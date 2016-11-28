N-G Top 10: Boys' basketball (Nov. 29)

Audio: PODCAST: News Gazette Sports Page 11-28-16 » more Join the News Gazette sports writers at the Esquire in downtown Champaign, as they discuss the latest in local sports.

Our updated rankings after the season’s first week, courtesy sports editor MATT DANIELS:

RK., SCHOOL REC. PREV. COMMENT

1. Champaign Central 2-1 1 Maroons have quick turnaround, but short trip, when they play at Urbana at 7:30 p.m. today.

2. St. Joseph-Ogden 0-0 2 Spartans open season at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Yorkville Christian and then play Saturday at Westville.

3. Mahomet-Seymour 4-1 7 Final season of Corn Belt play opens for Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home against Illinois Valley Central.

4. Danville 4-1 4 Vikings responded nicely after season-opening loss to M-S with four straight tourney wins in Lincoln.

5. Rantoul 4-2 5 Eagles take breather after opening week featured six games in three locations spread across four days.

6. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 4-0 — Falcons won 45th annual GCMS Thanksgiving Tournament. Next: Flanagan-Cornell, 7:30 p.m. Friday at home.

7. Ridgeview 4-0 — Mustangs play at LeRoy (7:30 p.m. Friday) after taking Route 17 Classic title with four wins by total 169 points.

8. Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0-0 9 Panthers get tested early with two road games this week: at Hoopeston Area (today) and at Dwight (Friday).

9. Monticello 1-0 10 Sages, still getting in basketball flow after deep football run, will host Bismarck-Henning at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

10. Villa Grove/Heritage 3-1 — Runners-up at Cerro Gordo/Bement Tournament, Hawks travel for 7:30 p.m. game today against Uni High.