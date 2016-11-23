Wednesday's highlights: M-S prevails in overtime

Boys’ basketball

Lincoln Eaton Thanksgiving Tournament

Mahomet-Seymour 79, Limestone 71. In a close game throughout, the Bulldogs prevailed in overtime to stay perfect on the season, outscoring Limestone 13-5 in the extra session. Cory Noe dropped a team-high 26 points and grabbed a team-high six rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-0), while Noah Benedict complemented Noe’s solid game by scoring 23 points. Benedict contributed by making 5 of 6 from three-point range. Bradley Hamilton added 11 points and six assists for M-S.



Cerro Gordo/Bement Turkey Tournament

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 44, Cerro Gordo/Bement 26. The host Broncos couldn’t keep up in the third quarter, getting outscored 15-5 in suffering their first loss this season. Will Wittmer led CG/Bement (2-1) with eight points, the only Bronco to score more than five points.



Villa Grove/Heritage 72, Blue Ridge 42. A strong second quarter by the Hawks allowed them to pull away and keep their unbeaten record intact. Jared Stevens paced VG/H (2-0) with a game-high 24 points on the strength of six three-pointers. Connor Wienke contributed 12 points for the Hawks. Austin Winemiller scored 12 points and was the only player to finish in double figures for Blue Ridge (0-3).



Tri-County Thanksgiving Tournament

Armstrong-Potomac 78, Uni High 73. The Trojans led 18-5 at the end of the first quarter before Uni High rallied to force overtime before A-P outlasted the Illineks in the second overtime period to pull out its first win of the season. Shawn Reardon finished with a team-high 21 points for A-P (1-1), with Jason Sollars and Dalton Loschen each scored 19 points. D'Angelo Paul led all scorers with 31 points to pace Uni High (2-1), while Noah Blue wound up with 26 points and 15 rebounds, the third straight double-double to start the season for Blue.



Uni High 62, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 32. Blue scored 19 points for the consecutive game came close to pulling off another game of at least 20 rebounds, finishing with 19. Varun Chopra added a double-double of his own with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Paul chipped in 12 points and six rebounds. Conor Steinbaugh had nine points for the Buffaloes (2-1), who fell behind 14-2 at the end of the first quarter.



Nontournament

Rantoul 73, Chicago Longwood 56. The host Eagles kept Longwood at bay after taking a 25-16 lead at the end of the first quarter. Kevin Williams poured in 23 points and Kevante Williams wasn’t too far behind with 20 points, two of four Eagles to tally double figures. Duck Gibson (15 points) and Onycai Lawson (10 points) also had solid games for Rantoul (2-0).



Girls’ basketball

McDonald’s Comet Classic

Blue Ridge 53, Westville 17. The Knights relied on 22 points from Josie Grammar and nine points from Hannah Brackenhoff to advance to Friday’s title game as Blue Ridge (4-0) remained perfect during its season-opening tournament in Oakwood.



Tri-County 52, Oakwood 46. The Titans won their fourth straight game and will meet Blue Ridge at 7 p.m. on Friday for the championship game in Oakwood. Shayne Smith sparked Tri-County (5-1) by dropping in a game-high 28 points, while Kiersten Price-Wilson scored 12 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Katelyn Young led Oakwood (5-1) with 18 points.