Monday's highlights: Schroeder keeps IW undefeated

Centennial's Faith Ayodele(44) and Iroquois West's Elizabeth Conrad(15) bttle for the ball in a prep basketball game at Centennial in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016.

In boys’ basketball

■ Urbana Uni High 64, Arcola 63. Paul D’Angelo’s buzzer-beating three-pointer in overtime lifted the Illineks (4-1) to victory at Urbana over Arcola, which was playing its first game. Uni High’s Noah Blue led all scorers with 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds. D’Angelo hit 11 points. Teammate Van Gundersen scored 16. Clayton Miller led Arcola with 17 points.



In girls’ basketball

■ Iroquois West 63, Centennial 55. Unbeaten Iroquois West (5-0) needed a 17-point fourth-quarter explosion from Grace Schroeder to rally past Centennial in Champaign. The Chargers (2-3) led after each of the first three quarters. Schroeder hit 15 of 20 free throws en route to a 34-point performance. Centennial, which made 3 of 13 free throws, was led by 12 points from Shoentera Russell. Scoring 10 points apiece for the Chargers were Faith Ayodele, Christen Hutchison and Amia Wright. Meara Tilstra scored 13 points for IW, which outscored Centennial 23-11 in the final eight minutes.



■ St. Joseph-Ogden 52, Tuscola 41. Peyton Crowe (10 points) was one of five Spartans with at least eight points as visiting SJ-O (4-1) dealt the Warriors (3-1) their first loss. Grace Dietrich led Tuscola with 11 points.



■ Unity 67, Clinton 44. Harlie Duncan hit a game-high 19 points for the Rockets (5-1), who allowed just three fourth-quarter points and pulled away at Clinton (2-4). Teammate Katie Kaiser had 12 rebounds and 10 points. Elyce Knudsen also hit 10 points. Clinton’s Alyssa Saulsbery had 17 points and 10 rebounds.



■ Oakwood 56, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 53. Katelyn Young (17 points), Kylie Neuman (15 points) and Paiton Frerichs (10 points) provided the spark for the visiting Comets (7-1), who trailed 40-39 after three quarters. ALAH was led by Hannah Wallen (18 points), Megan Fifer (16 points) and Liz Shipman (10 points).



■ Fisher 48, Lexington 33. Alivia Spenard had team-high totals of 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Bunnies (3-2), who jumped to a 17-5 lead after one quarter and dispatched the visiting Minutemen. Teammate Brittney Enos collected 14 rebounds and eight points.



■ Bismarck-Henning 34, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 30. Annie Nelson scored 16 points and Emily Meidel added 12 points as the Blue Devils (5-1) won at home over PBL (3-3). Liberty Jamison led the Panthers with nine points. Cassidi Nuckols contributed seven points and seven rebounds.



■ Watseka 74, Manteno 47. Sophomore Kennedy Bauer hit double figures in points each of the first three quarters and registered 35 as the Warriors (5-1) raced past Manteno (2-2). Summer Cramer added 14 points for Watseka.



■ Chrisman 58, Arcola 45. Hannah Eddy and Karrington Krabel each scored 18 points as the Cardinals (6-2) won at Arcola (0-4). Paige Ingram added 13 points for Chrisman, which led 14-10 after one quarter.



■ Arthur Okaw Christian 61, Cerro Gordo/Bement 18. Amanda Franklin’s double-double (15 points, 11 rebounds) led the Conquering Riders (4-1) to their fourth straight win, a triumph at Cerro Gordo. Alexa Franklin hit a game-high 19 points to go with six steals. Jessica Franklin scored 10 points. Kara Blickensderfer led CG/B with seven points.



■ Eureka 42, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 23. Claire Retherford scored seven points and Megan Moody had six for the Falcons (1-4), who lost at Eureka (4-1).



■ Armstrong-Potomac 49, Judah Christian 40. Holley Hambleton (14 points), Nicole Sprague (11 points) and Angela Sieberns (11 points) were the offensive catalysts as A-P (2-3) won in Champaign. Judah Christian (1-6) was led by Michelle Miller’s double-double (19 points, 10 rebounds). Diana Kannan scored 10 points for the Tribe and Regan Bollant blocked 10 shots.



■ Mt. Zion 49, Sullivan 45. The Braves edged the visiting Redskins (1-2), who were led by Chloe Riley’s game-high 16 points. Sullivan led 13-4 after one quarter.



■ Villa Grove/Heritage 44, Westville 36. The Blue Devils (2-4) knocked off the Tigers (2-5) in Westville.