (4) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin vs. (6) Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Watseka Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (10) Watseka vs. (8) Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Olympia vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 3 — (3) Paxton-Buckley-Loda vs. (6) Clifton Central, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Pana Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) Pana at (8) Sullivan, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (1) Carlinville vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 3 — (4) Shelbyville vs. (6) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Maroa-Forsyth Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (10) Buffalo Tri-City at (8) Warrensburg-Latham, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Maroa-Forsyth vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 16 GAME

GAME 3 — (3) Pleasant Plains vs. (6) Argenta-Oreana, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



SOFTBALL

CLASS 1A

Heyworth Regional

MAY 14 GAME

GAME 1 — (1) Heyworth vs. (7) Armstrong-Potomac, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (3) LeRoy vs. (5) Blue Ridge, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 17 GAME

GAME 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.



Schlarman Regional

MAY 14 GAMES

GAME 1 — (2) Salt Fork vs. (8) Chrisman, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (3) Heritage vs. (7) Schlarman, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 17 GAME

GAME 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.



Villa Grove Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) St. Thomas More at (6) Mt. Pulaski, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAMES

GAME 2 — (1) Villa Grove vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (4) St. Teresa vs. (5) Cerro Gordo/Bement, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 17 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.



Dwight Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) Donovan vs. (8) St. Anne, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Fisher vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 3 — (4) Dwight vs. (6) Gardner-South Wilmington, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.



Okaw Valley Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (10) Okaw Valley at (7) Nokomis, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Meridian vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 3 — (3) Central A&M vs. (6) Arcola, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



CLASS 2A

Watseka Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (10) Iroquois West at (8) Milford/Cissna Park, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Herscher vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 3 — (3) Wilmington vs. (6) Watseka, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Newton Regional

MAY 14 GAMES

GAME 1 — (2) Newton vs. (8) Marshall, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (3) Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. (7) Robinson, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 17 GAME

GAME 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.



Teutopolis Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) Sullivan at (6) Shelbyville, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAME

GAME 2 — (1) Tuscola vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 3 — (4) Teutopolis vs. (5) Pana, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 17 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.



Unity Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (10) Westville at (9) Oakwood, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAMES

GAME 2 — (1) Unity vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (4) Georgetown-Ridge Farm vs. (7) Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (7) Paxton-Buckley-Loda at (6) Hoopeston Area, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Bloomington Central Catholic vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 3 — (3) Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley vs. (5) Tri-Valley, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.



Prairie Central Regional

MAY 14 GAME

GAME 1 — (1) Olympia vs. (9) El Paso-Gridley, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 15 GAME

GAME 2 — (4) Prairie Central vs. (8) Lexington/Ridgeview, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 17 GAME

GAME 3 — Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.



Maroa-Forsyth Regional

MAY 13 GAME

GAME 1 — (8) Warrensburg-Latham at (6) Monticello, 4:30 p.m.

MAY 14 GAMES

GAME 2 — (2) St. Joseph-Ogden vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Maroa-Forsyth vs. (5) Argenta-Oreana, 6:30 p.m.

MAY 18 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 11 a.m.