5 boys' basketball games to watch in Week 1

While Champaign Central playing East St. Louis is certainly one game to watch Tuesday, here are five other area boys’ basketball games to keep an eye on the next five days during the season’s opening week:



Peoria Notre Dame at Rantoul, 7 p.m. Tuesday

The Eagles, the defending Okaw Valley Conference champions, begin their season against a Big 12 foe in their home gym, although this game is part of the Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament. Coach Brett Frerichs is expecting a promising season from Duck Gibson as the Eagles aim for back-to-back seasons with at least 20 wins.



Centennial at Danville, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday

Two Big 12 foes will meet as part of the Lincoln Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament, albeit in Danville. Centennial will need to replace the scoring of Quin Nottingham, while Danville will look for early-season contributions from a backcourt featuring Nico Johnson and Kendle Moore.



Urbana vs. Chicago Sullivan, 6 p.m. Thursday

The Verdell Jones era opens Wednesday night for the Tigers in Washington before Urbana makes the trip to Quincy for the latter’s 46th annual Thanksgiving tournament. The Blue Devils are one of the most storied programs in the state, and while Urbana won’t face them until Friday, the chance to play in their home venue is certainly special.



Mahomet-Seymour at Lincoln, 8 p.m. Friday

Another game that’s part of the Lincoln Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament. The Bulldogs, regional champions a season ago in Class 3A who return junior sharpshooter Cory Noe, will get a quality nonconference game against the host Railsplitters in what should be a hostile atmosphere.



Bismarck-Henning at Hoopeston Area, 7:30 p.m. Saturday

The two Vermilion Valley Conference schools will meet in the final game of the 38th annual Cornjerker Classic. B-H went 25-5 last season and Hoopeston Area compiled a respectable 18-11 record, so this might be a preview of who emerges atop the VVC this winter.