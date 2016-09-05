UI hoops recruiting ranks glance

Video: Richey on Roundball, Aug. 31, 2016 » more Videographer: Mike Goebel/The News-Gazette So Paul Scruggs is out of the Illini picture. No big deal, beat writer Scott Richey says. The Illini have a bunch of other blue-chippers on the radar. Questions? Submit them here and Richey will answer during Wednesday's online chat.

Illinois hosted one of its top targets in the Class of 2018 over the weekend in Morgan Park’s Ayo Dosunmu. Few ‘18 prospects increased their stock this past spring and summer more than the 6-foot-3 point guard, who went from unranked at the conclusion of his sophomore year to a five-star recruit ranked as high as No. 20 nationally by Scout. Beat writer SCOTT RICHEY highlights three other 2018 Illini targets who moved in the latest round of ranking updates:

Tim Finke

Champaign Central

Finke tumbled in three separate recruiting rankings after his spring and summer playing up on the St. Louis Eagles 17U squad, but rose in a fourth — another example of how disparate the rankings can be. The 6-foot-6 guard isn’t lacking for interest, though, sporting 15 offers. He spent his weekend in Nashville, Tenn., making another unofficial visit to Vanderbilt along with Eagles teammate and fellow 2018 Illini target Darius Garland.



Courtney Ramey

Webster Groves (Mo.)

Ramey made a similar move to Dosunmu’s in moving up a pair of recruiting rankings, coming in as high as No. 19 by Scout after being ranked 57th over the summer. The 6-foot-3 point guard, who added a Louisville offer Thursday to his now-22-strong list, made is own unofficial visit to Champaign the last weekend of August. Whatever program lands Ramey will get a point guard who averaged 17.7 points, 8.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game a year ago.



Carte’Are Gordon

Webster Groves (Mo.)

The 6-foot-8 power forward will join forces with Ramey this season for the Statesmen after transferring to Webster Groves from St. John Vianney this past January. Gordon dropped in a pair of rankings, but rose in another two and soared all the way to No. 9 in the 2018 class, according to ESPN. Along with playing for a dominant MOKAN Elite squad on the Nike EYBL circuit, Gordon won gold with Team USA at the FIBA U17 World Championships and named Illinois in his top 11 in mid-August.



