Class 3A baseball, softball pairings unveiled

The IHSA on Wednesday afternoon released regional pairings for the state's Class 3A baseball and softball programs.

Below are all regional brackets including at least one local team.

CLASS 3A PAIRINGS

BASEBALL

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

MONDAY, MAY 20 GAMES

GAME 1 — (8) Rantoul at (7) Mt. Zion, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (11) Urbana at (5) Mahomet-Seymour, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GAMES

GAME 3 — (1) Champaign Central vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

GAME 4 — (4) Charleston vs. Winner Game 2, 6 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25 GAME

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 3 p.m.



Paris Regional

MONDAY, MAY 20 GAME

GAME 1 — (10) Danville at (9) Paris, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GAMES

GAME 2 — (2) Effingham vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Mattoon vs. (6) Centennial, 6:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.



Bloomington Regional

MONDAY, MAY 20 GAME

GAME 1 — (9) Clinton at (7) Pontiac, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GAME

GAME 2 — (2) Normal U-High vs. Winner Game 1, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, MAY 23 GAME

GAME 3 — (3) Metamora vs. (6) Bloomington, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 10 a.m.



SOFTBALL

Mahomet-Seymour Regional

MONDAY, MAY 20 GAMES

GAME 1 — (7) Centennial at (6) Mattoon, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (11) Champaign Central at (5) Effingham, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 21 GAME

GAME 3 — (1) Charleston vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GAME

GAME 4 — (4) Mahomet-Seymour vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, MAY 25 GAME

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 11 a.m.



Rantoul Regional

MONDAY, MAY 20 GAME

GAME 1 — (10) Urbana at (9) Rantoul, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 21 GAMES

GAME 2 — (2) Mt. Zion vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 3 — (3) Paris vs. (8) Danville, 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 24 GAME

GAME 4 — Winner Game 2 vs. Winner Game 3, 4:30 p.m.



Rochester Regional

MONDAY, MAY 20 GAMES

GAME 1 — (8) Jacksonville at (6) Springfield Southeast, 4:30 p.m.

GAME 2 — (9) Springfield Lanphier at (5) Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, MAY 21 GAME

GAME 3 — (1) Rochester vs. Winner Game 1, 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22 GAME

GAME 4 — (4) Springfield vs. Winner Game 2, 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, MAY 24 GAME

GAME 5 — Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 4:30 p.m.