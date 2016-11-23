Finke, Maroons teammates get best of Tilmon, East St. Louis

SPRINGFIELD — Tuesday night’s crowd at Lanphier High School was simply a basketball crowd. The host Lions might not have been on the schedule for the first day of the Adam Lopez Thanksgiving Tournament, but that didn’t keep the bleachers from filling for the nightcap between Champaign Central and East St. Louis.

There was just enough orange and blue and visible Block I’s — hats, T-shirts and jackets — intermixed in the capacity crowd to tell the story of why. Illinois fans wanted to get a look at East St. Louis senior center Jeremiah Tilmon, who signed with the Illini a week ago to give them the No. 1 recruiting class in the Big Ten and a top-10 class nationally, and Central guard Tim Finke — a top recruiting target in the Class of 2018.

And it was a crowd that began heading to the exits en masse at the end of the third quarter with Central doubling up East St. Louis en route to a 66-40 victory in the season opener for both teams.

“Our guys did a great job early,” Central coach Jeff Finke said. “We were unselfish, and we shot it pretty well after a couple bad shots early. The second half, we didn’t really execute our offense. These guys expected it to be a battle to the end, and I think they were a little surprised we jumped on them so early.”

Central also built its lead while Tilmon got infrequent looks in the East St. Louis offense — something that had the Illinois fans in attendance grumbling. The looks the 6-foot-10 center did get often started 15 to 17 feet from the basket, but he managed to finish with 13 points, nine rebounds (four on the offensive end) and three blocks.

Jeff Finke wasn’t too unhappy with Tilmon getting his opportunities off the block. Neither was Tim Finke.

“Then we can play him from there,” the Central junior guard said. “When he gets down low, it’s tough to guard him there because he can obviously finish really well.”

Central finished a high percentage of all its looks. The Maroons shot 56 percent from the field — including a 50 percent mark from three-point range — and had 21 assists on 27 made shots.

“When we’re all sharing the ball, the ball gets energy and then we make shots that way,” Tim Finke said. “We were shooting really well in the first half, especially, and that’s what kind of gave us our lead. I didn’t really expect (the number of assists), but when we’re doing that, passing the ball like that and making our shots, it’s really hard to beat us.”

Tim Finke led Central with 14 points and was one of four Central starters in double figures. Bailey Dee chipped in 13 points, and A’Kieon Gill and Doug Wallen had 12 apiece, with Wallen also pulling down 10 rebounds.

“Tim will have his moments,” Jeff Finke said. “We can go to Tim and call stuff to Tim, but (Tuesday night) we wanted to flow and get everybody involved and let it just be a game that happened. We had some guys people didn’t know about we knew could play, and they hit shots early.

“We played seven guys most of the game, and we can go a little deeper. We’ve got a lot of experience back. Everybody on the floor has played varsity basketball. Our hope is we get a lot of guys scoring buckets.”