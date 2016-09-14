Illini commit (Tilmon), target (Finke) to meet in opener
Champaign Central will open its 2016-17 basketball season against East St. Louis on Nov. 22 in Springfield in a game with heavy Illini interest.
The Flyers welcome back UI commitment Jeremiah Tilmon, who started in East St. Louis before transferring to a private school in Indiana.
The Maroons feature junior swingman Tim Finke, who has been offered by John Groce's Illini.
The matchup, part of a high-profile Adam Lopez Thanksgiving Tournament at Lanphier, starts at 7:30 p.m. and follows a game between St. Louis-area CBC and Chicago Brooks.
Also in the field: Peoria Manual and Illini commitment Da'Monte Williams, Lanphier, Pekin and North Chicago.
