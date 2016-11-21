Monday's highlights: Noe's double-double paces Bulldogs
In boys’ basketball
Lincoln Railer Classic
■ Mahomet-Seymour 65, Danville 57. Junior Cory Noe scored 14 of his game-high 28 points in the first half as the Bulldogs opened up a four-point lead at the break. Teammate Noah Benedict added 17 points. Noe hauled down a game-high 12 rebounds. The Vikings were led by Kendle Moore (16 points) and Day’len Williams (16 points).
GCMS Tournament
■ Clinton 66, Iroquois West 29. Kaleb Murphy-Leach scored 12 points for the Maroons, who scored 23 first-quarter points and continued to build their lead thereafter, winning by 37 to open the season. IW was led by Tyler Brenner’s 10 points.
■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 62, Tri-Point 35. Ben Freehill’s 13 points led the Falcons to an opening-game victory.
■ Prairie Central 94, LeRoy 63. Clifton Slagel hit 23 points to lead the Hawks past LeRoy. Sophomore Nick Perry put up 32 points, hitting six three-pointers for LeRoy.
Tri-County Tournament
■ Georgetown-Ridge Farm 74, Martinsville 55. Conor Steinbaugh scored 11 of his game-high 28 points in the first quarter as the Buffaloes opened their season with a win. G-RF led 25-10 after a quarter.
■ Tri-County 56, Armstrong-Potomac 44. Brock Lewis hit 10 of his game-high 19 points in the final period as the Titans rallied to beat A-P. Tri-County trailed 25-16 at halftime. Cameron Colunga led A-P with 17 points.
Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament
■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 72, Decatur Christian 25. Noah Henricks scored 12 points and Nick Vogel had 10 for the Broncos, who led 29-3 after one quarter and increased the margin.
■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 60, Blue Ridge 31. Trey Jamison’s eight points led Blue Ridge.
In girls’ basketball
Oakwood Comet Classic
■ Rantoul 62, Westville 19. Breezy Espinoza scored 14 points and Kanosha Williams added 13 for the Eagles (2-0), who led 18-4 after one quarter.
■ Blue Ridge 55, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 7. Josie Grammer scored 22 points and Alex Specht added 17 as the Knights improved to 2-0 with the win. G-RF scored its only field goal in the fourth quarter on Sierra Dudley’s three-pointer.
■ Oakwood 60, Urbana Uni High 17. Katelyn Young’s double-double (18 points, 12 rebounds) helped the undefeated Comets hit the five-win mark by overpowering the Illineks. Rylee Dowers scored 13 points and Kylie Neuman had 11 for Oakwood, which led 24-4 after one quarter. Uni High’s Aja Trask led her team with eight points.
Cissna Park/Watseka Timberwolf Tip-Off
■ Herscher 42, Bismarck-Henning 25. The Blue Devils lost in the championship game at Cissna Park in a battle of teams which entered with 4-0 records. B-H teammates Emily Meidel and Annie Nelson were chosen for the 12-player all-tournament team.
■ Watseka 36, Clifton Central 28. The Warriors improved to 4-1, led by all-tournament selections Summer Cramer (10 points) and Magan Harris (nine points). Teammate Kennedy Bauer also scored nine points.
Lexington Tournament
■ Ridgeview 61, Lexington 41. Freshman Grace Ward came off the bench to drain six three-pointers en route to a game-high 24 points as Ridgeview won.
Nontournament
■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 70, Shelbyville 24. Mycaela Miller scored 17 points and Megan Fifer added 11 for ALAH (3-0), which led 56-10 at halftime at home.
■ Sullivan 37, Arcola 32. The Redskins (1-1) held Arcola to one point in the final 4:29 and rallied for a victory on the road. The Purple Riders are 0-3.
■ Monticello 56, Casey-Westfield 27. The Sages (3-1) scored all 11 first-quarter points and topped the visitors. Marissa McPike hit a team-high 13 points and was followed by Rachael Lockmiller (12 points), Zanna Myers (12 points) and Emma Reeder (11 points).
■ Unity 67, LeRoy 43. Harlie Duncan hit 16 points and Unity teammates Elyce Knudsen and Abby Maxwell each hit 10 as the Rockets (4-1) won at home. Danielle Hanshew led LeRoy with 16 points.
