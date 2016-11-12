N-G Top 10 boys' basketball rankings: Maroons start on top

Our first batch of rankings before the season gets going on Nov. 21, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:



TEAM LAST SEASON’S RECORD

1. Champaign Central 17-11

— Talented trio of Tim Finke, Doug Wallen and Bailey Dee leads Maroons when they open play against Jeremiah Tilmon and East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 during the Adam Lopez Thanksgiving Tournament at Springfield Lanphier.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 24-9

— Defending Class 2A state champs, who return N-G All-Area Player of the Year Brandon Trimble, will hit the road to play at Yorkville Christian at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 in season opener.

3. LeRoy 28-5

— Matt Chastain is at Loyola Chicago — where he started his college career with two points in 10 minutes during the Ramblers’ 69-44 win against Alcorn State on Friday night — but reigning Class 1A state champs will get going at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 against Prairie Central at the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament.

4. Danville 13-14

— Despite losing record last season, Nico Johnson and Kendle Moore are talented enough to lead Vikings, who open season at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 against Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln’s Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.

5. Rantoul 23-7

— Okaw Valley Conference champs from a year ago, Duck Gibson, Kevin Williams and Kevonte Williams are some key pieces for the Eagles, who play Peoria Notre Dame at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 22 as part of the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament.

6. Centennial 17-11

— Who will replace the scoring prowess of Quin Nottingham is one question facing Chargers before they meet Lincoln at 8 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Railsplitters’ Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.

7. Mahomet-Seymour 21-11

— Class 3A regional champs from a year ago will receive quality opening test against Danville at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 at the Lincoln Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament.

8. Bismarck-Henning 25-5

— Reigning Vermilion Valley Conference champs will welcome in a new coach, Gary Tidwell, when the Blue Devils tip off at 6 p.m. on Nov. 22 against Milford at the 38th annual Cornjerker Classic, hosted by Hoopeston Area.

9. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 24-7

— The Panthers, who lost in Class 2A sectional title game to St. Joseph-Ogden last season, won’t host annual Interstate Classic this season, instead opening at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 29 at Hoopeston Area.

10. Monticello 21-5

— The Sages will need to find a replacement for sharpshooter Zach Fisher, but coach Kevin Roy’s program always is competitive. Expect the same when Monticello hits Interstate 72 to play at Riverton at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 22.