Prep preview, Week of Nov. 28
1. MONDAY: St. Joseph-Ogden at Tuscola, girls’ basketball
The Warriors fell one step short of a Class 2A sectional title last season, while the Spartans just missed a sectional championship game in 2A. Tuscola has opened the season 3-0 behind Natalie Bates and Emma Henderson, while SJ-O is 3-1 thanks to Peyton Crowe, among others.
2. TUESDAY: Champaign Central at Urbana, boys’ basketball
After spending their first three games in Springfield for a holiday tournament, the Maroons are back in the area. A group that has already received balanced scoring from Tim Finke, Doug Wallen and Bailey Dee en route to a 2-1 start will visit the 1-2 Tigers, who put up 102 points in their lone win.
3. WEDNESDAY: Oakwood at St. Thomas More, wrestling
Normal U-High will also be involved in this event. Among those on the rosters are the Comets’ Ren Dazey, a state qualifier last season at 126 pounds last season, as well as an All-Area first-teamer, and the Sabers’ Andrew Mammen, a 2016 All-Area honorable-mention pick.
4. FRIDAY: Ridgeview at LeRoy, boys’ basketball
The Panthers sent the Mustangs home last year in a Class 1A sectional final game en route to the state championship. This will be the first time the teams have met since. LeRoy (1-2) is off to a tough start without star Matt Chastain, while Ridgeview is a cool 4-0 behind Jacob Donaldson and others.
5. SATURDAY: Danville, St. Thomas More at Urbana, boys’ swimming and diving
Welcome back to the pool athletes. All-Area second-teamer Patrick Clavey and the Sabers will look to take the three-team event, with All-Area honorable-mention picks Rylan Wolfe (Danville) and Nathan Hedrick (Urbana) pacing their respective schools.
