Tuesday's highlights: B-H, Hoopeston win thrillers

In boys’ basketball



Cornjerker Classic

■ Bismarck-Henning 49, Milford 48. Austin Farnsworth hit six field goals en route to 14 points, Blake Reifsteck finished with 10 points and Colton Story and Wyatt Edwards each had eight points to help the Blue Devils edge the Bearcats at Hoopeston. Tyler Schmidt had 13 points and three steals, Jacob Thompson provided 13 points and pulled down 12 rebounds, and Ty Clark added 10 points for the Bearcats.



■ Hoopeston Area 60, Fisher 55. Trey Layden swished 10 field goals, including a pair from three-point range, to finish with 27 points and pace the Cornjerkers past the Bunnies at Hoopeston. Junior Ryan Drayer added 12 points for the Cornjerkers. Three players finished in double figures for the Bunnies, including Jaden Jones-Watkins (20), Kade Thomas (11) and Brandon Henson (11).



Cerro Gordo/Bement

Turkey Tournament

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 83, Decatur Christian 21. Five Hawks scored in double figures. Jared Stevens connected on seven field goals and finished with 17 points to lead all scoring. Hayden Painter finished with 14 points, while Jeremy Cottrell, Manny Crafton and Connor Wienke each scored 10 points for the Hawks.



■ Cerro Gordo/Bement 52, Blue Ridge 34. Paolo Kinsella and Will Wittmer both scored 10 points and Noah Henricks scored nine points to help the Broncos (2-0) top the Knights. Clay Stevens and Dylan Manuel accounted for 22 of Blue Ridge’s 34 points, with both players scoring 11.



Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Thanksgiving Tournament

■ LeRoy 88, Tri-Point 63. Nick Perry (20 points) Andrew Umstattd (19) and Brett Egan (17) proved to be too much for Tri-Point as the Panthers sailed to victory.



■ Prairie Central 53, Iroquois West 23. Clifton Slagel and Tom Shafer each scored 16 points for the Hawks. Corey Schunke had nine points for the Raiders.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 59, Clinton 53. Tucker Cribbett poured in 20 points, Bryce Barnes had 18 points and Mitchell McNutt had 16 points to lead the Falcons. Peyton McCubbin led the Maroons with 19 points. Austin Rauch had 15 points for Clinton.



Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament

■ Uni High 65, Martinsville 48. Noah Blue led all scorers with 19 points and 22 rebounds to help the Illineks win at Oakland.



Nontournament

■ La Salette 66, Arthur Okaw Christian 35. James Roth delivered 15 points, Joel Adense had 11 rebounds and James Deister had 19 points and six assists to pace La Salette. The game was for the inaugural Bravium Trophy between the rivals. Deister was named the game’s Most Valuable Player. Benny Lee hit five field goals and finished with 13 points for the Conquering Riders.

■ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 29, Sullivan 26. Colton Romine scored nine points and Kobe Wells added seven points for the Knights, who held the Redskins scoreless in the third quarter and to six points in the fourth quarter. Zach Sowers led the Redskins with eight points.



■ Monticello 36, Riverton 25. The Sages were victorious in their season opener behind 15 points and 16 rebounds from Luke Stokowski and 13 points and 19 rebounds from Calvin Fisher.



In girls’ basketball



McDonald’s Comet Classic

■ Hoopeston Area 39, Uni High 33. Olivia Huls scored 18 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to help the Cornjerkers win at Oakwood. Aja Trask led Uni, swishing six field goals and scoring 18 points.



■ Blue Ridge 41, Rantoul 29. Senior guard Josie Grammer hit 10 free throws and scored 19 points to lift the Knights. Senior forward Alex Secht added 13 points for Blue Ridge. Chakhalia Dunner scored eight points and Akalah Spinks and Courtney Sutherland each scored six points for the Eagles.



Nontournament

■ St. Teresa 82, Cerro Gordo/Bement 42. Hannah Foran led the way with 16 points in the Broncos’ loss. Shelby Strack, Kara Blickensderfer and Kadelyn Daily each scored six points for CG/B.



■ LeRoy 41, Clinton 32. Cara Levingston was 6 of 11 from the field and scored 13 points and Danielle Hanshew scored 10 points to pace the Panthers. The Panthers’ Megan Woltkamp dominated the boards, pulling down 13 rebounds. Junior guard Madison Filkin made a pair of three-pointers as part of a 10-point performance for the Maroons.



■ Paxton-Buckley-Loda 60, Pontiac 53. Liberty Jamison had 21 points and five steals, Madison Grohler had 11 points and Cassidi Nuckols had 12 rebounds to pace the Panthers.



■ Teutopolis 66, St. Thomas More 58. The Wooden Shoes proved to be too much for the Sabers. Emma Blomberg had 19 points and Nakaya Hughes tallied 14 for STM.



In wrestling

■ At Westville. Hoopeston Area grappled Urbana to a 30-30 tie, but the Tigers were ruled the victors based on the fourth criteria. Both teams had a pair of wrestlers win by pins. Then the Tigers topped the Cornjerkers 36-27.



■ At Reed-Custer. Cole Maxey, Jacob Horsch, Lucas Chittick, Preston Braaten and Jared Trantina all won by pins to lead the Falcons to a 54-24 win agains, Reed-Custer. Maxey, Braaten, Chittick and Trantina all earned pins against Clifton Central, but the Falcons lost 45-34.



■ At Paxton. Cody Miller had the only pin for Bismarck-Henning in its 36-29 loss to Paxton-Buckley-Loda.







