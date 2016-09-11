Tim Finke diary: first entry

Even to the casual basketball fan in Champaign-Urbana, Tim Finke’s name is one that resonates. Which says something, considering he’s only 17 years old. The junior at Champaign Central, a Division I talent, will fill us in about basketball, recruiting and whatever else is on his mind with a monthly diary:

I’m looking forward to sharing a look into my basketball life during the next few months.



I played with the St. Louis Eagles 17U team in April and May. We are a Nike-sponsored team and play in the Nike EYBL. We played four sessions in Brooklyn, Indianapolis, Virginia and Atlanta during the spring. The EYBL experience was new to me, and I was amazed at the talent level. I thought I played well throughout the circuit, especially playing with players 1 year older than me. It was really cool to have college coaches from all over the country sit courtside at all of our open sessions.



During June, I played with my high school team, attended the Nike Elite 100 camp and visited Notre Dame and Vanderbilt. Our Central team played well throughout the month, even though we were missing a few players most days.



The first day college coaches could personally contact Class of 2018 recruits was on June 15. I was at the Indiana State team camp with my Central team that day. I received texts and calls from more than 30 Division I schools in that day alone. It was a bit overwhelming, but at the same time, very enjoyable to go through, and I am blessed to have the opportunities presented.



I spent most of July with the 17U Eagles. We qualified for Nike’s Peach Jam in Augusta, Ga., so we played our first tournament of July there, playing five games. Unfortunately, our team didn’t play as well as we needed to in order to advance to the Peach Jam finals. The experience was amazing, though, and the atmosphere was incredible. The stands were packed every game, and college coaches from around the country lined up sitting and standing courtside.



I didn’t play with the Eagles in the second July tournament because I traveled with my family to take my brother, Nick, to college at Army West Point, where he is playing basketball. I played with the Eagles during the third week of the July season in Kansas City.



I spent most of August lifting weights and doing skill workouts. I took unofficial visits to Illinois and Michigan during the month. I currently have received 15 Division I scholarship offers. My list of schools that have offered (in no order) are Illinois, Ohio State, Northwestern, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Oregon, USC, Creighton, Marquette, Iowa State, Kansas State, Missouri, DePaul, Saint Louis and UIC. I generally text or speak on the phone every day with multiple coaches from the schools that have offered and also other programs that are recruiting me. I am enjoying getting to know each coach personally and building a relationship with them.



I’m looking forward to working out with my high school team and taking a few more college visits in September and October. Our high school practice starts on Nov. 7, and I’m anxious to be back on the court with my teammates. We are hoping to win our regional again this year and to make a longer run in the postseason.