Friday's highlights: Wallen helps rally Maroons

Image Gallery: GCMS Thanksgiving Tourney » more Prairie Central's Tom Shafer(24) and Luke Crane(12) battle with Tri Point's Randal Ifft(13) for a rebound during their prep basketball game at the 45th Annual GCMS Thanksgiving Tourney at GCMS High School in Gibson City on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016.

In boys’ basketball



Adam Lopez Tournament

■ Champaign Central 53, St. Louis CBC 48. The Maroons rallied for a win in the semifinals at Springfield Lanphier behind a game-high 20 points from Doug Wallen, 14 points from Bailey Dee and eight points from A’Kieon Gill. Wallen added nine rebounds for Central (2-0), which trailed 38-32 to start the fourth quarter. The Maroons will play Springfield Lanphier at 7:30 tonight in the championship game.



Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament

■ Quincy 69, Urbana 63. The visiting Tigers trailed by nine points, 44-35, to start the third quarter before nearly mounting a comeback against the Blue Devils before falling. Jasia Fayne hit seven three-pointers and scored a team-high 28 points for Urbana (1-2), which was playing its third game in as many days, while Mystikal Suggs came through with 10 points.



Lincoln Tournament

■ Cahokia 61, Centennial 58. The Chargers (0-3) are still winless on the season despite receiving a game-high 20 points from Bryson Cowper, who made 4 of 6 from beyond the three-point line, and 13 points from Payton Sheen. Centennial trailed 46-28 in the third quarter before staging a late rally.



■ Danville 74, Limestone 43. The Vikings never trailed in picking up their second consecutive win. Kendle Moore led all scorers with 21 points. He made five steals and distributed four assists for Danville (2-1). Sean Houpt compiled 18 points and Caleb Griffin added 10 points for the Vikings, who went 12 of 22 from three-point range.



■ Lincoln 39, Mahomet-Seymour 34. The Bulldogs suffered their first loss of the season, falling to the host Railsplitters, who used an 8-0 spurt to start the game and never let M-S (2-1) enjoy a lead. Blake Lester led the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Cory Noe finished with eight points and six rebounds.



Galesburg Thanksgiving Tournament

■ Rantoul 71, Chicago Wells 39. The Eagles won their first game Friday behind 18 points from Kevonte Williams and 14 points from Joe Schluter.



■ Moline 76, Rantoul 74. After winning in Galesburg earlier Friday, the Eagles made the 50-mile trip north to Wharton Fieldhouse, where Rantoul lost in triple overtime to the host Maroons. Williams and Onycai Lawson each had 17 points for the Eagles (3-1), and Kevin Williams chipped in with 16 points.



Effingham St. Anthony Tournament

■ St. Thomas More 58, Okaw Valley 52. The Sabers (1-2) picked up their first win of the season.



GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament

■ Clinton 75, LeRoy 59. The Maroons had three players in double figures as Peyton McCubbin had a team-high 17 points, Austin Baker wound up with 16 points and Kaleb Murphy-Leach contributed 11 points as Clinton (2-1) used a strong third quarter to pull away for the win. Nick Perry led all scorers with 24 points and Brett Egan finished with 21 points for LeRoy (1-2).



■ Prairie Central 58, Tri-Point 46. The Hawks (3-0) outscored Tri-Point 22-12 in the fourth quarter to earn the double-digit win as Tom Shafer and Clifton Slagel each scored 15 points for Prairie Central.



■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 71, Iroquois West 46. Bryce Barnes scored a game-high 16 points, Tucker Cribbett recorded 14 points and Alec Johnson finished with 13 points, all in the fourth quarter, to lead the host Falcons (3-0) to the 25-point victory. Austin Saathoff scored 14 points to pace the Raiders (0-3) and Corey Schunke added 10 points.

Tri-County Tournament

■ Armstrong-Potomac 55, Martinsville 35. Cameron Colunga scored a game-high 21 points and Jason Sollars scored 12 points to spark A-P in Oakland.



■ Armstrong-Potomac 57, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 56. Shawn Reardon broke a 56-56 tie by making a free throw with 6.3 seconds left, and Sollars helped guide the Trojans (3-1) to a first-place finish with 16 points against the Buffaloes (2-2). Ruger Crozier (12 points), Slade Bussard (11 points) and Colunga (nine points) complemented Sollars' efforts. Conor Steinbaugh of G-RF led all scorers with 27 points, and teammate Brody Cosat chipped in 13 points.



■ Urbana Uni High 65, Tri-County 58. The Illineks (3-1) picked up the win to place second in Oakland behind 25 points from Varun Chopra, who sank five three-pointers, and 19 points and nine rebounds from Noah Blue. Paul D’Angelo added 10 points and seven rebounds. TJ Bishop scored a team-high 20 points for Tri-County (2-2).



Cornjerker Classic

■ Fisher 61, Bismarck-Henning 51. Zach Griffith scored half of his game-high 22 points in the fourth quarter to help the Bunnies (1-1) fend off the Blue Devils (1-1) in Hoopeston. Jaden Jones-Watkins (12 points) and Ryan Meents (10 points) also contributed for Fisher. Colton Story led B-H with 15 points, Austin Farnsworth finished with 12 points and Connor Watson added 11 points.



■ Hoopeston Area 64, Milford 58. The host Cornjerkers needed overtime to pull out the win in a game in which Trey Layden and Jacob Thompson put on a scoring show. Layden led Hoopeston Area (2-0) with 26 points, scoring 19 of those points after halftime. Thompson sparked Milford (0-2) with a game-high 30 points. Ryan Drayer (15 points) and Graham Eighner (12 points) complemented Layden’s strong effort for the Cornjerkers. Tyler Schmidt (13 points) and Steven Varela (10 points) contributed for the Bearcats.



Cerro Gordo/Bement Tournament

■ Villa Grove/Heritage 51, Cerro Gordo/Bement 47. Despite trailing 14-2 at the end of the first quarter, VG/H righted itself and earned a win to take second, while the host Broncos finished third in their own five-team tournament. Jared Stevens led VG/H with 13 points, and Connor Wienke wasn’t far behind with 11 points for the Hawks. Will Wittmer scored a game-high 18 points for the Broncos, and Noah Henricks chipped in 11 for CG/B (2-2).



■ Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 64, Villa Grove/Heritage 61. Stevens paced all scorers with a game-high 24 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Hawks in their first loss of the season. Wienke contributed 17 points as VG/H (3-1) saw a 50-47 lead evaporate in the fourth quarter.



■ Blue Ridge 63, Decatur Christian 29. Three Knights finished in double figures as Blue Ridge (1-3) collected its first win of the season, jumping to a 25-5 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looking back. Tim Crook led Blue Ridge with 19 points, while Trey Jamison and Dylan Manuel each scored 10 points for the Knights, who placed fourth in the tournament.



Paris Tournament

■ Paris 65, Chrisman 52. The host Tigers topped the Cardinals (2-2) in the championship game, which came after Chrisman defeated Rockville (Ind.) 77-71 earlier on Friday to advance to the title game.



■ Rockville (Ind.) 51, Salt Fork 45. The Storm stumbled for the third consecutive game, losing to Rockville in the third-place game. Earlier on Friday, Salt Fork lost 56-47 to Paris.



Quincy Notre Dame Tournament

■ Quincy Notre Dame 82, La Salette 55. James Deister and James Roth scored 14 points for La Salette (1-1) in a loss to the host Raiders.



In girls’ basketball

McDonald’s Comet Classic

■ Tri-County 38, Blue Ridge 22. Shayne Smith and Harley Barry each had 12 points to lead the Titans (6-1) to a win in the championship game at Oakwood. Alex Specht scored a team-high eight points for Blue Ridge (4-1).



■ Oakwood 62, Rantoul 55. Katelyn Young poured in a game-high 25 points and Kylie Neuman hit three three-pointers to finish with 11 points as the host Comets (6-1) prevailed in the third-place game. Mackenzie Taticek led Rantoul (3-2) with 15 points.



■ Chrisman 54, Westville 23. Kodey Bush tallied 17 points, Karrington Krabel had 14 points and Hannah Eddy chipped in 11 points as Chrisman (5-2) used balanced scoring and stingy defense to top the Tigers (2-4) in the fifth-place game. Tiffanie Elliott led Westville with 10 points.



■ Hoopeston Area 42, Judah Christian 34. The Cornjerkers (2-3) received 18 points from Olivia Huls and 10 points from Alexis Cade to win the seventh-place game. Michelle Miller poured in a team-high 18 points to spark Judah Christian (1-5).



■ Urbana Uni High 36, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 21. Aja Trask supplied 14 of her game-high 21 points in the first half to lead the Illineks (1-5) to the win in the ninth-place game. Allison Ellis and Willow Ray each had five points for G-RF (0-6).

