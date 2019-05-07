Subscribe Log In Search Listen Now

N-G baseball top 10: May 7, 2019
Tue, 05/07/2019 - 1:54pm | Colin Likas

As local teams scramble to get their rain-affected conference games rescheduled, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS updates his rankings:

RANK, TEAM    REC.    PREV.    COMMENT
1. Tuscola    23-2    1    Warriors eclipsed Sullivan in a Central Illinois make-up game, turn attention to Warrensburg-Latham next.

2. Champaign Central    21-8    2    Maroons worked around Mattoon on Monday to push win streak to three prior to Saturday visit to Peoria.

3. St. Joseph-Ogden    20-8-2    3    Spartans stumbled twice but rebounded with two victories in Saturday triangular, then defeated Danville.

4. Mahomet-Seymour    13-6-1    4    Bulldogs got day off Monday, host non-league St. Thomas More today before facing Tri-Valley and Charleston.

5. Salt Fork    18-2    5    Storm kept its Vermilion Valley perfection alive Monday by defeating Hoopeston Area, improving to 14-0.

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley    16-3    6    Falcons blitzed Dee-Mack on Monday and get top-10 dates this week with Paxton-Buckley-Loda and LeRoy.

7. Centennial    14-11    7    Chargers split weekend double-dip with Peoria Richwoods, keep up Big 12 action today against Bloomington.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda    16-6    9    Panthers beat Iroquois West to reach nine wins in Sangamon Valley, can get No. 10 today at Clifton Central.

9. LeRoy    17-4    8    Panthers swept Judah Christian over the weekend, host nonconference opponent today in Cissna Park.

10. Monticello    15-7    —    Sages return to rankings after three-game win streak, made it four in five by topping Urbana on Monday.

