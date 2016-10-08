Tim Finke diary: 'Nothing short of a great time'

Other Related Content Tim Finke diary: first entry

Champaign Central junior standout and Division I recruit Tim Finke will provide a monthly update on basketball, recruiting and whatever else is on his mind. The latest:



Since my last entry, I have been to a few places.

I first took an unofficial visit to Vanderbilt. It was a great experience, and we toured the campus. I really enjoyed seeing everything around the campus and how nice it was. Then we tailgated with the team and staff and went to their opening football game. Going on the field and seeing everything was awesome. The whole day was well worth it and being right in Nashville is really cool.

I also visited Notre Dame. I had already been there as well. I first got there and went to their open gym, which they had in their arena for anyone to watch. I planned to play in the open gym, but we were caught in traffic getting into South Bend, so I just watched the end. Then we went to eat and tailgate for the football game. There were so many people there; it was crazy. Once we got into the game, I was able to go on the field with the team. The atmosphere in the stadium was incredible. I hadn’t seen anything like it before. Once the game was over, we headed home. It was another great visit, and I enjoyed everything.

I have also been able to go over to Illinois and play in their open gyms when my time permits. That is good for me to play with them and see how I compete and belong. Also, I have been able to grab lunch with Coach (John) Groce a couple of times as well. That has been enjoyable. I have been fortunate that they give me football tickets whenever as well. This whole process has been nothing short of a great time — taking it all in and enjoying every minute because you only get to do this once, and for some people not at all.

One thing I have really been dedicated to is the weight room. I have been going hard at it for about 10 weeks now and work out four days a week before school at the YMCA with my Central teammate, Doug Wallen. We both have been able to see a lot of improvement in not just our strength but jumping as well. Being dedicated to just lifting is not it, though. I’m in the gym every day with either with my dad or Doug getting shots up and working on ball handling. We feel like we will have a good team this year. Success won’t be handed to us this year because we have a very challenging schedule against some great teams and players. We know the work has to come first. That’s how we have been approaching it.

Open gyms are going well. I like them because I can get a feel for how I will play with somebody before the season starts. Not just that, but also hanging out with my teammates outside of the gym to build the team chemistry we will need to win games this year.

I am looking forward to the upcoming days and months.