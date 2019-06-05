UPDATE: Four former Maroons, one Charger picked in MLB draft

CHAMPAIGN — Five former high school baseball players from either Champaign Central or Centennial have heard their names called so far during the 2019 Major League Baseball draft.

Indiana pitcher Tanner Gordon, a Champaign Central graduate, started the trend when he was selected in the sixth round Tuesday by the Atlanta Braves, Gordon was quickly joined by three of his former teammates during Wednesday's third day of the draft.

Illinois State third baseman Joe Aeilts was selected by the Colorado Rockies in the 14th round as the 429th overall pick. North Carolina State pitcher Alec Barger made it a trio of Maroons drafted when he was also picked by the Braves in the 17th round.

And one of Central's old nemesis on the pitching mound, Jeff Lindgren, added to the Champaign collection of talent drafted on Wednesday. The Centennial graduate was selected in the 24th round by the Miami Marlins after finishing up his senior season at Illinois State.

One of their former high school teammates, Jake Snider, made it four Maroons drafted when he was selected in the 20th round by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Snider, who finished his high school career in Kentucky when his dad, Eric, was named an assistant coach at Louisville, is currently playing for the Cardinals in the NCAA super regional round.

Aeilts was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year this spring for Illinois State, and he helped them reach the NCAA tournament. The Redbirds finished one game shy of claiming a regional title, falling to host Louisville on Monday. Aeilts hit a career high .346 this spring, raising his batting average 78 points from his sophomore season. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound third baseman also had 10 home runs, 16 doubles and 49 RBI.

Barger appeared in 17 games in his first season at North Carolina State and made six starts. The 6-2, 201-pound right-hander, who spent his first two seasons at Polk State College (Fla.), went 2-2 with a 6.14 ERA. Barger struck out 35 and walked 11 in 29 1/3 innings.

Lindgren, a 6-1, 189-pound right-hander, compiled a 5-5 record and 5.96 earned run average this past season with the Redbirds, starting 14 games and throwing 83 innings. He struck out 69 and walked 25.