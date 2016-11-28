N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Nov. 29)
Our updated rankings after the season’s first week, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:
RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT
1. Champaign Central 2-1 1 Maroons have quick turnaround, but short trip, when they play at Urbana at 7:30 p.m. today.
2. St. Joseph-Ogden 0-0 2 Spartans open season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Yorkville Christian and then play Saturday at Westville.
3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-1 7 Final season of Corn Belt play opens for Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Illinois Valley Central.
4. Danville 4-1 4 Vikings responded nicely after season-opening loss to M-S with four straight tourney wins in Lincoln.
5. Rantoul 4-2 5 Eagles take breather after opening week featured six games in three locations spread across four days.
6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4-0 — Falcons won 45th annual GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament. Next: Flanagan-Cornell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.
7. Ridgeview 4-0 — Mustangs play at LeRoy (7:30 p.m. Friday) after taking Route 17 Classic title with four wins by total 169 points.
8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0-0 9 Panthers get tested early with two road games this week: at Hoopeston Area (today) and at Dwight (Friday).
9. Monticello 1-0 10 Sages, still getting in basketball flow after deep football run, will host Bismarck-Henning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
10. Villa Grove/Heritage 3-1 — Runners-up at Cerro Gordo/Bement Tournament, Hawks travel for 7:30 p.m. game today against Uni High.
Comments
