Maroons to get up-close look at Tilmon

CHAMPAIGN — Bailey Dee offered an honest, concise assessment of the East St. Louis boys’ basketball team.

“They look pretty athletic,” the Champaign Central point guard said. “Jeremiah Tilmon is a tough matchup. He’s pretty big.”

How well Tilmon fares each game of his senior season at East St. Louis is going to become well-documented.

The Illinois signee and five-star big man will get his first taste of that spotlight since he signed with the Illini last Wednesday, as he and the Flyers compete Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. against a team many Illinois fans in Champaign County are aware of.

Central, led by Division I recruit Tim Finke, is the first foe that will try to stymie the 6-foot-10, 235-pound Tilmon when the Maroons and Flyers meet to open their respective seasons at the Adam Lopez Country Financial Thanksgiving Tournament at Springfield Lanphier.

The casual basketball fan may stop by Lober-Nika Gymnasium, the same venue where former Illini guard Richard McBride honed his outside shooting skills, to see what Tilmon brings to the court. Same goes for Finke, a 6-6 wing who counts Illinois among his 15 Division I offers.

Or maybe said fan wants to see who the Maroons, with Finke their tallest player, might match up against Tilmon in the post.

“If they call on me to, I will guard him,” Finke said with a grin. “It’s whatever the gameplan is.”

Jeff Finke, Central’s coach and Tim’s father, said Monday the Maroons are still determining how best to not only defend Tilmon, but the rest of the Flyers.

“We haven’t figured that out yet,” Jeff Finke said. “We respect Jeremiah a lot. The most difficult part is just knowing what East St. Louis is going to be like this year. When you play a team in their second, third or fourth game of the season, you can see a little film on them, but we feel prepared for just about anything.”

Tim Finke is familiar with Tilmon. The two were teammates this past AAU season with the St. Louis Eagles, although Tilmon couldn’t play while he recovered from a dislocated shoulder.

Tilmon suffered the injury toward the end of his junior season at La Lumiere, a prep school in LaPorte, Ind., where he played last season before transferring back to his hometown Flyers this summer.

“I know him personally, which is pretty cool,” Finke said. “It just brings a whole new meaning to the game and a little bit more intensity. I want to beat him just because I know him. It’ll definitely be a really fun game with a nice atmosphere.”

While Finke returns after averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 rebounds as a sophomore, the Maroons aren’t just a one-man show, even if Finke is the main attraction.

St. Thomas More transfer Doug Wallen, who averaged 19.3 points and 9.8 rebounds last season with the Sabers, is another option. The 6-4 senior forward boasts two Division II offers, from Clarke and Winona State, with Indiana-Purdue Fort Wayne showing some interest.

“Playing our first game versus East St. Louis is a big test,” Wallen said. “These big schools we’re going to play are going to help us down the line in the postseason. I’m really excited. Building the bonds with some of these guys have been great so far. Hopefully we can make a good run come March.”

Another Central player eliciting college interest is Dee. The 5-10 junior has taken unofficial visits to Western Illinois and Bradley already this school year.

“He’s really athletic and a good shooter who’s working to become a better defender,” Jeff Finke said. “We look for Bailey to be one of our leading guards.”

Tim Finke is eager to see what strides Wallen and Dee can make this season for the Maroons, who won a Class 3A regional title last season.

“It’s really nice to have them,” he said. “They both bring a lot of scoring to the team, as well as high IQ and a willingness to pass it as well. Having them on the team just helps us. We’ll definitely be finding out how we play together early in the season just with Doug coming over and everything. We’re looking forward to that.”

Sure, Central’s two games with Unit 4 rival Centennial this season will drum up interest locally. But in terms of notoriety across the state, the Maroons might not get a better opportunity than the one they’ll see Tuesday.

“With all the Illinois fans that might be there, it’ll be cool because that’s a good chance to see (Tilmon) playing and what he can bring to them next year,” Tim Finke said. “It’ll definitely be a really hyped game.”