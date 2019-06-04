Braves draft Central grad Gordon

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central grad Tanner Gordon was selected by the Atlanta Braves with the 20th pick of the sixth round in the 2019 MLB draft on Tuesday afternoon. The 6-foot-5, 215-pound junior right-hander just completed his first season at Indiana. The slot value for his specific draft pick is $257,400.

Gordon went 6-5 with a 3.39 ERA in 85 innings this season for the Hoosiers. He struck out 90 and walked just 18, while opposing batters hit just .210 against him. Gordon spent his first two seasons at John A. Logan College.

Gordon was a News-Gazette All-Area First Team selection as a senior for the Maroons. He had a 0.73 ERA during his senior season and hit .455 with 30 RBI.