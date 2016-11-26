Saturday's highlights: M-S, Fisher, GCMS win tournies

In boys’ basketball

Adam Lopez Tournament

■ Springfield Lanphier 51, Champaign Central 48. Tim Finke scored 15 points and Bailey Dee added 13 — each hitting 4 of 4 free throws — but Central (2-1) dropped an overtime decision in a championship game it trailed 20-8 after one quarter. The Maroons’ Doug Wallen cleared a game-high eight rebounds. Central carried a 34-31 lead into the final quarter. Dee, Finke and Wallen were chosen to the all-tourney team.



Lincoln Tournament

■ Mahomet-Seymour 46, Cahokia 43. Cory Noe, who scored 19 points, drained a three-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining — on an assist from Blake Lester — as the Bulldogs edged the Comanches in their final game at the Railsplitter Classic. Bradley Hamilton added 17 points. Danville, Lincoln and Mahomet-Seymour were all 4-1 for the week, but the Bulldogs won the first-place trophy based on five-game free throw percentage. M-S was 77 of 107 (72 percent) from the line for the week.



■ Danville 49, Lincoln 28. The Vikings (4-1) expanded a 9-4 lead after one quarter into 23-8 at halftime and dealt the Railsplitters their first loss. Sean Houpt had 12 points and Kendle Moore added 11. Day’len Davis-Williams scored 10 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds.



■ Centennial 71, Limestone 55. Dante Hemsouvanh hit five three-pointers and totaled a game-high 19 points as the Chargers (1-4) earned their first win. Payton Sheen collected 14 points and Tommy Makabu added 10 points. Centennial hit 13 of its 20 field goals from three-point range.

■ Mahomet-Seymour 58, Centennial 55. Hamilton scored 13 points, Noe had 12 and Ryan Harrison 11 as the Bulldogs nipped the Chargers. M-S led 32-17 at halftime and held on for the win. Bryson Cowper and Makabu each scored 11 points for Centennial. Sheen scored eight points, all from the free throw line.



■ Danville 75, Cahokia 50. Moore poured in 30 points for the Vikings, who were runaway winners. Houpt added 18 for Danville.



Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament

■ Urbana 80, Chicago Carver 70. The Tigers improved to 2-1 following a 10-point win.



Schlarman Hilltopper Classic

■ Schlarman 61, Donovan 46. Following up Friday’s 64-34 win over Dugger (Ind.), coach John Spezia’s Hilltoppers posted another double-digit win in the revival of their own Topper Classic. Schlarman has a 2-1 season record after a final-game loss to Fountain Central, Ind.



Cornjerker Classic

■ Fisher 50, Milford 44. Zach Griffith registered 25 points and Jaden Jones-Watkins put up 10 as the Bunnies (2-1) topped the Bearcats. Jacob Thompson’s 15 points led Milford (0-3). Fisher, Bismarck-Henning and Hoopeston Area all ended 2-1, but Fisher was declared tourney champ based on point differential.



■ Bismarck-Henning 54, Hoopeston Area 47. Colton Story scored 16 points and teammates Blake Reifsteck and Connor Watson each made 4 of 4 free throws as the Blue Devils (2-1) handed the host Cornjerkers (2-1) their first loss. Logan Walder led Hoopeston with 14 points. Graham Eighner and Lucas Hofer added 11 points apiece.



GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament

■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Prairie Central 47. Bryce Barnes scored 23 points and Mitchell McNutt had 19 (seven in the fourth quarter) as the Falcons (4-0) edged the Hawks to win the championship of the 45th annual tournament. Barnes and McNutt were all-tourney selections, as was teammate Tucker Cribbett, who scored four points in the final period. The teams were tied 36-36 after three quarters. All-tourney pick Tom Shafer led PC (3-1) with 19 points. All-tourney choice Clifton Slagel had eight points for the Hawks.



■ LeRoy 67, Iroquois West 20. All-tourney pick Nick Perry hit 20 points and Brett Egan tallied 14 for the victorious Panthers (2-2). Tyler Brenner and Zach Rice had four points apiece for IW (0-4).



■ Clinton 79, Tri-Point 39. Preston Bieber, Kaleb Murphy-Leach and Seth Westfall all scored 10 points as the Maroons (3-1) secured second place. All-tourney pick Peyton McCubbin scored nine points.



Route 17 Classic

■ Ridgeview 74, Momence 31. Jacob Donaldson (17 points), Tyler McCormick (14 points) and Noah Young (12 points) were all-tournament picks who helped Ridgeview expand a 17-13 first-quarter lead into a 39-15 halftime margin. Teammate Corey Graham added 11 points.



In wrestling

Bradley Super-Duals

■ Danville finishes 1-2. The Vikings defeated Bloom (42-30), but lost to Niles West (45-27) and Reavis (46-13). Damon Billik was 2-0 and had the team’s fastest fall for the day (34 seconds). Anthony Turner was also 2-0. Finishing 2-1 for Danville were Isaiah Lopez, Armond Mayfield and Lashawn Reed.