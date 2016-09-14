Illini commit (Tilmon), target (Finke) to meet in opener

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Illinois men’s basketball coach John Groce, left, and athletic director Josh Whitman celebrate after Groce took a phone call regarding the commitment of Jeremiah Tilmon on Monday. The two were at the 27th Annual Kendall Gill Golf Outing at the University of Illinois Orange Course in Savoy. Other Related Content Tim Finke diary: first entry

Champaign Central will open its 2016-17 basketball season against East St. Louis on Nov. 22 in Springfield in a game with heavy Illini interest.

The Flyers welcome back UI commitment Jeremiah Tilmon, who started in East St. Louis before transferring to a private school in Indiana.

The Maroons feature junior swingman Tim Finke, who has been offered by John Groce's Illini.

The matchup, part of a high-profile Adam Lopez Thanksgiving Tournament at Lanphier, starts at 7:30 p.m. and follows a game between St. Louis-area CBC and Chicago Brooks.

Also in the field: Peoria Manual and Illini commitment Da'Monte Williams, Lanphier, Pekin and North Chicago.