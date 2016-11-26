Saturday's highlights: M-S, Fisher, GCMS win tournies
In boys’ basketball
Adam Lopez Tournament
■ Springfield Lanphier 51, Champaign Central 48. Tim Finke scored 15 points and Bailey Dee added 13 — each hitting 4 of 4 free throws — but Central (2-1) dropped an overtime decision in a championship game it trailed 20-8 after one quarter. The Maroons’ Doug Wallen cleared a game-high eight rebounds. Central carried a 34-31 lead into the final quarter. Dee, Finke and Wallen were chosen to the all-tourney team.
Lincoln Tournament
■ Mahomet-Seymour 46, Cahokia 43. Cory Noe, who scored 19 points, drained a three-pointer with 3.4 seconds remaining — on an assist from Blake Lester — as the Bulldogs edged the Comanches in their final game at the Railsplitter Classic. Bradley Hamilton added 17 points. Danville, Lincoln and Mahomet-Seymour were all 4-1 for the week, but the Bulldogs won the first-place trophy based on five-game free throw percentage. M-S was 77 of 107 (72 percent) from the line for the week.
■ Danville 49, Lincoln 28. The Vikings (4-1) expanded a 9-4 lead after one quarter into 23-8 at halftime and dealt the Railsplitters their first loss. Sean Houpt had 12 points and Kendle Moore added 11. Day’len Davis-Williams scored 10 points to go with a game-high seven rebounds.
■ Centennial 71, Limestone 55. Dante Hemsouvanh hit five three-pointers and totaled a game-high 19 points as the Chargers (1-4) earned their first win. Payton Sheen collected 14 points and Tommy Makabu added 10 points. Centennial hit 13 of its 20 field goals from three-point range.
■ Mahomet-Seymour 58, Centennial 55. Hamilton scored 13 points, Noe had 12 and Ryan Harrison 11 as the Bulldogs nipped the Chargers. M-S led 32-17 at halftime and held on for the win. Bryson Cowper and Makabu each scored 11 points for Centennial. Sheen scored eight points, all from the free throw line.
■ Danville 75, Cahokia 50. Moore poured in 30 points for the Vikings, who were runaway winners. Houpt added 18 for Danville.
Quincy Thanksgiving Tournament
■ Urbana 80, Chicago Carver 70. The Tigers improved to 2-1 following a 10-point win.
Schlarman Hilltopper Classic
■ Schlarman 61, Donovan 46. Following up Friday’s 64-34 win over Dugger (Ind.), coach John Spezia’s Hilltoppers posted another double-digit win in the revival of their own Topper Classic. Schlarman has a 2-1 season record after a final-game loss to Fountain Central, Ind.
Cornjerker Classic
■ Fisher 50, Milford 44. Zach Griffith registered 25 points and Jaden Jones-Watkins put up 10 as the Bunnies (2-1) topped the Bearcats. Jacob Thompson’s 15 points led Milford (0-3). Fisher, Bismarck-Henning and Hoopeston Area all ended 2-1, but Fisher was declared tourney champ based on point differential.
■ Bismarck-Henning 54, Hoopeston Area 47. Colton Story scored 16 points and teammates Blake Reifsteck and Connor Watson each made 4 of 4 free throws as the Blue Devils (2-1) handed the host Cornjerkers (2-1) their first loss. Logan Walder led Hoopeston with 14 points. Graham Eighner and Lucas Hofer added 11 points apiece.
GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament
■ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 50, Prairie Central 47. Bryce Barnes scored 23 points and Mitchell McNutt had 19 (seven in the fourth quarter) as the Falcons (4-0) edged the Hawks to win the championship of the 45th annual tournament. Barnes and McNutt were all-tourney selections, as was teammate Tucker Cribbett, who scored four points in the final period. The teams were tied 36-36 after three quarters. All-tourney pick Tom Shafer led PC (3-1) with 19 points. All-tourney choice Clifton Slagel had eight points for the Hawks.
■ LeRoy 67, Iroquois West 20. All-tourney pick Nick Perry hit 20 points and Brett Egan tallied 14 for the victorious Panthers (2-2). Tyler Brenner and Zach Rice had four points apiece for IW (0-4).
■ Clinton 79, Tri-Point 39. Preston Bieber, Kaleb Murphy-Leach and Seth Westfall all scored 10 points as the Maroons (3-1) secured second place. All-tourney pick Peyton McCubbin scored nine points.
Route 17 Classic
■ Ridgeview 74, Momence 31. Jacob Donaldson (17 points), Tyler McCormick (14 points) and Noah Young (12 points) were all-tournament picks who helped Ridgeview expand a 17-13 first-quarter lead into a 39-15 halftime margin. Teammate Corey Graham added 11 points.
In wrestling
Bradley Super-Duals
■ Danville finishes 1-2. The Vikings defeated Bloom (42-30), but lost to Niles West (45-27) and Reavis (46-13). Damon Billik was 2-0 and had the team’s fastest fall for the day (34 seconds). Anthony Turner was also 2-0. Finishing 2-1 for Danville were Isaiah Lopez, Armond Mayfield and Lashawn Reed.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.