N-G baseball top 10: May 7, 2019

As local teams scramble to get their rain-affected conference games rescheduled, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS updates his rankings:

RANK, TEAM REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Tuscola 23-2 1 Warriors eclipsed Sullivan in a Central Illinois make-up game, turn attention to Warrensburg-Latham next.

2. Champaign Central 21-8 2 Maroons worked around Mattoon on Monday to push win streak to three prior to Saturday visit to Peoria.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden 20-8-2 3 Spartans stumbled twice but rebounded with two victories in Saturday triangular, then defeated Danville.

4. Mahomet-Seymour 13-6-1 4 Bulldogs got day off Monday, host non-league St. Thomas More today before facing Tri-Valley and Charleston.

5. Salt Fork 18-2 5 Storm kept its Vermilion Valley perfection alive Monday by defeating Hoopeston Area, improving to 14-0.

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 16-3 6 Falcons blitzed Dee-Mack on Monday and get top-10 dates this week with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and LeRoy.

7. Centennial 14-11 7 Chargers split weekend double-dip with Peoria Richwoods, keep up Big 12 action today against Bloomington.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 16-6 9 Panthers beat Iroquois West to reach nine wins in Sangamon Valley, can get No. 10 today at Clifton Central.

9. LeRoy 17-4 8 Panthers swept Judah Christian over the weekend, host nonconference opponent today in Cissna Park.

10. Monticello 15-7 — Sages return to rankings after three-game win streak, made it four in five by topping Urbana on Monday.