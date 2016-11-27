Sunday Conversation: Brian Brooks

St. Joseph-Ogden has been on quite the state title run in recent years, and coach Brian Brooks’ boys’ basketball squad has contributed to that. Brooks’ Spartans captured the Class 2A crown earlier this year by defeating Rock Ridge 61-43 in the final game. A somewhat new-look group will open its season Friday against Yorkville Christian, and copy editor Stephen Bourbon caught up with Brooks prior to that contest:



You were able to win the state title last season. Looking back, what was that whole run like and how have you been able to soak that up during the past couple months?

The run in February and March was special and obviously something you’ll never forget. Anyone that gets involved in athletics as an athlete or gets into coaching, everyone dreams about the opportunity to make a run like that and give yourself a chance. For our kids to do that, and even to finish it off with a state championship, it was special. It was a great group of young men. It was a roller coaster ride throughout the season. We started with a lot of injuries and a late start with football going deep, and we weren’t a great basketball team in December and January. But by the end of January and into February, we started to figure it out. It was a lot of fun, a really fun ride.



The entire SJ-O program has seen incredible success at the state level in the past year ­— from boys’ and girls’ track to baseball and volleyball. What’s that been like to experience?

It’s been special. I never looked back, but I would have to think last year, the ’15-16 school year, has to rank up there as one of top years in terms of success for athletic programs in high school in Illinois. When you think about the number of trophies that our kids were able to earn, it has been special. I think there’s a culture of expectation that’s here, and it starts in the classroom. I think that always carries over to your extracurriculars, both athletic and non-athletic. We’re fortunate here that we have two great feeder schools that not only give us great students academically, but they also have great programs in their athletics. So each of our programs is getting two groups of students from separate schools that are well-prepared to have success in high school, and I think that plays a big role in it.



Coming off a championship season, is there any issue getting the same fire and desire to reach the state title again?

I think it varies with teams. Our first time that we made it up to Peoria when we got fourth back in 2013, we had a lot of guys returning the next season. Because we had a lot of guys that had already experienced that, we didn’t have the fire that we needed. We had a great season, but we got beat in the sectional. I think the guys would agree, we won a lot of games but we didn’t maximize our ability as a team. Some of that was due to not having that same fire because a lot of us had been there the year before. This year is different. We’ve got a lot of new guys. This summer we had a few guys that played a big role for us off the bench but only one starter back in (Brandon) Trimble. So they’re really hungry and they want to be a big part of that and they want to make their own run and see if they can make their own run. One thing we’ve seen in practice is that this group is really driven and they’ve seen both this past year and back in 2013, what it takes to make a run to Peoria and how fun that is and how exciting that is. They want to create their own memories with this group of young men. We’ve seen a lot fire from this group because it’s a lot of new faces and new opportunities.



You have a lot of new guys on the roster this season. Who is one guy that maybe fans don’t know about that is poised for a big season?

Well one guy that really started to show some signs for us last year off the bench and made some really big shots for us last year is Jordan Brooks. He averaged probably 8 to 10 minutes off the bench for us last year, and we’re expecting much bigger things this year from him. He’ll probably run the point for us and he’s had a great offseason. We need him to have a big season and complement Brandon in the backcourt. I think he’s one guy that we really need to take the next step from coming off the bench as a sophomore to starting now as a junior and being more of a leader for us.



Jordan is your son. What’s it like coaching him and being his dad?

It’s been extremely rewarding. I’ve coached for 20 years, whether it’s as an assistant or a head coach, and spent most of those winters without my own kids. Which I’ve enjoyed thoroughly, because we always view our players as an extension of our family, both my wife and I. It’s been really neat to see things through his eyes in the locker room both this year and last year. He’s looked forward to this since he could walk, and he’s lived for to play for the Spartans. He’s seen a lot former players have a lot of fun and have a lot of success, and he’s dreamt of being in those moments. Last year, being able to share those moments with him was literally right out of a storybook and something you would never predict. You think about it a little bit, and you hope. But to be able to share that with him last year was extremely special for me. It was a great experience.



At home, are you guys talking hoops? Or do you try to keep it separate between Coach and Dad?

I try to separate it at home and try to be more dad than coach. He loves the game, so we do talk the game, obviously. This year, we’ll probably watch more film together late at nights, but I try to give him his time. A good friend of mine who coached gave some great advice. With his son, he always had a 24-hour rule as a parent and try to leave the game alone for at least 24 hours. I don’t know that I’ve followed that rule as he did, but it’s great advice. He’s got to have the opportunity to get away from it, too, so I try separate it and be more dad when I’m at home.



Trimble was The News-Gazette’s All-Area Player of the Year last season. What has he been working on to get even better this season?

Brandon is a gym rat. He’s worked extremely hard on his game. The year he had last year would be hard to top. We talk about that a lot, not trying to top that from an individual standpoint. Brandon’s driven by the team accolades. He comes home with a state championship, and he’s in the gym and the weight room the next week. It’s hard to believe that after he averages 27 points per game and wins the state championship last March, but he’s a lot better basketball player than he was last March. He’s worked so hard in the offseason and he loves the game. He loves to practice, (and) he loves the grind of getting better. He’s not one of those kids that just likes to play in games. He likes the practices, (and) he likes the workouts. He’s extremely self-driven and that’s led to him being an extremely good basketball player.



How involved are you in his recruiting process? Do you talk to college coaches frequently or do you stay away from that?

I try to lead that recruiting process with any of our guys that are looking to play at that next level. So I’ve been in contact, and coaches contact him and his family, too, but I’ve been in contact with a lot of different coaches and there’s been a lot of interest. I’ll still say that he’s very under-recruited. I think there’s a lot of coaches that have watched him that haven’t pulled the trigger on an offer, and I think they’re going to regret that at some point. We’ve got a former player, Nate Michael, that was similar in interest level to Brandon. They’re different players, but in terms of the college level that they could play at. We had a similar situation with Nate that a lot of coaches didn’t think that he could be successful at the Division I level or high Division II level. He went on to McKendree on a full-ride athletic scholarship and (has) done outstanding things in a very good Division II league — I’d say the best league in the nation — and (against Illinois) he went for 25 against a Big Ten team and had 16 against another D-I team in SIUE. Those two are very similar in that they’re gym rats and they’re basketball kids. I think Brandon is going through some of the things that Nate went through in November of his senior year. But I still think that Nate was under-recruited and I think that Brandon has been under-recruited so far. He’s going to have the opportunity to prove a lot of people wrong going forward.



You double as the superintendent and boys’ basketball coach. What’s the best part about each of those jobs?

I love both of them. The best part of being able to do both right now is that the superintendent job takes you a little bit further away from students, and I got into education because of kids. That is, by far, the favorite part of any job I’ve had in education is the students. The basketball part allows me to still get some of that contact. Not just with our basketball players, but because you’re around the gym, you’re around other kids a lot more. That’s been by far the most rewarding aspect of doing both. It’s tough. It’s a lot of hours and a lot of late nights, but the rewarding part is being around those students and still being able to do that. That was the one part about becoming the superintendent that was concerning for me because it was another step away from kids, and that’s why I got into education in the first place. That part has been extremely rewarding. Basketball is a part of our family. My wife is just as much as part of this basketball thing as I am. I couldn’t do it unless that was the case, so that’s been the most rewarding part.



What are your expectations for the upcoming season?

It’s so hard to win a state championship. We’re at the end of November and it’s still hard for me to believe that we were able to, one, be fortunate enough to make a run like that, and two, be able to finish it off. Our expectations are always very high in our program. Our guys have high expectations without us even saying a word, which I think is great. We’ve got a lot inexperience and that’s not going to change until we get into some games and get some varsity court time experience. We think by January or February, we think we’ll be a pretty tough out in the postseason, and hopefully we’re healthy and ready to go to make a run and see what happens. We really like our group. Our attitude is great. We had a very successful June, but that’s a little bit different than the winter, and we’ve had some really good practices so far. We’re excited to see where these guys can go.