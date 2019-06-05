Aeilts drafted in 14th round

CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central grad Joe Aeilts was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 14th round of the Major League Baseball draft on Wednesday. The Illinois State junior third baseman was the 429th overall pick.

Aeilts was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year this spring for Illinois State, and he helped them reach the NCAA tournament. The Redbirds finished one game shy of claiming a regional title, falling to host Louisville on Monday.

Aeilts hit a career high .346 this spring, raising his batting average 78 points from his sophomore season. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound third baseman also had 10 home runs, 16 doubles and 49 RBI.

Aeilts was a two-time News-Gazette All-Area First Team selection and the 2014 Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2014. Fellow Central grad Tanner Gordon was drafted in the sixth round by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.