Williams powers Rantoul with big second half

RANTOUL — Down 12 points with just under five minutes left in the third quarter, Rantoul’s boys’ basketball team wasn’t playing as expected in its season opener against Big 12 opponent Peoria Notre Dame.



Then Kevonte Williams took over.



Rantoul’s senior forward poured in a team-high 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds to help the Eagles erase a 12-point second-half deficit and hang on for a 61-52 win against the Irish.



Trailing 37-25, Williams had 13 points, four rebounds and two assists during a 17-5 run during the last 41/2 minutes of the third quarter to tie the game at 42.



In the fourth quarter with the game tied at 50, a stepback baseline jumper by Onycai Lawson followed by a monster block from Williams on an Irish breakaway layup attempt gave the Eagles all the momentum they would need.



Rantoul went on an 11-2 run to close out the win — all sparked by Williams.



“It was there,” Williams said of the offense. “It’s mine, and I had to take (control) for my team. I came out (in the second half) and worked hard, getting defensive stops and rebounding.”



“We appreciate (Kevonte’s effort), too,” Lawson said. “We have to feed off him, so when we see him playing like that, as a team, we have to raise our intensity.”



It was a battle between the size, strength and athleticism of Rantoul against the hot shooting, long possessions and patient offense of Notre Dame.



Irish guard Braedon Blackford shot 6 of 9 from three-point range on his way to 21 first-half points. But the senior was bottled up in the second half, finishing with a game-high 23.



Eagles coach Brett Frerichs credited junior guard Erick Johnson with a strong defensive effort on the Peoria sharpshooter.



“Notre Dame hit a lot of open shots, but seeing us come back from being down 12, I was proud of the guys to show some resiliency there,” Frerichs said.



“It’s just a good season starter,” Lawson said. “We started off horrible, but for us to pick it up in the second half and bring the ‘W’ home feels good.”