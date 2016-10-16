Sunday coversation: Illini Clayton Jones

Clayton Jones has taken a circuitous route back home, but now the former Champaign Central standout is a walk-on for the Illinois basketball team. Staff writer Scott richey spoke with the 6-foot guard about what it means to play for his hometown team and if he’ll get older brother and Indiana star Verdell Jones III in orange and blue when the Illini and Hoosiers meet:

So what was your path from Champaign Central to Illinois?

Yeah, I get that question a lot. It wasn’t the easiest path, but I figured it out in the long run. I started out at Spire Institute, it’s a prep school in Geneva, Ohio. After that things weren’t really where I wanted them to be, so I went to South Plains College down in Levelland, Texas, for a year. Then I got a little homesick and migrated back north to Lake Land for a year and then I had to do an extra year because a lot of my classes didn’t transfer over from South Plains. I had to do a redshirt year there, and then this past year I came up here and asked if I could join and be a part of the team and the rest is history.



What was the process to actually becoming a walk-on?

I had been in communication with (Illinois assistant coach Paris Parham) for the last year-and-a-half. Then I actually got to sit down with (Illinois coach John Groce). He knew of me. Actually, my older cousin James Kinney from here went and played for him at Ohio, and he knew my brother. I came in, talked to him and told him I felt I could help the team. He agreed and called me up one day and said, “Hey, let’s do it.”



What does it mean to you to be on the Illinois roster being a Champaign guy?

This is a dream come true. Every kid in this community, whether they admit to it or not, wants to put on the orange and blue when they grow up. It’s like winning the lottery. That’s how I feel.



What’s it been like being back in the gym and working with your new teammates?

It’s amazing. It’s all I could ever ask for. I practically grew up in this gym (at Ubben Basketball Complex). When I was a little kid I used to come here with Lon Kruger, Bill Self. It’s home for me.

Who’d you play against when you went to Ubben as a little kid?

Dee. Deron. Luther. Frank. Serge. Marcus Griffin. Brian Randle and Rich McBride actually played for my dad’s AAU team, so I knew them for a long time. All those guys, man. All of them. It’s like coming full circle. I feel like, in a way, it was meant for me to be here because I grew up in this gym.

What does your brother think about you playing for Illinois now?

He’s happy, he’s happy. When we play Indiana he might wear a little red underneath the orange, but it’ll be all good. He’s proud of me.

For the people in Champaign that haven’t seen you play since you were at Central, how’s your game changed?

I’ve gotten a lot more physical. I’ve put a lot more weight on. My shot’s still good. I’ve gotten quicker, stronger.



Is shooting still your main strength?

Definitely. I’ve always been a shooter. I’ve always been working on that. Especially here. We’ve got the Gun and everything. Every morning I’m in here putting up shots. It’s something I’m working on every day.



As many players as Illinois had returning this season, was it strange at all being the “new guy” coming in.

Not really because I wasn’t the only one. Me and Drew Cayce came in together. From day one, we hit it off. Everybody got along when we got in the gym. It was love from the very beginning. On and off the court we’ve been good.



Was there any challenge in getting back to basketball after a season off?

Not really. I had to get back in shape, of course, but it’s been good. I think the hardest transition, really, is the academic part — going from a local community college to a university. It’s a big step, but it’s nothing I can’t handle.



What do you think it will be like your first game in an Illinois jersey?

Man, fireworks. It’s what I’ve always wanted. It’s a dream come true for me to put the orange and blue on and run out on the Assembly Hall floor ... State Farm Center, I’m sorry. It’s always going to be Assembly Hall to me. But just to run out and experience that, there’s going to be no feeling like it. I can’t wait.



What do you want to bring to this team? What’s important to you?

Whatever’s asked of me. Energy. Heart. Whatever’s needed from me, I’m bringing it. Challenging somebody. Defense. Whatever they need me to do, I’m going to do it.



What’s going to be the challenge for you as you get in the swing of things here at Illinois?

Of course there’s going to be some kind of challenges, but just staying focused. There’s a lot of temptation at a big university. Just keeping my head on straight, relying on the things that have gotten me to this point.



When your team is discussed, it’s often with the caveat of “if healthy.” Like, if healthy, you could have a special season. How do you handle that?

We just worry about right now. Things weren’t ideal last year as far as injuries, but this year we’re healthy. We’re good. Our (strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher) has been good for us — eating healthy and getting right.



What was your introduction to Fletcher? He’s a pretty high-intensity guy.

Actually, my first workout was at 7 in the morning, and as soon I walked in he was yelling. I’m like, “Awe man, this is real. Wake up. It’s time to get to it.” Ever since then, he’s been great with me, with all the guys.



What does your dad think about having you back in town playing basketball?

Same the way I think, it’s a dream come true. V went away (to Indiana), and ideally it would have been great for him to be here, too, but to have one of his sons in the orange and` blue is amazing.



What was his first reaction when he found out you were going to walk on?

He just smiled and embraced me. We had a good father-son moment. He told me he loved me and it was time to get to work.



What’s this team capable of doing?

The sky’s the limit. If we reach our full potential, we could go far. We could shock the world.